Rajasthan Jail Prahari Admit Card 2025 OUT, Download PET PST Admit Card PDF at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Jail Prahari Admit Card 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the Rajasthan Jail Prahari Admit Card 2025 for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET/PST)round for the Jail Guard (Jail Prahari) posts. The Physical Efficiency Test (PET/PST) round for the successful candidates is scheduled to be held on December 18th at the Jail Training Institute, Ajmer. Candidates who have to appear in the PET/PST round will have to carry the admit card along with a photo ID and other necessary documents at the venue. Rajasthan Jail Prahari Admit Card 2025 Link RSSB has activated the admit card download link for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET/PST)round for the Jail Guard (Jail Prahari) posts on its official website. Candidates will need to enter their roll number/registration number and date of birth to download the admit card. The admit card contains complete details regarding the Physical Efficiency Test (PET/PST) date, time, reporting time, and exam venue. Candidates are advised to carry their admit card along with a valid photo ID on exam day.

Rajasthan Jail Prahari Admit Card 2025 Direct Link Rajasthan Jail Prahari Admit Card 2025 Date According to the notice released by Alok Raj, Chairman of RSSB, the hall ticket for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET/PST) round for the Jail Guard (Jail Prahari) released on December 04, 2025 at the official website. Candidates who have to appear in the Physical Efficiency Test (PET/PST) round can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link at the official website. According to the official notice, under the Jail Prahari Direct Recruitment Exam 2024 , 10 times the total number of posts in each category are being shortlisted for PET/PST (Physical Efficiency and Standard Test) based on the marks obtained in the written examination. Rajasthan Jail Prahari Admit Card 2025

The Rajasthan Jail Prahari PET/PST Admit card or Rajasthan Jail Wader admit card has been officially released on December 04, 2025 on the official website. Check the table below for an overview of the RSMSB Jail Prahari Admit Card 2025 Organization Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) Post Name Jail Prahari (Jail Warder) Total Vacancies 803 Physical Efficiency Test (PET/PST) Date December 18, 2025 Physical Efficiency Test (PET/PST) Venue Jail Training Institute, Ajmer Admit Card Release Date December 04, 2025 Official Website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in How to Download RSMSSB Rajasthan Jail Prahari Admit Card 2025? You can download the hall ticket after following the steps given below- Step 1: Visit the official website of RSMSSB - https://rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the call letter link ‘Download Admit Card' on the home page.

Step 3: Now, provide your login credentials to the link.

Step 4: Your Admit Card will appear in a new window on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take the printout of the admit card.

Details Mentioned on Rajasthan Jail Prahari Admit Card 2025 Candidates who have to appear in the Physical Efficiency Test (PET/PST) round for the Jail Guard (Jail Prahari) posts are advised to go through the admit card which will have details regarding Physical Efficiency Test (PET/PST) exam venue, timings, address, candidate’s roll number, name, date of birth, guardian’s name and other information. You should go through the details of your admit cards to ensure that all the details mentioned on the same are correct. You are advised to check all the crucial details and should inform the concerned authority in case of any error in the details, mentioned on the hall ticket. You will get the crucial details on the hall ticket such as- Candidate’s name and photo

Date of birth

Photograph of the candidate

Signature of the candidate

PET venue