[LIVE] UGC NET June 2025 Result Out at ugcnet.nta.ac.in, Check Steps to Download NTA NET Answer Key and Scorecard PDF Here

UGC NET Result 2025:The National Testing Agency (NTA)has declared the UGC NET result 2025 for the June session on July 21, 2025. Apart from the result, the organisation has also released the UGC NET June 2025 Score card link and final answer key on the official website. Earlier the NTA has shared the result date on its official X handle.

Candidates who appeared in the written exam for June session held from June 25 to June 29, 2025 now can download their result status at https://nta.ac.in. Along with the UGC NET June Result 2025, the final answer key and category-wise cut off and subject-wise UGC NET June Result 2025 has been shared by the authority for both Assistant Professor only and JRF + Assistant Professor on its official website-https://nta.ac.in.

The UGC NET June Result 2025 download link will be shared by the authority for both Assistant Professor only and JRF + Assistant Professor on its official website-https://nta.ac.in.

Candidates can check below the steps to download the UGC NET 2025 result for the June session.