HBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2025 Out at bseh.org, Get Direct Link Here to Download Marksheet

HBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2025 is now available on the official website. Students who have appeared for the exams can check the Sr. Secondary Compartment Examination Result July 2025 (one-day) through the link on the official website - bseh.org. 

Jul 29, 2025, 09:21 IST
Haryana 12th Compartment Result 2025: Board of School Education, Haryana has announced the HBSE Senior Secondary (academic) compartment Result 2025 online. Candidates who have appeared for the Haryana Board 12th compartment exams can check their result through the link given on the official website of the board.

To check the Haryana Board 12th comparmment (one-day) result students can visit the official website and login using their Roll number/name/fathers name/mothers name/date of birth/registration number at bseh.org.

As per the details provided 16300 self study candidates appeared for the exams from which 11719 candidates passed and 4422 candidates have compartment. The overall pass percentage for HSEB 12th compartment exam 2025 is 71.90%

HBSE 12th Compartment Result 2025 - Click Here

How to Download Haryana 12th Compartment Result 2025

The Haryana Board class 12 compartment result is available on the official website. Students can follow the steps provided below to download the marksheet

Step 1: Visit the official website of Haryana Board

Step 2: Click on the Sr. Secondary Examination July - 2025 One Day Exam Result link

Step 3: Login using the Roll number/name/fathers name/mothers name/date of birth/registration number

Step 4: The HBSE Class 12 compartment result will be displayed

Step 5: Download the marksheet for further reference

