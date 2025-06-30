Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
DDU Result 2025 OUT on ddugu.ac.in; Download Even Semester UG and PG Marksheet PDF

DDU Result 2025 OUT: Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University (DDU) declared the even semester results for various UG and PG courses on its official website. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the result.

Sunil Sharma
BySunil Sharma
Jun 30, 2025, 13:21 IST
DDU Result 2025: Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University, formerly known as Gorakhpur University, has recently declared the even semester results for various courses like BALLB, BA, BSc, BCom, BBA, LLB, MA, and MSc, BTech (IT/CS/ECE/ME) and other exams. Deen Dayal Upadhyay University Result 2025 has been released online on the official website of the university- ddugu.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their ddugu.ac.in results using the direct link provided below. The students can check the Gorakhpur University result 2025 by their roll number and date of birth.

DDU Results 2025

As per the latest update, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University released various semester results for UG and PG programs. The students can check their Gorakhpur University results on the official website of the University- ddugu.ac.in.

Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University Result 2025

Click here

How to check Gorakhpur University Results 2025?

Candidates can check their semester results for various UG and PG courses online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the DDU results PDF.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - ddugu.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Student’s Corner’ segment given in the menu bar.

Step 3: Click on ‘Results’ section given in there.

Step 3: Select your course and click on it.

Step 4: Enter your roll number, date of birth, and click on the search result button.

Step 5: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference.

Direct Links to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University Results 2025

Check here the direct link to download DDU Results of various UG and PG courses.

Course

Result Links

BALLB 9th and 10th Semesters

Click here

B.A. – 2nd, 4th, and 6th Semesters

Click here

B.B.A. – 2nd and 6th Semesters

Click here

B.Com. – 2nd, 4th, and 6th Semesters

Click here

B.Com. (Banking & Insurance) – 4th and 6th Semesters

Click here

B.H.M.C.T. – 2nd Semester

Click here

B.Sc. – 2nd and 6th Semesters

Click here

B.Sc. Home Science – 2nd, 4th, and 6th Semesters

Click here

B.Sc. Agriculture – 2nd and 6th Semesters

Click here

LL.B. – 6th Semester

Click here

M.A. Ancient History – 2nd and 4th Semesters

Click here

M.A. Economics – 2nd and 4th Semesters

Click here

M.A. English – 2nd Semester

Click here

M.A. Geography – 4th Semester

Click here

M.A. Hindi – 2nd Semester

Click here

M.A. History – 4th Semester

Click here

M.A. Home Science – 2nd Semester

Click here

M.A. Political Science – 2nd and 4th Semesters

Click here

M.A. Sociology – 4th Semester

Click here

M.A. Urdu – 2nd Semester

Click here

M.A./M.Sc. Defence and Strategic Studies – 2nd Semester

Click here

M.Sc. Botany – 4th Semester

Click here

M.Sc. Environmental Science – 2nd Semester

Click here

M.Sc. Physics – 2nd Semester

Click here

M.A. Hindi – 4th Semester

Click here

M.A. Philosophy – 2nd and 4th Semesters

Click here

M.A. Physical Education – 2nd Semester

Click here

M.A. Psychology – 2nd and 4th Semesters

Click here

M.A. Sanskrit – 4th Semester

Click here

M.A. Sociology – 2nd Semester

Click here

M.A./M.Sc. Defence and Strategic Studies – 4th Semester

Click here

M.A./M.Sc. Statistics – 4th Semester

Click here

M.Sc. Environmental Science – 4th Semester

Click here

M.Sc. Home Science (Food and Nutrition) – 2nd Semester

Click here

B.Tech. (IT/CS/ECE/ME) – 8th Semester

Click here

Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University: Highlights

Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University (DDU) formerly known as Gorakhpur University is located in  Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. It was established in the year 1957. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

DDU offers various UG, PG, M.Phil., and doctorate programs in departments like the faculty of agriculture, faculty of arts, humanities and social sciences, faculty of commerce, faculty of engineering and technology, faculty of fine art and performing art, faculty of language, faculty of legal studies, faculty of management, faculty of medicine, faculty of rural science, faculty of science, faculty of teacher education, faculty of vocational courses. 

Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University Highlights

University Name

Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University formerly known as Gorakhpur University

Established

1957

Location

Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh

DDU Result Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

