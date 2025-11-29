CTET 2026 Application Form
Focus
Quick Links

Word of the Day: Ubiquitous

By Sneha Singh
Nov 29, 2025, 07:30 IST

The word of the day is ubiquitous. Develop your vocabulary by learning the meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms of the ubiquitous here.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Ubiquitous
Ubiquitous

Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language. You can also check out its synonyms and antonyms to strengthen your word power.

Also Read: Word of the Day: Prudent

Do you want to improve your knowledge of the English language?

Let’s get started.

Word of the Day: Ubiquitous

The word of the day is Ubiquitous. Let's take a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.

Type

Adjective

Meaning of Ubiquitous

Ubiquitous refers to something that is present everywhere or seems to appear in many places at the same time. When something is extremely common, you can call it ubiquitous.

Ubiquitous - Origin

The word ubiquitous comes from the Latin word “ubique”, meaning “everywhere”. Over time, it evolved in English to describe things that are found widely or constantly encountered.

Ubiquitous - Pronunciation

Ubiquitous is pronounced as yoo-BIK-wi-tus, with the stress on the second syllable, “bik”.

Ubiquitous - Usage

Mobile phones have become ubiquitous in today’s world.

Fast-food chains are so widespread that they seem ubiquitous in every city.

Ubiquitous - Synonyms

Omnipresent, widespread, universal, pervasive, everywhere

Ubiquitous - Antonyms

Rare, scarce, limited, uncommon

Conclusion

We hope you enjoyed learning about the meaning, origin, and usage of the word Ubiquitous. Stay connected with our Word of the Day series to continue strengthening your vocabulary and enhancing your understanding of the English language.

Recommended Reading:

Word of the Day: Eloquence

Sneha Singh
Sneha Singh

Content Writer

    Sneha Singh is a US News Content Writer at Jagran Josh, covering major developments in international policies and global affairs. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Amity University, Lucknow Campus. With over six months of experience as a Sub Editor at News24 Digital, Sneha brings sharp news judgment, SEO expertise and a passion for impactful storytelling.

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News