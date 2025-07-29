HBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2025 Out at bseh.org, Get Direct Link Here to Download Marksheet

Haryana 12th Compartment Result 2025: Board of School Education, Haryana has announced the HBSE Senior Secondary (academic) compartment Result 2025 online. Candidates who have appeared for the Haryana Board 12th compartment exams can check their result through the link given on the official website of the board.

To check the Haryana Board 12th comparmment (one-day) result students can visit the official website and login using their Roll number/name/fathers name/mothers name/date of birth/registration number at bseh.org.

As per the details provided 16300 self study candidates appeared for the exams from which 11719 candidates passed and 4422 candidates have compartment. The overall pass percentage for HSEB 12th compartment exam 2025 is 71.90%

HBSE 12th Compartment Result 2025 - Click Here

How to Download Haryana 12th Compartment Result 2025