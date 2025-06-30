DDU Result 2025 OUT on ddugu.ac.in; Download Even Semester UG and PG Marksheet PDF

DDU Result 2025: Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University, formerly known as Gorakhpur University, has recently declared the even semester results for various courses like BALLB, BA, BSc, BCom, BBA, LLB, MA, and MSc, BTech (IT/CS/ECE/ME) and other exams. Deen Dayal Upadhyay University Result 2025 has been released online on the official website of the university- ddugu.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their ddugu.ac.in results using the direct link provided below. The students can check the Gorakhpur University result 2025 by their roll number and date of birth.
DDU Results 2025
As per the latest update, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University released various semester results for UG and PG programs. The students can check their Gorakhpur University results on the official website of the University- ddugu.ac.in.
|
Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University Result 2025
How to check Gorakhpur University Results 2025?
Candidates can check their semester results for various UG and PG courses online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the DDU results PDF.
Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - ddugu.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the ‘Student’s Corner’ segment given in the menu bar.
Step 3: Click on ‘Results’ section given in there.
Step 3: Select your course and click on it.
Step 4: Enter your roll number, date of birth, and click on the search result button.
Step 5: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference.
Direct Links to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University Results 2025
Check here the direct link to download DDU Results of various UG and PG courses.
|
Course
|
Result Links
|
BALLB 9th and 10th Semesters
|
B.A. – 2nd, 4th, and 6th Semesters
|
B.B.A. – 2nd and 6th Semesters
|
B.Com. – 2nd, 4th, and 6th Semesters
|
B.Com. (Banking & Insurance) – 4th and 6th Semesters
|
B.H.M.C.T. – 2nd Semester
|
B.Sc. – 2nd and 6th Semesters
|
B.Sc. Home Science – 2nd, 4th, and 6th Semesters
|
B.Sc. Agriculture – 2nd and 6th Semesters
|
LL.B. – 6th Semester
|
M.A. Ancient History – 2nd and 4th Semesters
|
M.A. Economics – 2nd and 4th Semesters
|
M.A. English – 2nd Semester
|
M.A. Geography – 4th Semester
|
M.A. Hindi – 2nd Semester
|
M.A. History – 4th Semester
|
M.A. Home Science – 2nd Semester
|
M.A. Political Science – 2nd and 4th Semesters
|
M.A. Sociology – 4th Semester
|
M.A. Urdu – 2nd Semester
|
M.A./M.Sc. Defence and Strategic Studies – 2nd Semester
|
M.Sc. Botany – 4th Semester
|
M.Sc. Environmental Science – 2nd Semester
|
M.Sc. Physics – 2nd Semester
|
M.A. Hindi – 4th Semester
|
M.A. Philosophy – 2nd and 4th Semesters
|
M.A. Physical Education – 2nd Semester
|
M.A. Psychology – 2nd and 4th Semesters
|
M.A. Sanskrit – 4th Semester
|
M.A. Sociology – 2nd Semester
|
M.A./M.Sc. Defence and Strategic Studies – 4th Semester
|
M.A./M.Sc. Statistics – 4th Semester
|
M.Sc. Environmental Science – 4th Semester
|
M.Sc. Home Science (Food and Nutrition) – 2nd Semester
|
B.Tech. (IT/CS/ECE/ME) – 8th Semester
Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University: Highlights
Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University (DDU) formerly known as Gorakhpur University is located in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. It was established in the year 1957. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).
DDU offers various UG, PG, M.Phil., and doctorate programs in departments like the faculty of agriculture, faculty of arts, humanities and social sciences, faculty of commerce, faculty of engineering and technology, faculty of fine art and performing art, faculty of language, faculty of legal studies, faculty of management, faculty of medicine, faculty of rural science, faculty of science, faculty of teacher education, faculty of vocational courses.
|
Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University Highlights
|
University Name
|
Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University formerly known as Gorakhpur University
|
Established
|
1957
|
Location
|
Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh
|
DDU Result Link - Latest
|
Accreditations
|
NAAC
|
Approvals
|
UGC
|
Gender
|
Co-ed
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation