ICSE English Language Specimen Paper 2026 Class 10: CISCE English Language Sample Paper, Download PDF

By Aayesha Sharma
Nov 28, 2025, 09:37 IST

English Language Specimen Paper Class 10 ICSE: ICSE Class 10 English Language (Paper 1) exam will be conducted on 17 February 2026 at 11:00 AM. Students can use the official Specimen Paper 2026 to understand the latest exam pattern, practise key question types, and improve accuracy before the final exam. The English Language Sample Paper Class 10 ICSE PDF link is provided below.

Download English Language Specimen Paper for Class 10 ICSE Board Exam
ICSE English Language Specimen Paper 2026 for Class 10: The ICSE Class 10 English Language (Paper 1) exam 2026 is scheduled to be conducted on 17 February, starting at 11:00 AM. To help students prepare confidently and understand the latest exam pattern, the council has released the ICSE Class 10 English Language (Paper 1) Sample Paper 2026. 

These model papers serve as an important resource for practising different question types, improving time management, and boosting accuracy before the final exam. Students can also download the official ICSE English Language Specimen Paper 2026 from the link provided below.

ICSE English Language Specimen Paper 2026: Key Highlights

Students appearing for the ICSE Class 10 English Language (Paper 1) exam in 2025–26 can go through the key highlights given below. 

Category

Details

Conducting Body

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)

Exam Name

ICSE Class 10 English Language (Paper 1)

Academic Session

2025–26

Exam Date

17 February 2026

Exam Timing

11:00 AM onwards

Paper Type

Theory

Total Marks

80 Marks (Internal Assessment: 20 Marks)

Official website

cisce.org

Purpose of Model Paper

Understand latest exam pattern, question format & marking scheme

ICSE English Language Specimen Paper 2026