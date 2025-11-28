IIFT 2026 Registration Ends Today for MBA IB, BA Programmes; Apply at applyadmission.net/IIFT2026

Key Points
- IIFT 2026 registration for MBA IB and MBA BA ends today, November 28, 2025 at 1159 PM.
- Candidates must register online at applyadmission.net-IIFT2026.
- Candidates must ensure their eligibility before applying.
IIFT 2026: The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) will close the Master of Business Administration in International Business (MBA IB) and the Business Analytics (MBA BA) registrations today, November 28, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to register online at applyadmission.net/IIFT2026 by 11:59 PM.
IIFT MBA Admissions 2026 Key Highlights
Check the following table carrying the important points related to IIFT Admission 2026-27:
|Overview
|Details
|Event name
|IIFT MBA Admissions 2026 Registration deadline
|Board name
|Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT)
|Academic year
|2026-27
|Official website
|applyadmission.net/IIFT2026
|Stream
|Master of Business Administration (MBA)
|Programmes
|International Business (MBA IB) Business Analytics (MBA BA)
|Level
|Postgraduate (PG)
|Registration last date
|November 28, 2025 by 11:59 PM
|Application fee
|MBA IB: General/ OBC-NCL/ EWS: INR 3000SC/ ST/ PwD/ Transgender: INR 1500MBA (BA):General/ OBC-NCL/ EWS: INR 1500SC/ ST/ PwD/ Transgender: INR 1000
IIFT MBA Admission 2026 Eligibility Criteria
MBA International Business (IB)
- Educational Qualification: A bachelor's degree of at least three years duration in any discipline from a recognised institution.
- Minimum Marks: 50% marks in aggregate (45% for SC, ST, and PwD categories).
- Age Limit: There is no upper age limit for application.
MBA Business Analytics (BA)
- Educational Qualification: A bachelor's degree with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate or a 5 CGPA out of 10.
- Mandatory Subject: The candidate must have studied mathematics or statistics as one of the subjects at the graduation level.
