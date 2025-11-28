CTET 2026 Application Form
Focus
Quick Links
News

IIFT 2026 Registration Ends Today for MBA IB, BA Programmes; Apply at applyadmission.net/IIFT2026

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Nov 28, 2025, 13:16 IST

IIFT 2026 registration for MBA IB and MBA BA ends today, November 28, 2025, at 11:59 PM. Candidates must register online on the official website at applyadmission.net/IIFT2026.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
IIFT 2026 registration for MBA IB and MBA BA ends today, November 28, 2025, at 11:59 PM.
IIFT 2026 registration for MBA IB and MBA BA ends today, November 28, 2025, at 11:59 PM.
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • IIFT 2026 registration for MBA IB and MBA BA ends today, November 28, 2025 at 1159 PM.
  • Candidates must register online at applyadmission.net-IIFT2026.
  • Candidates must ensure their eligibility before applying.

IIFT 2026: The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) will close the Master of Business Administration in International Business (MBA IB) and the Business Analytics (MBA BA) registrations today, November 28, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to register online at applyadmission.net/IIFT2026 by 11:59 PM.

IIFT MBA Admissions 2026 Key Highlights

Check the following table carrying the important points related to IIFT Admission 2026-27: 

Overview  Details 
Event name IIFT MBA Admissions 2026 Registration deadline 
Board name  Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT)
Academic year  2026-27
Official website  applyadmission.net/IIFT2026
Stream  Master of Business Administration (MBA)
Programmes  International Business (MBA IB) Business Analytics (MBA BA)
Level  Postgraduate (PG)
Registration last date  November 28, 2025 by 11:59 PM
Application fee MBA IB: General/ OBC-NCL/ EWS: INR 3000SC/ ST/ PwD/ Transgender: INR 1500MBA (BA):General/ OBC-NCL/ EWS: INR 1500SC/ ST/ PwD/ Transgender: INR 1000

IIFT MBA Admission 2026 Eligibility Criteria 

MBA International Business (IB)

  • Educational Qualification: A bachelor's degree of at least three years duration in any discipline from a recognised institution.
  • Minimum Marks: 50% marks in aggregate (45% for SC, ST, and PwD categories).
  • Age Limit: There is no upper age limit for application.

MBA Business Analytics (BA)

  • Educational Qualification: A bachelor's degree with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate or a 5 CGPA out of 10.
  • Mandatory Subject: The candidate must have studied mathematics or statistics as one of the subjects at the graduation level.
Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News