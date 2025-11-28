Bihar Board Exam 2026: BSESB Released 10th, 12th Second Dummy Admit Card (प्रवेश पत्र) at exam.biharboardonline.com; Direct link here

Breaking News

The Bihar School Examination Board has released the 10th and 12th Dummy Admit Cards 2026. Students can now download their BSEB Intermediate Second Dummy Admit Card from the official website at exam.biharboardonline.org and intermediate.biharboardonline.com.

Key Points Candidates can download second dummy admit card and make changes until December 4, 2025

Fields to be changed must be mailed to bsebinterhelpdesk by Dec 4

Download BSEB 12th second dummy admit card at intermediate.biharboardonline.com

BSEB Intermediate Dummy Admit Card 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board has released the BSEB Matric and Intermediate second dummy admit card 2026. According to the official notification issued, candidates appearing for the BSEB 10th and 12th Annual Examination 2026 can visit the committee website from November 28 to December 4, 2025, to download the dummy admit card and make corrections in the details mentioned. The BSEB Class 10 dummy admit card 2026 is available for download on the official website - exam.biharboardonline.org, and the Bihar Board Class 12 second dummy admit card 2026 is available for download on the official website - intermediate.biharboardonline.com. Students are advised to make sure all the corrections are made in the details where changes are required. वार्षिक माध्यमिक परीक्षा, 2026 में सम्मिलित होने वाले विद्यार्थियों का द्वितीय डमी प्रवेश-पत्र समिति की वेबसाईट पर दिनांक 28.11.2025 से 04.12.2025 तक अपलोड रहने तथा इस द्वितीय डमी प्रवेश-पत्र में परिलक्षित त्रुटि के संशोधन के संबंध में आवश्यक सूचना।#Bihar#BSEB#BiharBoard pic.twitter.com/MEMdnkMNPT — Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) November 28, 2025

BSEB 10th Dummy Admit Card 2026 - Click Here इन्टरमीडिएट वार्षिक परीक्षा, 2026 में सम्मिलित होने वाले विद्यार्थियों का द्वितीय डमी प्रवेश-पत्र समिति की वेबसाईट पर दिनांक 28.11.2025 से 04.12.2025 तक अपलोड रहने तथा इस द्वितीय डमी प्रवेश-पत्र में परिलक्षित त्रुटि के संशोधन के संबंध में आवश्यक सूचना।#Bihar#BSEB#BiharBoard pic.twitter.com/nfuv75LuW9 — Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) November 28, 2025 BSEB 12th Dummy Admit Card 2026 - Click Here Bihar Board 10th, 12th Second Dummy Admit Card 2026: Fields Open for changes Candidate name, Mother's name, Father's Name, Date of Birth. To modify these fields, students must contact the school head. Candidates from class 12 who need to make changes in their second dummy admit card must enter the details on the school's letterhead and email it to bsebinterhelpdesk@gmail.com. For class 10 students, the same needs to be sent to bsebantiersoultions.com