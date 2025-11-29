Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language. You can also check out its synonyms and antonyms to strengthen your word power.
Also Read: Word of the Day: Prudent
Do you want to improve your knowledge of the English language?
Let’s get started.
Word of the Day: Ubiquitous
The word of the day is Ubiquitous. Let's take a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.
Type
Adjective
Meaning of Ubiquitous
Ubiquitous refers to something that is present everywhere or seems to appear in many places at the same time. When something is extremely common, you can call it ubiquitous.
Ubiquitous - Origin
The word ubiquitous comes from the Latin word “ubique”, meaning “everywhere”. Over time, it evolved in English to describe things that are found widely or constantly encountered.
Ubiquitous - Pronunciation
Ubiquitous is pronounced as yoo-BIK-wi-tus, with the stress on the second syllable, “bik”.
Ubiquitous - Usage
Mobile phones have become ubiquitous in today’s world.
Fast-food chains are so widespread that they seem ubiquitous in every city.
Ubiquitous - Synonyms
Omnipresent, widespread, universal, pervasive, everywhere
Ubiquitous - Antonyms
Rare, scarce, limited, uncommon
Conclusion
We hope you enjoyed learning about the meaning, origin, and usage of the word Ubiquitous. Stay connected with our Word of the Day series to continue strengthening your vocabulary and enhancing your understanding of the English language.
Recommended Reading:
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation