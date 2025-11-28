HECI Bill 2025: Higher Education Commission of India to be tabled in Winter Session 2025

The Higher Education Commission of India (HECI) Bill will be tabled in the upcoming winter session, which will lead to the formation of HECI. It aims to replace the existing higher regulatory authorities, including University Grants Commission (UGC), All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE).

The bill is expected to redefine the roles of several existing education councils, such as architecture, agriculture and others. The UGC regulates the universities in the country; while management and other technical institutes fall under AICTE and the teacher education institutions under NCTE. Unlike UGC, the HECI Bill won’t have powers to make grants, however under the National Education Policy 2020, it has pushed for a joint regulatory authority.