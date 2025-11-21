RRB Group D General Science Questions: 100+ Most Expected GS Questions PDF

The RRB Group D General Science Questions section plays an important role in scoring well in the Computer-Based Test (CBT). The RRB Group D Exam is scheduled from 27 November 2025 to 16 January 2026. Candidates must prepare smartly and confidently. General Science is one of the most scoring parts of the exam because the questions are based on simple concepts from Physics, Chemistry, and Biology taught in school-level NCERT books.
This article provides RRB Group D General Science Questions, sample questions from previous years, important topics, and the right approach to score high in this section
RRB Group D General Science Questions
The RRB Group D General Science Questions section tests candidates basic understanding of real-life science concepts. Topics from everyday Physics, Chemistry, and Biology form the core of this section. Candidates must solve as many RRB Group D General Science Questions from previous years as possible to understand the difficulty level and question pattern.
This section does not require advanced knowledge. Candidates need clarity of concepts, quick recall ability, and consistent practice. Candidates can improve their overall score and secure higher chances of qualifying for the next stage by preparing well for RRB Group D General Science Questions.
RRB Group D General Science Questions PDF
Many candidates rely on PDF-based resources for quick revision of RRB Group D General Science Questions. These PDFs contain memory-based and officially asked questions from past years. Going through them helps candidates understand frequently asked concepts, repeat patterns, and the kind of options Railways usually frames.
Candidates can prepare effectively by downloading PDF below, including Physics, Chemistry, and Biology sections from Previous Year Papers. Practice these RRB Group D General Science Questions regularly to boost accuracy and confidence before the exam.
RRB Group D General Science Questions and Answers
The following are General Science Questions taken from the uploaded 2018 and 2022 RRB Group D PDF papers, with options and correct answers. These questions strictly come from Physics, Chemistry, and Biology portions.
Q.1. Soft drinks contain:
a) Oxalic acid
b) Tartaric acid
c) Carbonic acid
d) Citric acid
Ans: c
Q.2. Bending of light rays in a denser medium is called:
a) Reflection
b) Dispersion
c) Refraction
d) Deflection
Ans: c
Q.3. An object travels 23 m in 3 s and 15 m in 2 s. What is its average speed?
a) 7.6 ms⁻¹
b) 7.6 s⁻¹
c) 8.0 ms⁻¹
d) 7.6 m
Ans: a
Q.4. A constant force acts on an 8 kg object for 3 seconds, increasing its velocity from 4 m/s to 6 m/s. Find the force.
a) 5.33 N
b) 4.33 N
c) 6.33 N
d) 3.33 N
Ans: a
Q.5. Kinetic energy of a 10 kg object moving at 2 m/s is:
a) 20 J
b) 5 J
c) 10 J
d) 40 J
Ans: a
Q.6. _______ elements have the largest atoms.
a) F
b) O
c) H
d) Li
Ans: d
Q.7. Plants use which energy during photosynthesis?
a) Chemical
b) Solar
c) Heat
d) Kinetic
Ans: b
Q.8. Property of attracting electrons by halogen atoms is called:
a) Electron affinity
b) Electropositivity
c) Electrochemistry
d) Electronegativity
Ans: d
Q.9. Which inert gas is placed in Period 4 of the periodic table?
a) Kr
b) Rn
c) Xe
d) Ar
Ans: a
Q.10. Which tissue is found beneath the skin?
a) Epithelial
b) Nervous
c) Muscular
d) Adipose
Ans: d
Q.11. Percentage of oxygen in Al₂(SO₄)₃ is:
a) 57.7%
b) 56.1%
c) 53.1%
d) 52.6%
Ans: a
Q.12. ______ gas is used as illuminating gas.
a) Methyl
b) Propane
c) Butene
d) Ethyne
Ans: d
Q.13. If a person moves a trolley 10 m with a force of 50 N, the work done is:
a) 0.2 J
b) 5 J
c) 20 J
d) 500 J
Ans: d
Q.14. Echo heard after 6 seconds. Distance of the cliff? (v=346 m/s)
a) 1038 m
b) 1083 m
c) 2076 m
d) 2706 m
Ans: c
Q.15. A car accelerates from 18 km/h to 72 km/h in 5 s. Find its acceleration.
a) 3 ms²
b) 10.8 ms⁻²
c) 10.8 ms²
d) 3 ms⁻²
Ans: d
Q.16. What is CH₃–CH₃ called?
a) Methane
b) Ethane
c) Butane
d) Propane
Ans: b
Q.17. Which represents alkenes?
a) –C=C–
b) C≡C–
c) All options
d) –C–C–
Ans: a
Q.18. Symbol of gravitational constant is:
a) Cg
b) g
c) G
d) CG
Ans: c
Q.19. Corrosion damages mainly:
a) Fe
b) Al
c) Cu
d) Ag
Ans: a
Q.20. In Newlands’ Octaves, ______ resembles Co and Ni but was placed far away.
a) Mn
b) Mg
c) Al
d) Fe
Ans: a
RRB Group D General Science Important Topics
Below are the most important topics candidates must revise for scoring well in RRB Group D General Science Questions.
|
Subject
|
Important Topics
|
Physics
|
|
Chemistry
|
|
Biology
|
How to Score Well in RRB Group D General Science Section?
Follow these practical strategies to score high in RRB Group D General Science Questions:
-
Understand Basic Concepts: The exam asks straightforward questions based on NCERT-level science. Strong fundamentals ensure quick and correct answers.
-
Revise Previous Year Papers: Most questions follow a predictable pattern. Solving previous year RRB Group D General Science Questions increases accuracy and reduces surprises.
-
Make Notes of Formulas & Definitions: Physics formulas, chemical names, biological processes. Short notes help with quick revisions.
-
Focus on High-Weightage Topics: Electricity, Motion, Acids & Bases, Life Processes, and Environment are frequently asked in RRB Group D General Science Questions.
-
Practice Daily: Even 20 minutes of daily revision improves retention and performance.
