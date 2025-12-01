Word of the day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language. You can also check out its synonyms and antonyms to strengthen your word power.

Also Read:Word of the Day: Veracity

Do you want to improve your knowledge of the English language?

Let’s get started.

Word of the Day: Paradigm

The word of the day is Paradigm. Let's take a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.

Type

Noun

Meaning of Paradigm

Paradigm refers to a typical example, model, or pattern of something. It can also describe a set of ideas, beliefs, or a framework that shapes how people understand or approach a concept.

Paradigm - Origin

The word paradigm comes from the Greek word “paradeigma”, meaning “pattern” or “example”. It entered English through Latin and has long been used to describe models or frameworks for thinking.