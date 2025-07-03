Rajasthan PTET Result 2025 Released at ptetvmoukota2025.in, Check Steps to Download Result PDF - Link Here

Rajasthan PTET Result 2025: Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU), Kota, has activated the link to check the Rajasthan PTET Result 2025 on its official website, ptetvmoukota2025.in. Candidates who appeared for the Pre-Teacher Education Test (PTET) on June 15, 2025, can check their results online using their roll number and date of birth.
The Rajasthan PTET Result 2025 has been officially declared today, July 2, 2025. The result has been released after the release of final answer key on June 24, 2025 and result marks the beginning of the admission process for 2-year B.Ed and 4-year integrated B.A./B.Sc. B.Ed programmes in Rajasthan’s government and private colleges
Rajasthan PTET Result 2025 OUT
The Rajasthan PTET Result 2025 is out at ptetvmoukota2025.in, candidates can check the result by providing their registration numbers and date of birth. With Over 8 lakh candidates attempting the exam, the result is an important milestone for aspiring teachers in the state. Candidates declared qualified in the exam must now start preparing for the counselling which will get started in the next 7-10 days.
Rajasthan PTET Result 2025
The Rajasthan PTET Result has been declared by Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU), Kota. The result has been released for candidates whi have applied for 2-year B.Ed and 4-year integrated B.A./B.Sc. B.Ed programmes in Rajasthan’s government and private colleges. Now after the declaration of the result candidate should prepare themself for the counselling procedure. Direct link to check PTET Result is provided below.
Rajasthan PTET Result 2025 Link Active
The Rajasthan PTET 2025 result link is now active at ptetvmoukota2025.in. Candidates must download their scorecards promptly, as the document includes important details such as section-wise marks, qualifying status, and rank, which is important for the upcoming counselling process. Click on the direct link below to download the Rajasthan PTET Result 2025.
Rajasthan PTET Result 2025
Steps to Check Rajasthan PTET Result 2025 from Official Website
Candidates can now access their Rajasthan PTET 2025 results through multiple methods such as direct link, SMS etc. Here's the step-by-step process for every method to check from official website
Primary Method (Official Website)
-
Visit the official website, ptetvmoukota2025.in
-
On the homepage, click the flashing "PTET Result 2025" banner (visible on homepage)
-
Select your exam type (2-Year B.Ed/4-Year Integrated)
-
Enter your 12-digit roll number (as on admit card)
-
Input your DOB in DD/MM/YYYY format
-
Click "View Scorecard" (captcha verification required)
SMS and other ways to check Rajasthan PTET Result 2025
-
SMS: To check result via SMS send "PTET2025 [RollNo] [DOB]" to 5676750
-
Mobile App: Download "VMOU PTET 2025" from Play Store (Android only)
-
DigiLocker: Available from July 5 (search "PTET Scorecard 2025")
Also Check in Hindi,
Rajasthan PTET Result 2025: Overview
The Rajasthan PTET Result 2025 link has been activated on the official website on July 2, 2025. After the release of results, Vardhman Mahaveer Open University will now start the counselling process. Check the table below for Rajasthan PTET Result 2025 Key Highlights.
|
Aspect
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
Rajasthan Pre-Teacher Education Test (PTET) 2025
|
Conducting Body
|
Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU), Kota
|
Exam Date
|
June 15, 2025
|
Result Date
|
July 2, 2025 (Declared)
|
Courses Offered
|
2-Year B.Ed & 4-Year Integrated B.A./B.Sc. B.Ed
|
Official Website
|
ptetvmoukota2025.in
|
How to Check Result
|
Roll Number & Date of Birth
|
Counselling Process
|
Starts after result declaration
Rajasthan PTET Result 2025 Download Scorecard Link
The Rajasthan PTET 2025 scorecards are now available for download at ptetvmoukota2025.in. Candidates who appeared for the June 15 exam can access their results scorecard by entering their roll number and date of birth. The scorecard includes sectional marks (Mental Ability, Teaching Aptitude, General Awareness, Language Proficiency) from the total score of 600.
Rajasthan PTET Result 2025 Counselling
-
The Rajasthan PTET Counselling 2025 is set to commence in mid-July 2025, after the declaration of results on July 2, 2025. Conducted by Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU), Kota, the counselling process will determine seat allotment for 2-year B.Ed and 4-year integrated B.A./B.Sc. B.Ed. programmes across Rajasthan’s government and private colleges, Check the important information regarding the counselling process here.
-
Candidates must register online and pay a non-refundable counselling fee of Rs 5,000
-
Applicants must select preferred colleges in order of priority, with seat allotment based on merit, category, and availability
-
The counselling Results will be published in two phases, with candidates required to freeze or opt for upward movement if unsatisfied
-
Shortlisted candidates must submit original mark sheets, caste certificates (if applicable), and domicile proof during college reporting
-
A one-time payment of ₹22,000 is mandatory to secure admission
Rajasthan PTET Result 2025: Helpline Numbers & Support Channels
VMOU has also released the helpline number for candidates who face issue in
Rajasthan PTET Result 2025. Candidate check here activated dedicated helpline numbers and support channels. These services are available to help with result access issues, scorecard discrepancies, and counselling-related queries.
Helpline Numbers (Operational 10 AM–6 PM, Mon–Sat)
HELP LINE 1:+91-7878-742650
HELP LINE 2:+91-7878-762748
ICICI BANK:8169219014
Email Support
Official ID: ptet2025help@vmou.ac.in (Response within 48 hours)
Grievance Redressal: ptetgrievance@vmou.ac.in (For mark disputes)
