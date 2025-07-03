Rajasthan PTET Result 2025 Released at ptetvmoukota2025.in, Check Steps to Download Result PDF - Link Here

Rajasthan PTET Result 2025: Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU), Kota, has activated the link to check the Rajasthan PTET Result 2025 on its official website, ptetvmoukota2025.in. Candidates who appeared for the Pre-Teacher Education Test (PTET) on June 15, 2025, can check their results online using their roll number and date of birth.

The Rajasthan PTET Result 2025 has been officially declared today, July 2, 2025. The result has been released after the release of final answer key on June 24, 2025 and result marks the beginning of the admission process for 2-year B.Ed and 4-year integrated B.A./B.Sc. B.Ed programmes in Rajasthan’s government and private colleges

Rajasthan PTET Result 2025 OUT

The Rajasthan PTET Result 2025 is out at ptetvmoukota2025.in, candidates can check the result by providing their registration numbers and date of birth. With Over 8 lakh candidates attempting the exam, the result is an important milestone for aspiring teachers in the state. Candidates declared qualified in the exam must now start preparing for the counselling which will get started in the next 7-10 days.