FIFA World Cup 2026: Host Countries, Cities, Format, Dates, Teams

FIFA World Cup 2026: The much-anticipated 23rd edition of the FIFA World Cup is set to captivate sports enthusiasts around the globe in 2026. The thrilling tournament, organized by FIFA, will be held in the traditional months of June and July, as the finest national teams from member associations engage in fierce competition

Furthermore, it serves as a platform for the host countries to showcase their unique cultures and extend their warm hospitality to visitors from around the globe. Brace yourselves for a magnificent display of athletic prowess and a celebration of the beautiful game that will leave an indelible mark in the annals of sporting history.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Host Countries

The upcoming World Cup will witness an unprecedented joint hosting arrangement among three North American countries: Canada, Mexico, and the United States. Marking a groundbreaking milestone, this multi-nation collaboration will be the first of its kind in the history of the tournament. The defending champions, Argentina, will face a stern challenge to retain their title amidst intensified competition.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Cities

A pantheon of vibrant cities across North America has been meticulously selected to host the prestigious matches of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The grand finale will take place at the illustrious MetLife Stadium, nestled in East Rutherford, New Jersey, to set the stage for the crowning moment. As the pinnacle of the tournament, this captivating event promises to be a spectacle of athleticism, skill, and determination, showcasing the indomitable spirit of the world's finest soccer talents.

A total of 16 cities have been included in World Cup 2026:

City State Country Venue Capacity Mexico City Mexico Estadio Azteca 87,523 New York City NY/NJ USA MetLife Stadium 82,500 Dallas TX USA AT&T Stadium 80,000 Kansas City KS USA Arrowhead Stadium 76,416 Houston TX USA NRG Stadium 71,795 Atlanta GA USA Mercedes-Benz Stadium 71,000 Los Angeles CA USA SoFi Stadium 70,240 Philadelphia PA USA Lincoln Financial Field 69,176 Seattle WA USA Lumen Field 69,000 San Francisco CA USA Levi's Stadium 68,500 Boston MA USA Gillette Stadium 65,878 Miami FL USA Hard Rock Stadium 64,767 Vancouver BC Canada BC Place 54,000 Monterrey NL Mexico Estadio BBVA 53,500 Guadalajara JAL Mexico Estadio Akron 46,232 Toronto ON Canada BMO Field 45,500*

FIFA World Cup 2026 Format

The tournament format has expanded significantly, accommodating 48 teams as opposed to the previous 32. With the teams divided into 12 groups comprising four nations, the battle for supremacy promises to be more exhilarating than ever.

Eight third-place teams from each group as well as the two top teams from each group will advance to the round of 32. A total of eight games will be played from the group stage through the final, instead of seven.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Dates

An estimated audience of over 3.5 billion people is expected to be enthralled by the tournament's breathtaking matches, fostering a sense of unity and shared excitement across continents. It is not clear at which date the tournament will commence, but like the previous tournaments, it will commence in the month of June and the finals will be played on Sunday, Juky 19, 2026.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Teams

This extraordinary event represents a golden opportunity for the world's finest soccer teams to vie for the ultimate prize, igniting hopes and dreams. FIFA World Cup 2026 will be moving away from its traditional format of 32 teams playing in the tournament. In the next edition, a total of 42 teams will be competing for the coveted trophy, which is 16 more than in the last seven editions.

The division of places by continental confederations has already been defined:

AFC (Asia): Eight direct spots + one inter-confederation play-off place.

CAF (Africa): Nine direct spots + one inter-confederation play-off place.

Concacaf (North and Central America, plus the Caribbean): Six direct spots + two inter-confederation play-off places.

CONMEBOL (South America): Six direct spots + one inter-confederation play-off place.

OFC (Oceania): One direct spot + one inter-confederation play-off place UEFA (Europe): 16 direct spots.

The three host countries will automatically qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2026, thus occupying three of the Concacaf slots.