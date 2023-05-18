FIFA World Cup 2026: Check Out The Official Logo, Campaign and Theme

FIFA, the global governing body of football, has unveiled the official logo and campaign for the upcoming 2026 World Cup. The tournament, which will be jointly hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States, promises to be one of the biggest and most exciting sporting events in history. The official logo and campaign for the 2026 FIFA World Cup were unveiled on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 also represents a significant milestone for football as the tournament will be the first to feature 48 teams, up from the current 32, and will provide a platform for new and emerging football nations to showcase their talent on the global stage.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Logo

The Fifa World Cup 2026 logo, unveiled by FIFA President Gianni Infantino and two-time World Cup winner Ronaldo Nazário,features an image of the FIFA World Cup trophy sitting on top of the number 26. The colors of the logo are red, white, and blue, which are the colors of the flags of the three host countries: the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

“The logo and campaign capture the energy and excitement of football, and reflect the unity and collaboration between the three host nations. We are thrilled to be able to share these with fans around the world, and we look forward to welcoming them to North America in 2026” said Gianni Infantino, FIFA President.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Campaign

The campaign for the 2026 World Cup is titled "We are 26". The campaign captures the essence of the tournament, highlighting the excitement and anticipation that surrounds the event. is designed to celebrate the diversity and unity of the three host countries. The campaign will feature a variety of videos, photos, and stories that highlight the different cultures and people of the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Gianni Infantino, FIFA President said, "The tournament will enable each host country and participating team to write their own page in the history books of FIFA World Cups, and this unique brand is a major step on that road to 2026."

The Fifa World Cup 2026 promises to be a celebration of football, bringing together the best teams and players from around the world. With three host nations, the tournament will offer a unique opportunity for fans to experience the passion and excitement of the game in a truly global context.

FIFA World Cup 2023 Official Theme

Along with the Campaign was released the theme of FIFA World Cup 2026 which has already garnered over 38.6 K views and 4.3k likes.

As we look forward to the FIFA World Cup 2026, it's clear that football has the power to unite people from all walks of life. The tournament represents a celebration of the game, and a tribute to the passion and dedication of football fans around the world.