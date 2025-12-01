CTET 2026 Application Form
Paradigm

By Sneha Singh
Dec 1, 2025, 07:30 IST

The word of the day is paradigm.

Paradigm
Word of the Day: Paradigm

The word of the day is Paradigm.

Type

Noun

Meaning of Paradigm

Paradigm refers to a typical example, model, or pattern of something. It can also describe a set of ideas, beliefs, or a framework that shapes how people understand or approach a concept.

Paradigm - Origin

The word paradigm comes from the Greek word “paradeigma”, meaning “pattern” or “example”. It entered English through Latin and has long been used to describe models or frameworks for thinking.

Paradigm - Pronunciation

Paradigm is pronounced as PAR-uh-dime, with the stress on the first syllable, “par.”

Paradigm- Usage

  • The new education policy introduced a paradigm shift in the learning system.

  • Her approach became a paradigm for future leaders in the organisation.

Paradigm - Synonyms

Model, pattern, example, framework, prototype

Paradigm - Antonyms

Disorganization, deviation, randomness

Conclusion

We hope you enjoyed learning about the meaning, origin, and usage of the word Paradigm. Stay connected with our Word of the Day series to continue strengthening your vocabulary and enhancing your understanding of the English language.

