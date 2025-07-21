Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links
Live

[LIVE] UGC NET June 2025 Result Out at ugcnet.nta.ac.in, Check Steps to Download NTA NET Answer Key and Scorecard PDF Here

UGC NET Result 2025, UGC NET June 2025 Result Released: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the UGC NET result 2025 for the June session on July 22, 2025 on its official website.  Candidates who appeared in the written exam for June session held from June 25 to June 29, 2025 now cancheck their result status, final answer key and category wise cut off marks at https://nta.ac.in. You can download the same directly through the link given below.  

Manish Kumar
ByManish Kumar
Jul 22, 2025, 13:40 IST
UGC NET Result 2025 With Cut Off and Final Answer Key Announced
UGC NET Result 2025 With Cut Off and Final Answer Key Announced

HIGHLIGHTS

  • UGC NET Result 2025: Check the official website to download result, scorecard and final answer key for Assistant Professor and Admission to Ph. D and others .
  • UGC NET Result 2025 Download: Know how to download the category wise Cut Off and Final Answer Key for the for Assistant Professor and Admission to Ph. D and others .
  • UGC NET Result 2025 Official Website: Along with the UGC NET June 2025 results, the final answer keys with category wise cuf off for the June 2025 session has been released.

UGC NET Result 2025:The National Testing Agency (NTA)has declared the UGC NET result 2025 for the June session on July 21, 2025. Apart from the result, the organisation has also released the UGC NET June 2025 Score card link and final answer key on the official website. Earlier the NTA has shared the result date on its official X handle.

Candidates who appeared in the written exam for June session held from June 25 to June 29, 2025 now can download their result status at https://nta.ac.in. Along with the UGC NET June Result 2025, the final answer key and category-wise cut off and subject-wise UGC NET June Result 2025 has been shared by the authority for both Assistant Professor only and JRF + Assistant Professor on its official website-https://nta.ac.in.

Download UGC NET Result 2025

The UGC NET June Result 2025 download link will be shared by the authority for both Assistant Professor only and JRF + Assistant Professor on its official website-https://nta.ac.in. You can download the same directly through the link given below-

UGC NET Result 2025 Scorecard Link

UGC NET Cut Off 2025 OUT

How to Download UGC NET June Result 2025?

Candidates can check below the steps to download the UGC NET 2025 result for the June session.

  • Visit the official website: ugcnet.nta.nic.in
  • Click on the link UGC NET June 2025 Result link on the homepage.
  • Provide your login credentials including application number, date of birth, and the security code to the link.
  • Click on the Submit button, the UGC NET 2025 result will be displayed in a new window.
  • Download and save it for future references
LIVE UPDATES
Click here to refreshRefresh
  • Jul 22, 2025, 11:06 IST

    UGC NET Result 2025 Live: Know about the ugc net june result?

    Apart from the result, the organisation has also released the UGC NET June 2025 Score card link and final answer key on the official website.

  • Jul 22, 2025, 09:43 IST

    UGC NET Result 2025 Live: How to check ugc net june 2025 result?

    ugc net june 2025 result: To check the ugc net june 2025 result, candidates are required to provide their login credentials to the link available on the official website. You will have to provide you crucial credentials including application number and date of birth to the link at the official website-ugcnet.nta.ac.in 


  • Jul 22, 2025, 09:40 IST

    UGC NET Result 2025 Live: Know details about nta ugc net result cut off

    nta ugc net result cut off: Along with the GC NET Result 2025, authority has also released the category wise cut off marks including nta ugc net result cut off for all the 85 subjects. The category wise and subject cut off marks for all the subjects is available on the official website. You can download the nta ugc net result cut off pdf directly through the link given below. 


  • Jul 22, 2025, 01:10 IST

    UGC NET Result 2025: Where to check UGC NET 2025 result?

    The authority has released the UGC NET 2025 result on the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Candidates will have to provide their login credentials to the official website to check the scorecard/result and final answer key. 

  • Jul 22, 2025, 00:10 IST

    How to Check UGC NET Result if Forgot Application Number?

    If any andidates has forget their application number then such candidates will have to re-generate it by following the steps mentioned below.
    Go to the official website
    Click on the link available for UGC NET 2025 result
    Click on the “Forgot Application No.?” link on the home page.
    Enter the details and follow the guidelines.

  • Jul 21, 2025, 23:16 IST

    UGC NET Result 2025 Live:Know the purpose for ugcnet.nta.ac.in Result 2025

    The purpose of the UGC NET 2025 June exam is to select the candidates for the post of Assistant Professor or Junior Research Fellowship or to pursue M. Phil/Ph.D through the written examination followed by document verification. As per the UGC NET result 2025 for the June session, a total of 54,885 candidates have been selected for Assistant Professor and Admission to Ph. D. Apart from these, a total of 1,28,179 candidates have been qualified for Ph.D. only. The detailed result and score card is available on the official website. 

     

     

  • Jul 21, 2025, 23:10 IST

    UGC NET Result 2025 Live: Know the UGC NET Result 2025 Official Website?

    The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the UGC NET result 2025 for the June session on July 21, 2025 on its official website. To download the result and scorecard, you will have to provide your login credentials to the link at the  official website-https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in.


  • Jul 21, 2025, 23:06 IST

    UGC NET Result 2025 Live: Know the details about the cut-off for UGC NET 2025?

    Along with the GC NET Result 2025, NTA has also released the category wise cut off marks. The qualifying marks or cut marks are different for various categories including the general and reserved categories in the UGC NET exam. Obviously the category wise cut off and qualifying marks differ and it is being set by the authority. As per the earlier released parameter, candidates from the general category must secure the required minimum qualifying marks of 40% in both papers to qualify. On the other hand, candidates from reserved categories must score 35% minimum marks in both papers to qualify. 


  • Jul 21, 2025, 22:52 IST

    UGC NET Result 2025 Live: How To Check UGC NET Scorecard June 2025?

    Along with the UGC NET Result 2025, the organisation has released the scorecards also. You can check the scorecard after following the steps given below-

    • Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
    • Click on the UGC NET June 2025 scorecard download link on the home page.
    • Provide the required login credentials.
    • Submit the details to view and download the result

  • Jul 21, 2025, 22:47 IST

    UGC NET Result 2025 Live: Know about the Final Answer key?

    Earlier the Organisation has released the provisional answer key with the process to raise an objection link. The evaluation process was released a process to challenge window for the provisional answer keys from July 6 to July 8, 2025. After the assessment of all the objections raised by subject experts, final results were released accordingly.


  • Jul 21, 2025, 22:45 IST

    UGC NET Result 2025 LIVE: Will the cut off marks will be released?

    Yes, along with the UGC NET 2025 result for the June session, the subject and category-wise cut-off marks will also be released. The UGC NET June Result 2025 download link has been shared by the authority for both Assistant Professor only and JRF + Assistant Professor on its official website-https://nta.ac.in. 

  • Jul 21, 2025, 22:35 IST

    UGC NET Result 2025 Live: Know result eligibility for Assistant Professor and other posts?

    To be considered for the selection criteria, candidates must have appeared in both the papers and secured at least 40% aggregate marks in both the papers taken together for General (Unreserved) / General - EWS category candidates. On the other hand, candidates should have at least 35% aggregate marks in both the papers taken together for all candidates belonging to the reserved categories (viz., SC, ST, OBC (belonging to Non- Creamy Layer), PwD and Third gender). You can check the details of the eligibility criteria for the various posts available on the official website. 

  • Jul 21, 2025, 22:24 IST

    UGC NET Result 2025 Live: Candidates qualified for Assistant Professor and Admission to Ph. D?

    As per the UGC NET result 2025 for the June session, a total of 54,885 candidates have been selected for Assistant Professor and Admission to Ph. D. Apart from these, a total of 1,28,179 candidates have been qualified for Ph.D. only. The detailed result and score card is available on the official website. 

  • Jul 21, 2025, 22:20 IST

    UGC NET June 2025: Is the UGC NET June 2025 Result Out?

    Yes, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the UGC NET result 2025 for the June session on July 21, 2025 on its official website-https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in/ 

  • Jul 21, 2025, 22:20 IST

    UGC NET Result 2025: Know the details announced with UGC NET June 2025:

    Along with the UGC NET June 2025 results, the National Testing Agency (NTA) on July 21 has released the final answer keys with category wise cut off for the June 2025 session on its official website — ugcnet.nta.ac.in.


  • Jul 21, 2025, 22:19 IST

    UGC NET Result 2025 Live: 1,28,179 candidates qualified for Ph.D, Check the result at a glance.

    Below are the details of the result and number of  candidates qualified for various streams. 

    • Number of candidates registered-10,19,751
    • Number of candidates appeared-7,52,007
    • Candidates qualified for JRF and Assistant Professor-5,269
    • Candidates qualified for Assistant Professor and Admission to Ph. D-54,885
    • Candidates qualified for Ph.D. only-1,28,179
  • Jul 21, 2025, 20:45 IST

    [LIVE] UGC NET June 2025: What is the purpose of the UGC NET 2025 June exam?

    The purpose of the UGC NET 2025 June exam is to appoint candidates for the post of Assistant Professor or Junior Research Fellowship or to pursue M. Phil/Ph.D


  • Jul 21, 2025, 19:45 IST

    Where to check UGC NET 2025 June Result when released?

    Once released, you can check the UGC NET 2025 result for the June session  at the official webstie-ugcnet.nta.nic.in


  • Jul 21, 2025, 18:45 IST

    When will the UGC NET 2025 June Result be announced?

    As per the Authority update  on its X handle, the UGC NET 2025 result for the June session will be released on July 22, 2025.

  • Jul 21, 2025, 17:31 IST

    [LIVE] UGC NET June 2025 Result: Know the credentials required to Check scorecard?

    Once released, candidates can check the UGC NET 2025 result and scorecards after using their application number and date of birth to the link.

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News