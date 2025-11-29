Telangana School Holidays in December 2025 - Check Complete list of School Closure and Winter Breaks

CTET 2026 Application Form
By Simran Akhouri
Nov 29, 2025, 14:40 IST

Telangana School Holidays in December 2025  - Telangana students can expect a refreshing break in December 2025 with the upcoming school holidays, including a potentially longer Christmas vacation. While December 25th is the official holiday, many schools are scheduling additional days off, offering a wider festive timeline. This schedule aids parents and teachers in planning trips, revision, or festive activities. For more, students can check the article below.

Telangana School Holidays in December 2025

Apart from the major winter break, Telangana schools may also remain closed on various regional and national occasions, adding to the list of December holidays. Understanding the complete schedule of school closures helps avoid last-minute confusion and allows students to balance studies and recreation better. In this article, you will find the full list of Telangana school holidays in December 2025, including winter vacations, festival holidays, and special dates.

Christmas School Holidays in Telangana 2025

Schools across Telangana are gearing up for the upcoming Christmas break, and this year, many institutions are expected to offer a slightly longer vacation period. While December 25 remains the official Christmas holiday, several schools in the state are planning to schedule additional holidays around the festival, creating a wider festive timeline for students. A major update highlights that Christian-minority schools in Telangana may observe up to eight consecutive holidays—from December 21 to December 28, 2025. These institutions traditionally follow an extended celebration schedule, allowing students and staff to participate in church activities, carol events, and community gatherings.

 This planned break also overlaps with a weekend, making it a smooth, uninterrupted holiday stretch. For other private and government schools, the number of holidays may vary depending on academic plans and school-wise decisions. Parents are advised to check directly with respective schools for final confirmation of holiday dates.

Telangana School Holiday December 2025

As the winter season approaches, students across Telangana can look forward to time with family, Christmas celebrations, outings, and a refreshing pause before the final phase of the academic year resumes. The holiday break will offer much-needed relaxation, festive cheer, and a joyful close to the year.

School Type

Expected Holiday Dates (Telangana)

Total Days

Highlights

Christian-Minority Schools

21–28 December 2025

8 Days

Extended break including weekend; festive celebrations & events

Private Schools (Majority)

24–26 December 2025 (tentative)

2–3 Days

Dates may vary school-wise; some may extend based on management

Government Schools

Mostly 25 December Only (tentative)

1 Day

Extension possible if state-level notices are issued

Schools Following Custom Academic Calendar

Yet to be announced

Parents should verify directly with the institution

The Christmas holidays in Telangana are set to bring relief and excitement for students, with many schools planning extended festive breaks. While Christian-minority institutions may offer the longest vacation stretch, other schools will follow varied schedules based on academic plans. Parents and students should stay updated with school-specific announcements for accurate holiday dates. Overall, the December break will be a refreshing pause before academics resume for the final term.

