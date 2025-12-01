Word of the day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language. You can also check out its synonyms and antonyms to strengthen your word power.
Word of the Day: Paradigm
The word of the day is Paradigm. Let's take a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.
Type
Noun
Meaning of Paradigm
Paradigm refers to a typical example, model, or pattern of something. It can also describe a set of ideas, beliefs, or a framework that shapes how people understand or approach a concept.
Paradigm - Origin
The word paradigm comes from the Greek word “paradeigma”, meaning “pattern” or “example”. It entered English through Latin and has long been used to describe models or frameworks for thinking.
Paradigm - Pronunciation
Paradigm is pronounced as PAR-uh-dime, with the stress on the first syllable, “par.”
Paradigm- Usage
The new education policy introduced a paradigm shift in the learning system.
Her approach became a paradigm for future leaders in the organisation.
Paradigm - Synonyms
Model, pattern, example, framework, prototype
Paradigm - Antonyms
Disorganization, deviation, randomness
Conclusion
