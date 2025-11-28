ICSE English Language Specimen Paper 2026 for Class 10: The ICSE Class 10 English Language (Paper 1) exam 2026 is scheduled to be conducted on 17 February, starting at 11:00 AM. To help students prepare confidently and understand the latest exam pattern, the council has released the ICSE Class 10 English Language (Paper 1) Sample Paper 2026.

These model papers serve as an important resource for practising different question types, improving time management, and boosting accuracy before the final exam. Students can also download the official ICSE English Language Specimen Paper 2026 from the link provided below.

ICSE English Language Specimen Paper 2026: Key Highlights

Students appearing for the ICSE Class 10 English Language (Paper 1) exam in 2025–26 can go through the key highlights given below.