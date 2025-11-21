RRB Group D General Science Questions: 100+ Most Expected GS Questions PDF

The RRB Group D General Science Questions section plays an important role in scoring well in the Computer-Based Test (CBT). The RRB Group D Exam is scheduled from 27 November 2025 to 16 January 2026. Candidates must prepare smartly and confidently. General Science is one of the most scoring parts of the exam because the questions are based on simple concepts from Physics, Chemistry, and Biology taught in school-level NCERT books. This article provides RRB Group D General Science Questions, sample questions from previous years, important topics, and the right approach to score high in this section RRB Group D General Science Questions The RRB Group D General Science Questions section tests candidates basic understanding of real-life science concepts. Topics from everyday Physics, Chemistry, and Biology form the core of this section. Candidates must solve as many RRB Group D General Science Questions from previous years as possible to understand the difficulty level and question pattern.

This section does not require advanced knowledge. Candidates need clarity of concepts, quick recall ability, and consistent practice. Candidates can improve their overall score and secure higher chances of qualifying for the next stage by preparing well for RRB Group D General Science Questions. RRB Group D General Science Questions PDF Many candidates rely on PDF-based resources for quick revision of RRB Group D General Science Questions. These PDFs contain memory-based and officially asked questions from past years. Going through them helps candidates understand frequently asked concepts, repeat patterns, and the kind of options Railways usually frames. Candidates can prepare effectively by downloading PDF below, including Physics, Chemistry, and Biology sections from Previous Year Papers. Practice these RRB Group D General Science Questions regularly to boost accuracy and confidence before the exam.

The following are General Science Questions taken from the uploaded 2018 and 2022 RRB Group D PDF papers, with options and correct answers. These questions strictly come from Physics, Chemistry, and Biology portions. Q.1. Soft drinks contain: a) Oxalic acid b) Tartaric acid c) Carbonic acid d) Citric acid Ans: c Q.2. Bending of light rays in a denser medium is called: a) Reflection b) Dispersion c) Refraction d) Deflection Ans: c Q.3. An object travels 23 m in 3 s and 15 m in 2 s. What is its average speed? a) 7.6 ms⁻¹ b) 7.6 s⁻¹ c) 8.0 ms⁻¹ d) 7.6 m Ans: a Q.4. A constant force acts on an 8 kg object for 3 seconds, increasing its velocity from 4 m/s to 6 m/s. Find the force. a) 5.33 N b) 4.33 N c) 6.33 N

d) 3.33 N Ans: a Q.5. Kinetic energy of a 10 kg object moving at 2 m/s is: a) 20 J b) 5 J c) 10 J d) 40 J Ans: a Q.6. _______ elements have the largest atoms. a) F b) O c) H d) Li Ans: d Q.7. Plants use which energy during photosynthesis? a) Chemical b) Solar c) Heat d) Kinetic Ans: b Q.8. Property of attracting electrons by halogen atoms is called: a) Electron affinity b) Electropositivity c) Electrochemistry d) Electronegativity Ans: d Q.9. Which inert gas is placed in Period 4 of the periodic table? a) Kr b) Rn c) Xe d) Ar Ans: a Q.10. Which tissue is found beneath the skin? a) Epithelial b) Nervous c) Muscular d) Adipose Ans: d Q.11. Percentage of oxygen in Al₂(SO₄)₃ is: a) 57.7% b) 56.1% c) 53.1% d) 52.6% Ans: a Q.12. ______ gas is used as illuminating gas. a) Methyl b) Propane c) Butene d) Ethyne Ans: d Q.13. If a person moves a trolley 10 m with a force of 50 N, the work done is:

RRB Group D General Science Important Topics Below are the most important topics candidates must revise for scoring well in RRB Group D General Science Questions. Subject Important Topics Physics Motion, Speed, Velocity, and Acceleration

Laws of Motion (Newton’s Laws)

Work, Power, and Energy

Force and Pressure

Gravitation and Universal Law of Gravitation

Sound – Characteristics, Reflection, Applications

Light – Reflection, Refraction, Lenses and Mirrors

Electricity – Current, Resistance, Ohm’s Law, Series and Parallel Circuits

Magnetic Effects of Electric Current

Heat and Temperature

Units and Measurements Chemistry States of Matter and Their Properties

Atomic Structure

Elements, Compounds, and Mixtures

Chemical Reactions and Equations

Acids, Bases, and Salts

Metals and Non-Metals

Periodic Table (Basic Trends)

Carbon and Its Compounds

Physical and Chemical Changes

Corrosion and Rusting

Important Uses of Common Chemicals (Baking Soda, Washing Soda, Plaster of Paris, etc.) Biology Life Processes (Nutrition, Respiration, Circulation, Excretion)

Reproduction in Plants and Animals

Heredity and Evolution (Basic Concepts)

Cell – Structure and Functions

Control and Coordination in Animals and Plants (Nervous System, Hormones)

Human Digestive, Respiratory, and Circulatory Systems

Microorganisms and Their Uses

Diseases and Their Prevention (Communicable & Non-Communicable)

Ecosystem and Environment

Natural Resources and Their Conservation

Food Chain and Food Web