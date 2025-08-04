RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025
CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025 LIVE: CBSE Class 10th Result Releasing Soon at cbse.gov.in, Check Steps to Download Marksheet Here

CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025 will be announced on the official website soon. The link to download the supplementary results will be available on the official website of the board. Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready with them to check the result at results.cbse.nic.in

BySherin Tressa Tomy
Aug 4, 2025, 18:05 IST
CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025 LIVE
CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025 LIVE

HIGHLIGHTS

  • CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025 Anytime Soon
  • Visit cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in and results.cbse.nic.in to check the Xth Supplementary Result
  • Login using school number, roll number and admit card number

CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education will be announcing the CBSE 10th compartment results 2025 soon. Candidates eagerly awaiting the announcement of the CBSE supplementary result 2025 will be able to check the same on the official website - cbse.gov.in. Students can also check the results on the official result portal - results.cbse.nic.in and cbseresultsnic.in.

To check the CBSE 10th supplementary result 2025 students must visit the official website and login using their school code, roll number and other details. The compartment marksheet will include the details of candidate along with the marks and the qualifying status of students.

CBSE Xth Compartment Result 2025 - Click Here (Available Soon)

CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025: Websites to Check

The CBSE 10th  compartment result link will be issued on the official website soon. Students can visit the following websites to check the supplementary results

  • cbse.gov.in

  • cbseresults.nic.in

  • results.cbse.nic.in

How to Check CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025

The CBSE class 10 compartment result 2025 will be available on the official website cbse.gov.in. Follow the steps provided below to download the marksheet.

Keep Refreshing This Page for Latest Updates


LIVE UPDATES
  • Aug 4, 2025, 17:59 IST

    How to Check CBSE 10th compartment result 2025

    The CBSE class 10 compartment result will be announced on the official website soon. Candidates can check the supplementary result through the official website cbse.gov.in. Students can login using the roll number, school number and admit card number in the login link provided.

  • Aug 4, 2025, 17:41 IST

    CBSE class 10 supplementary result 2025: Where to collect original marksheets?

    After the board announces the CBSE class 10 compartment results, students can visit their respective schools to collect their original marksheets. It must be noted that the original amrksheets will contain the updated marks scored in the subjects thry have appeared for as supplementary exams. 

  • Aug 4, 2025, 17:22 IST

    CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025 LIVE: When were the Supplementary exams conducted?

    CBSE conducted the class 10 compartment exams from July 15 to July 22. The board will be announcing the results after completing the evaluation process. Students will be notified of the release of the CBSE 10th compartment results 2025 soon. Keep visiting the official website cbse.gov.in to check the results.

  • Aug 4, 2025, 17:09 IST

    CBSE 10th compartment result 2025: Check via DigiLocker

    Along with the result link available on the official website, students will also be able to check their CBSE 10th compartment result 2025 via DigiLocker. Students are required to  login using their login id and password to check the results and download the marksheet on DigiLocker.

  • Aug 4, 2025, 16:59 IST

    How to Download CBSE 10th Compartment Marksheet?

    Students checking their CBSE Xth supplementary result 2025 can follow the steps provided below.

    Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE

    Step 2: Click on the CBSE 10th supplementary result link

    Step 3: Enter the school number, roll number, admit card number

    Step 4: The 10th compartment result will be displayed

    Step 5: Download the marksheet for further reference

  • Aug 4, 2025, 16:39 IST

    CBSE Class 10 Supplementary Result 2025: Scorecard details

    The following details will be mentioned on the CBSE 10th compartment marksheet

    • Candidate name
    • Name of exam
    • Exam session
    • Subjects appeared
    • Marks scored
    • Qualifying status
  • Aug 4, 2025, 16:26 IST

    CBSE Class 10 Supplementary Results 2025: Required Login Credentials

    To download the CBSE 10th supplementary marksheets students must enter the following details in the login link

    • roll number
    • school number
    • admit card number
    • captcha
  • Aug 4, 2025, 16:24 IST

    CBSE class 10th result 2025 link: Website to Check

    The CBSE Xth compartment results will be announced online. The list of websites to check the CBSE compartment result for class 10 is given below

    • cbseresults.nic.in
    • results.cbse.nic.in
    • cbse.gov.in
  • Aug 4, 2025, 16:22 IST

    CBSE Class 10th result 2025: Expected Date and Time

    CBSE board announced the Class 12 compartment results on August 1, 2025. It is expected that the board will announce the CBSE 10th compartment results by this week. Students are advised to keep visiting the official website for latest updates on CBSE 10th supplementary result 2025.

