CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025 LIVE: CBSE Class 10th Result Releasing Soon at cbse.gov.in, Check Steps to Download Marksheet Here

CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education will be announcing the CBSE 10th compartment results 2025 soon. Candidates eagerly awaiting the announcement of the CBSE supplementary result 2025 will be able to check the same on the official website - cbse.gov.in. Students can also check the results on the official result portal - results.cbse.nic.in and cbseresultsnic.in.

To check the CBSE 10th supplementary result 2025 students must visit the official website and login using their school code, roll number and other details. The compartment marksheet will include the details of candidate along with the marks and the qualifying status of students.

CBSE Xth Compartment Result 2025 - Click Here (Available Soon)

CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025: Websites to Check

The CBSE 10th compartment result link will be issued on the official website soon. Students can visit the following websites to check the supplementary results

cbse.gov.in

cbseresults.nic.in

results.cbse.nic.in

How to Check CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025

The CBSE class 10 compartment result 2025 will be available on the official website cbse.gov.in. Follow the steps provided below to download the marksheet.

Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE

Step 2: Click on the CBSE 10th supplementary result link

Step 3: Enter the school number, roll number, admit card number

Step 4: The 10th compartment result will be displayed

Step 5: Download the marksheet for further reference

