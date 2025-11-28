CTET 2026 Application Form
Bihar Board Exam 2026: BSESB Released 10th, 12th Second Dummy Admit Card (प्रवेश पत्र) at exam.biharboardonline.com; Direct link here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Nov 28, 2025, 12:19 IST

The Bihar School Examination Board has released the 10th and 12th Dummy Admit Cards 2026. Students can now download their BSEB Intermediate Second Dummy Admit Card from the official website at exam.biharboardonline.org and intermediate.biharboardonline.com. 

BSESB Released 10th 12th Second Dummy Admit Card at intermediate.biharboardonline.com
BSESB Released 10th 12th Second Dummy Admit Card at intermediate.biharboardonline.com
Key Points

  • Candidates can download second dummy admit card and make changes until December 4, 2025
  • Fields to be changed must be mailed to bsebinterhelpdesk by Dec 4
  • Download BSEB 12th second dummy admit card at intermediate.biharboardonline.com

BSEB Intermediate Dummy Admit Card 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board has released the BSEB Matric and Intermediate second dummy admit card 2026. According to the official notification issued, candidates appearing for the BSEB 10th and 12th Annual Examination 2026 can visit the committee website from November 28 to December 4, 2025, to download the dummy admit card and make corrections in the details mentioned. 

The BSEB Class 10 dummy admit card 2026 is available for download on the official website - exam.biharboardonline.org, and the Bihar Board Class 12 second dummy admit card 2026 is available for download on the official website - intermediate.biharboardonline.com. Students are advised to make sure all the corrections are made in the details where changes are required. 

BSEB 10th Dummy Admit Card 2026 - Click Here

BSEB 12th Dummy Admit Card 2026 - Click Here

Bihar Board 10th, 12th Second Dummy Admit Card 2026: Fields Open for changes

Candidate name, Mother's name, Father's Name, Date of Birth. To modify these fields, students must contact the school head. Candidates from class 12 who need to make changes in their second dummy admit card must enter the details on the school's letterhead and email it to bsebinterhelpdesk@gmail.com. For class 10 students, the same needs to be sent to bsebantiersoultions.com

Steps to Download BSEB 10th, 12th Second Dummy Admit Card 2025

The Bihar Board class 12 second dummy admit card link is available on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to download the admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Bihar Board

Step 2: Click on Bihar matric/ intermediate dummy admit card 2026 link

Step 3 (a): Login with the college code, registration number, faculty and date of birth to download class 12 dummy admit card

Step 3 (b): Login with username and password to download class 10 dummy admit card

Step 4: The individual second dummy admit card will be displayed

Step 5: Download for further reference

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

