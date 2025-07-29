Who are America's Top Private Landowners 2025? Check Latest Rankings

RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025 OUT
America's largest private landowners in 2025 are primarily timber magnates and ranching families, alongside emerging tech titans. The Emmerson Family leads with 2.44 million acres, and they are followed by John Malone and Ted Turner. There are extensive holdings which are tracked by The Land Report. These reports highlight concentrated ownership driven by timber, agriculture, and increasingly, conservation and strategic investment opportunities. In this article, learn about how much acres they hold in land, and why these individuals acquire so much of land. 

Manvi Upadhyaya
Jul 29, 2025

Even though America is well known across the world for its public lands and national parks, private landowners nonetheless control a sizable chunk of its expansive landscape. A small number of affluent families and successful businesspeople are frequently included in this private ownership. Furthermore, while Bill Gates is not in the top 25 for overall acreage, he remains a significant player as America's largest farmland owner. 

Emerging US real estate owners from the tech world, though not always at the very top of the overall list, are increasingly acquiring substantial tracts. These private landowners and families are provides a fascinating insight into wealth distribution, resource control, and diverse investment strategies across the United States. Delve into the latest rankings which reveals the timber kings, and ranching dynasties who are shaping the nation's private land map in 2025.

Who Are America's Top 25 Private Landowners in 2025?

The Land Report is a respected publication that annually tracks the nation's biggest deed holders. It has recently released its 2025 findings, and its investigations are a mix of long-standing land-owning traditions. The top tier remains dominated by families whose fortunes are deeply rooted in natural resources. Here's a list of America's top 25 largest private landowners in 2025, by total acres held:

Rank

Name

Total Acres (2025)

1

Emmerson Family

2,440,000

2

John Malone

2,200,000

3

Ted Turner

2,000,000

4

Stan Kroenke

1,762,000

5

Reed Family

1,661,000

6

Irving Family

1,267,792

7

Buck Family

1,236,000

8

Singleton Family

1,100,000

9

King Ranch Heirs

911,215

10

Pingree Heirs

830,000

11

Briscoe Family

738,000

12

Brad Kelley

675,000

13

Wilks Brothers

675,000

14

Thomas Peterffy

647,000

15

Stefan Soloviev

617,000

16

Lykes Heirs

615,000

17

Ford Family

600,000

18

O'Connor Heirs

587,800

19

Westervelt Heirs

566,000

20

Stimson Family

552,000

21

Martin Family

550,000

22

Horton Family

528,000

23

Jeff Bezos

462,000

24

Zane & Tanya Kiehne

455,000

25

Simplot Family

443,000

Source: The Land Report (2025 investigations)

Top 5 Largest Private Landowners in the United States

These vast holdings represent not just personal wealth, but also significant economic power and influence over natural resources and their future use. Below is the list of top 5 largest private landowners in the United States of America:

1. Emmerson Family (2,440,000 acres)

Red Emmerson leads this family and controls vast timberland across California, Oregon, and Washington through Sierra Pacific Industries. Their holdings are larger than three times the land area of Rhode Island. This family signifies their dominance in the commercial forestry sector.

2. John Malone (2,200,000 acres)

The former cable-TV magnate comprise of his significant acreage across several states, including Colorado, Maine, and New Mexico. Malone is known for his commitment to land preservation. He is often incorporating conservation easements into his property management.

3. Ted Turner (2,000,000 acres)

Ted Turner is the founder of Turner Broadcasting who is a prominent figure in American ranching. He has extensive landholdings and he manages the world's largest private bison herd. Moreover, his ranches blend economic viability with ecological sustainability.

4. Stan Kroenke (1,762,000 acres)

As the owner of major sports teams like the LA Rams, Kroenke's land portfolio includes significant ranching operations. His properties stretch across the Great Plains and Rockies, with diversification into areas like hunting leases.

5. Reed Family (1,661,000 acres)

The Reed family has expanded their landholdings in the commercial forestry mainly. Their holdings are spread across California, Washington, and Oregon. Moreover, their long-term investment in timber reflects the steady cash flow and capital appreciation potential of such assets.

Why are these Individuals and Families Acquiring So Much Land?

Beyond traditional timber and ranching, the article highlights several compelling reasons for this concentration of land ownership:

  • Timber's Allure: Commercial forestry offers steady income, long-term capital growth, and significant potential for carbon offsetting. The vast and continuous tracts provide leverage in biodiversity markets and act as a hedge against inflation.

  • Ranching Diversification: While cattle remain central, ranching dynasties are branching out into hunting leases, wind-energy easements, and conservation tourism, to find new revenue streams from their expansive properties.

  • Tech Titans' New Frontier: Billionaires from outside traditional natural resource industries, such as Jeff Bezos and Thomas Peterffy, are increasingly investing in land. For example, rocket testing for Blue Origin on Bezos's land, and long-term stewardship motives, reflect a broader shift of tech fortunes into tangible assets. 

In conclusion, America's private land ownership landscape is a dynamic one, shaped by legacy families in timber and ranching, and increasingly by new wealth from the tech sector. The trends suggest a continued interest in land as a valuable and versatile asset for generations to come.

    FAQs

    • Why are tech billionaires buying large tracts of land?
      +
      Tech billionaires are increasingly investing in land for reasons such as privacy, strategic business opportunities (like Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin rocket testing site), and long-term stewardship, often viewing land as a stable asset and a hedge against economic changes.
    • Does Bill Gates own a lot of land in the US?
      +
      While Bill Gates is not on the top 25 list for total private land acreage, he is notably America's largest farmland owner, controlling approximately 270,000 acres of agricultural land.
    • Who is the largest private landowner in the United States in 2025? 
      +
      The Emmerson Family holds the title of America's largest private landowners in 2025, with 2.44 million acres.

