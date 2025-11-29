Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language. You can also check out its synonyms and antonyms to strengthen your word power.

Word of the Day: Ubiquitous

The word of the day is Ubiquitous. Let's take a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.

Type

Adjective

Meaning of Ubiquitous

Ubiquitous refers to something that is present everywhere or seems to appear in many places at the same time. When something is extremely common, you can call it ubiquitous.

Ubiquitous - Origin

The word ubiquitous comes from the Latin word “ubique”, meaning “everywhere”. Over time, it evolved in English to describe things that are found widely or constantly encountered.