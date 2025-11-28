Bihar Board Exam 2026: BSESB Released 10th, 12th Second Dummy Admit Card (प्रवेश पत्र) at exam.biharboardonline.com; Direct link here

Key Points
- Candidates can download second dummy admit card and make changes until December 4, 2025
- Fields to be changed must be mailed to bsebinterhelpdesk by Dec 4
- Download BSEB 12th second dummy admit card at intermediate.biharboardonline.com
BSEB Intermediate Dummy Admit Card 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board has released the BSEB Matric and Intermediate second dummy admit card 2026. According to the official notification issued, candidates appearing for the BSEB 10th and 12th Annual Examination 2026 can visit the committee website from November 28 to December 4, 2025, to download the dummy admit card and make corrections in the details mentioned.
The BSEB Class 10 dummy admit card 2026 is available for download on the official website - exam.biharboardonline.org, and the Bihar Board Class 12 second dummy admit card 2026 is available for download on the official website - intermediate.biharboardonline.com. Students are advised to make sure all the corrections are made in the details where changes are required.
वार्षिक माध्यमिक परीक्षा, 2026 में सम्मिलित होने वाले विद्यार्थियों का द्वितीय डमी प्रवेश-पत्र समिति की वेबसाईट पर दिनांक 28.11.2025 से 04.12.2025 तक अपलोड रहने तथा इस द्वितीय डमी प्रवेश-पत्र में परिलक्षित त्रुटि के संशोधन के संबंध में आवश्यक सूचना।#Bihar#BSEB#BiharBoard pic.twitter.com/MEMdnkMNPT— Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) November 28, 2025
BSEB 10th Dummy Admit Card 2026 - Click Here
इन्टरमीडिएट वार्षिक परीक्षा, 2026 में सम्मिलित होने वाले विद्यार्थियों का द्वितीय डमी प्रवेश-पत्र समिति की वेबसाईट पर दिनांक 28.11.2025 से 04.12.2025 तक अपलोड रहने तथा इस द्वितीय डमी प्रवेश-पत्र में परिलक्षित त्रुटि के संशोधन के संबंध में आवश्यक सूचना।#Bihar#BSEB#BiharBoard pic.twitter.com/nfuv75LuW9— Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) November 28, 2025
BSEB 12th Dummy Admit Card 2026 - Click Here
Bihar Board 10th, 12th Second Dummy Admit Card 2026: Fields Open for changes
Candidate name, Mother's name, Father's Name, Date of Birth. To modify these fields, students must contact the school head. Candidates from class 12 who need to make changes in their second dummy admit card must enter the details on the school's letterhead and email it to bsebinterhelpdesk@gmail.com. For class 10 students, the same needs to be sent to bsebantiersoultions.com
Steps to Download BSEB 10th, 12th Second Dummy Admit Card 2025
The Bihar Board class 12 second dummy admit card link is available on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to download the admit card
Step 1: Visit the official website of the Bihar Board
Step 2: Click on Bihar matric/ intermediate dummy admit card 2026 link
Step 3 (a): Login with the college code, registration number, faculty and date of birth to download class 12 dummy admit card
Step 3 (b): Login with username and password to download class 10 dummy admit card
Step 4: The individual second dummy admit card will be displayed
Step 5: Download for further reference
