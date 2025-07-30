RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025 OUT
HBSE Class 10th Compartment Result 2025: Check Expected Date and Time, Official link bseh.org.in

HBSE Class 10 compartment result 2025 is expected to be announced on the official website soon. Students who have apoeared for the exams can check their result through the link available here.

Sherin Tressa Tomy
BySherin Tressa Tomy
Jul 30, 2025, 11:15 IST
HBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025: Haryana Board of School Education is expected to announce the HBSE Class 10 compartment result 2025 soon. Students who have appeared for their Haryana Board 10th compartment exams will be able to check the results through the link given on the website. 

HBSE 12th compartment result 2025 have already been announced on the official website. Once announced the HBSE 10th compartment result 2025 will be available on the official website bseh.org. To check the Haryana 10th compartment result 2025 students must visit the official website and login using the roll number, or name, fathers name, mothers name or registration number.

HBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025 Date and Time

Haryana Board 10th compartment results will be available online. The date and time for the release of the class 10 supplementary exam is yet to be confirmed by officials. Since the HBSE 12th compartment results have already been announced, it is expected that the board will be releasing the class 10 compartment result soon. Students can keep visiting this page for the latest updates.

How to Check HBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025

HBSE class 10 compartment result 2025 will be available on the official website. Students can follow the steps provided below to download the marksheet.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Haryana Board

Step 2: Click on the class 10 compartment result link

Step 3: Lodin using the name, fathers name, mothers name, registration number and roll number

Step 4: Download the marksheet for further reference

Websites to Check HBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025

The Haryana Board class 10 compartment result 2025 will be announced in the online mode. The notification regarding the HBSE 10th compartment result and the link to check the result will be available on the official website bseh.org.

