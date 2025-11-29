Telangana School Holidays in December 2025 - Check Complete list of School Closure and Winter Breaks

Telangana School Holidays in December 2025 - December 2025 is expected to bring a refreshing break for students across Telangana, with a series of school holidays lined up for the month. Schools across Telangana are gearing up for the upcoming Christmas break, and this year, many institutions are expected to offer a slightly longer vacation period. While December 25 remains the official Christmas holiday, several schools in the state are planning to schedule additional holidays around the festival, creating a wider festive timeline for students. The holiday schedule is especially helpful for parents and teachers to plan trips, revision sessions, or festive activities in advance. Apart from the major winter break, Telangana schools may also remain closed on various regional and national occasions, adding to the list of December holidays. Understanding the complete schedule of school closures helps avoid last-minute confusion and allows students to balance studies and recreation better. In this article, you will find the full list of Telangana school holidays in December 2025, including winter vacations, festival holidays, and special dates.

Christmas School Holidays in Telangana 2025 Schools across Telangana are gearing up for the upcoming Christmas break, and this year, many institutions are expected to offer a slightly longer vacation period. While December 25 remains the official Christmas holiday, several schools in the state are planning to schedule additional holidays around the festival, creating a wider festive timeline for students. A major update highlights that Christian-minority schools in Telangana may observe up to eight consecutive holidays—from December 21 to December 28, 2025. These institutions traditionally follow an extended celebration schedule, allowing students and staff to participate in church activities, carol events, and community gatherings. This planned break also overlaps with a weekend, making it a smooth, uninterrupted holiday stretch. For other private and government schools, the number of holidays may vary depending on academic plans and school-wise decisions. Parents are advised to check directly with respective schools for final confirmation of holiday dates.

Telangana School Holiday December 2025 As the winter season approaches, students across Telangana can look forward to time with family, Christmas celebrations, outings, and a refreshing pause before the final phase of the academic year resumes. The holiday break will offer much-needed relaxation, festive cheer, and a joyful close to the year. School Type Expected Holiday Dates (Telangana) Total Days Highlights Christian-Minority Schools 21–28 December 2025 8 Days Extended break including weekend; festive celebrations & events Private Schools (Majority) 24–26 December 2025 (tentative) 2–3 Days Dates may vary school-wise; some may extend based on management Government Schools Mostly 25 December Only (tentative) 1 Day Extension possible if state-level notices are issued Schools Following Custom Academic Calendar Yet to be announced — Parents should verify directly with the institution