DDU Result 2025 OUT on ddugu.ac.in; Download Even Semester UG and PG Marksheet PDF

DDU Result 2025: Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University, formerly known as Gorakhpur University, has recently declared the even semester results for various courses like BALLB, BA, BSc, BCom, BBA, LLB, MA, and MSc, BTech (IT/CS/ECE/ME) and other exams. Deen Dayal Upadhyay University Result 2025 has been released online on the official website of the university- ddugu.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their ddugu.ac.in results using the direct link provided below. The students can check the Gorakhpur University result 2025 by their roll number and date of birth.

Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University Result 2025 Click here How to check Gorakhpur University Results 2025 ? Candidates can check their semester results for various UG and PG courses online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the DDU results PDF. Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - ddugu.ac.in Step 2: Click on the ‘Student’s Corner’ segment given in the menu bar. Step 3: Click on ‘Results’ section given in there. Step 3: Select your course and click on it. Step 4: Enter your roll number, date of birth, and click on the search result button. Step 5: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference. Direct Links to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University Results 2025 Check here the direct link to download DDU Results of various UG and PG courses.