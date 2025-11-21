RRB NTPC Result 2025 OUT
RRB Group D General Science Questions: 100+ Most Expected GS Questions PDF

By Mridula Sharma
Nov 21, 2025, 12:50 IST

RRB Group D General Science Questions are crucial for scoring well in the CBT exam scheduled from 27 November 2025 to 16 January 2026. Practicing these memory-based questions improves accuracy, boosts confidence, and increases overall chances. This article includes previous year questions with answers, important Physics, Chemistry, and Biology topics, and effective preparation strategies.

RRB Group D General Science Questions
The RRB Group D General Science Questions section plays an important role in scoring well in the Computer-Based Test (CBT). The RRB Group D Exam is scheduled from 27 November 2025 to 16 January 2026. Candidates must prepare smartly and confidently. General Science is one of the most scoring parts of the exam because the questions are based on simple concepts from Physics, Chemistry, and Biology taught in school-level NCERT books.

This article provides RRB Group D General Science Questions, sample questions from previous years, important topics, and the right approach to score high in this section

RRB Group D General Science Questions 

The RRB Group D General Science Questions section tests candidates basic understanding of real-life science concepts. Topics from everyday Physics, Chemistry, and Biology form the core of this section. Candidates must solve as many RRB Group D General Science Questions from previous years as possible to understand the difficulty level and question pattern.

This section does not require advanced knowledge. Candidates need clarity of concepts, quick recall ability, and consistent practice. Candidates can improve their overall score and secure higher chances of qualifying for the next stage by preparing well for RRB Group D General Science Questions.

RRB Group D General Science Questions PDF

Many candidates rely on PDF-based resources for quick revision of RRB Group D General Science Questions. These PDFs contain memory-based and officially asked questions from past years. Going through them helps candidates understand frequently asked concepts, repeat patterns, and the kind of options Railways usually frames.

Candidates can prepare effectively by downloading PDF below, including Physics, Chemistry, and Biology sections from Previous Year Papers. Practice these RRB Group D General Science Questions regularly to boost accuracy and confidence before the exam.

Click Here for RRB Group D General Science Questions PDF Download

RRB Group D General Science Questions and Answers

The following are General Science Questions taken from the uploaded 2018 and 2022 RRB Group D PDF papers, with options and correct answers. These questions strictly come from Physics, Chemistry, and Biology portions.

Q.1. Soft drinks contain:

a) Oxalic acid

b) Tartaric acid

c) Carbonic acid

d) Citric acid

Ans: c

Q.2. Bending of light rays in a denser medium is called:

a) Reflection

b) Dispersion

c) Refraction

d) Deflection

Ans: c

Q.3. An object travels 23 m in 3 s and 15 m in 2 s. What is its average speed?

a) 7.6 ms⁻¹

b) 7.6 s⁻¹

c) 8.0 ms⁻¹

d) 7.6 m

Ans: a

Q.4. A constant force acts on an 8 kg object for 3 seconds, increasing its velocity from 4 m/s to 6 m/s. Find the force.

a) 5.33 N

b) 4.33 N

c) 6.33 N

d) 3.33 N

Ans: a

Q.5. Kinetic energy of a 10 kg object moving at 2 m/s is:

a) 20 J

b) 5 J

c) 10 J

d) 40 J

Ans: a

Q.6. _______ elements have the largest atoms.

a) F

b) O

c) H

d) Li

Ans: d

Q.7. Plants use which energy during photosynthesis?

a) Chemical

b) Solar

c) Heat

d) Kinetic

Ans: b

Q.8. Property of attracting electrons by halogen atoms is called:

a) Electron affinity

b) Electropositivity

c) Electrochemistry

d) Electronegativity

Ans: d

Q.9. Which inert gas is placed in Period 4 of the periodic table?

a) Kr

b) Rn

c) Xe

d) Ar

Ans: a

Q.10. Which tissue is found beneath the skin?

a) Epithelial

b) Nervous

c) Muscular

d) Adipose

Ans: d

Q.11. Percentage of oxygen in Al₂(SO₄)₃ is:

a) 57.7%

b) 56.1%

c) 53.1%

d) 52.6%

Ans: a

Q.12. ______ gas is used as illuminating gas.

a) Methyl

b) Propane

c) Butene

d) Ethyne

Ans: d

Q.13. If a person moves a trolley 10 m with a force of 50 N, the work done is:

a) 0.2 J

b) 5 J

c) 20 J

d) 500 J

Ans: d

Q.14. Echo heard after 6 seconds. Distance of the cliff? (v=346 m/s)

a) 1038 m

b) 1083 m

c) 2076 m

d) 2706 m

Ans: c

Q.15. A car accelerates from 18 km/h to 72 km/h in 5 s. Find its acceleration.

a) 3 ms²

b) 10.8 ms⁻²

c) 10.8 ms²

d) 3 ms⁻²

Ans: d

Q.16. What is CH₃–CH₃ called?

a) Methane

b) Ethane

c) Butane

d) Propane

Ans: b

Q.17. Which represents alkenes?

a) –C=C–

b) C≡C–

c) All options

d) –C–C–

Ans: a

Q.18. Symbol of gravitational constant is:

a) Cg

b) g

c) G

d) CG

Ans: c

Q.19. Corrosion damages mainly:

a) Fe

b) Al

c) Cu

d) Ag

Ans: a

Q.20. In Newlands’ Octaves, ______ resembles Co and Ni but was placed far away.

a) Mn

b) Mg

c) Al

d) Fe

Ans: a

RRB Group D General Science Important Topics

Below are the most important topics candidates must revise for scoring well in RRB Group D General Science Questions.

Subject

Important Topics

Physics

  • Motion, Speed, Velocity, and Acceleration

  • Laws of Motion (Newton’s Laws)

  • Work, Power, and Energy

  • Force and Pressure

  • Gravitation and Universal Law of Gravitation

  • Sound – Characteristics, Reflection, Applications

  • Light – Reflection, Refraction, Lenses and Mirrors

  • Electricity – Current, Resistance, Ohm’s Law, Series and Parallel Circuits

  • Magnetic Effects of Electric Current

  • Heat and Temperature

  • Units and Measurements

Chemistry

  • States of Matter and Their Properties

  • Atomic Structure

  • Elements, Compounds, and Mixtures

  • Chemical Reactions and Equations

  • Acids, Bases, and Salts

  • Metals and Non-Metals

  • Periodic Table (Basic Trends)

  • Carbon and Its Compounds

  • Physical and Chemical Changes

  • Corrosion and Rusting

  • Important Uses of Common Chemicals (Baking Soda, Washing Soda, Plaster of Paris, etc.)

Biology

  • Life Processes (Nutrition, Respiration, Circulation, Excretion)

  • Reproduction in Plants and Animals

  • Heredity and Evolution (Basic Concepts)

  • Cell – Structure and Functions

  • Control and Coordination in Animals and Plants (Nervous System, Hormones)

  • Human Digestive, Respiratory, and Circulatory Systems

  • Microorganisms and Their Uses

  • Diseases and Their Prevention (Communicable & Non-Communicable)

  • Ecosystem and Environment

  • Natural Resources and Their Conservation

  • Food Chain and Food Web

How to Score Well in RRB Group D General Science Section?

Follow these practical strategies to score high in RRB Group D General Science Questions:

  • Understand Basic Concepts: The exam asks straightforward questions based on NCERT-level science. Strong fundamentals ensure quick and correct answers.

  • Revise Previous Year Papers: Most questions follow a predictable pattern. Solving previous year RRB Group D General Science Questions increases accuracy and reduces surprises.

  • Make Notes of Formulas & Definitions: Physics formulas, chemical names, biological processes. Short notes help with quick revisions.

  • Focus on High-Weightage Topics: Electricity, Motion, Acids & Bases, Life Processes, and Environment are frequently asked in RRB Group D General Science Questions.

  • Practice Daily: Even 20 minutes of daily revision improves retention and performance.

Mridula Sharma
Mridula Sharma

Content Writer

Mridula Sharma is an experienced content writer with a background in Journalism and Mass Communication. With three years of experience in crafting engaging and informative articles, she specializes in education and exam-related content. Currently contributing at Jagran Josh, Mridula aims to provide readers with well-researched insights that help them in their exam preparation journey.

... Read More

