Rajasthan PTET Result 2025 Released at ptetvmoukota2025.in, Check Steps to Download Result PDF - Link Here

Rajasthan PTET Result 2025 link is activated at ptetvmoukota2025.in. Candidates can check scorecards using registration number and date of birth. The counselling process is expected to get started in next 7-10 days. Check here for a direct link to download Rajasthan PTET Result 2025 and steps to download it.

Jul 3, 2025, 11:50 IST
Rajasthan PTET Result 2025: Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU), Kota, has activated the link to check the Rajasthan PTET Result 2025 on its official website, ptetvmoukota2025.in. Candidates who appeared for the Pre-Teacher Education Test (PTET) on June 15, 2025, can check their results online using their roll number and date of birth.

The Rajasthan PTET Result 2025 has been officially declared today, July 2, 2025. The result has been released after the release of final answer key on June 24, 2025 and result marks the  beginning of the admission process for 2-year B.Ed and 4-year integrated B.A./B.Sc. B.Ed programmes in Rajasthan’s government and private colleges

The Rajasthan PTET Result 2025 is out at  ptetvmoukota2025.in, candidates can check the result by providing their registration numbers and date of birth. With Over 8 lakh candidates attempting the exam, the result is an important milestone for aspiring teachers in the state. Candidates declared qualified in the exam must now start preparing for the counselling which will get started in the next 7-10 days.

The Rajasthan PTET Result has been declared by Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU), Kota. The result has been released for candidates whi have applied for 2-year B.Ed and 4-year integrated B.A./B.Sc. B.Ed programmes in Rajasthan’s government and private colleges. Now after the declaration of the result candidate should prepare themself for the counselling procedure. Direct link to check PTET Result is provided below.

The Rajasthan PTET 2025 result link is now active at ptetvmoukota2025.in. Candidates must download their scorecards promptly, as the document includes important details such as section-wise marks, qualifying status, and rank, which is important for the upcoming counselling process. Click on the direct link below to download the Rajasthan PTET Result 2025.

Steps to Check Rajasthan PTET Result 2025 from Official Website

Candidates can now access their Rajasthan PTET 2025 results through multiple methods such as direct link, SMS etc. Here's the step-by-step process for every method to check from official website

Primary Method (Official Website)

  • Visit the official website, ptetvmoukota2025.in

  • On the homepage, click the flashing "PTET Result 2025" banner (visible on homepage)

  • Select your exam type (2-Year B.Ed/4-Year Integrated)

  • Enter your 12-digit roll number (as on admit card)

  • Input your DOB in DD/MM/YYYY format

  • Click "View Scorecard" (captcha verification required)

SMS and other ways to check Rajasthan PTET Result 2025 

  • SMS: To check result via SMS send "PTET2025 [RollNo] [DOB]" to 5676750

  • Mobile App: Download "VMOU PTET 2025" from Play Store (Android only)

  • DigiLocker: Available from July 5 (search "PTET Scorecard 2025")

Also Check in Hindi,

Rajasthan PTET Result 2025: Overview

The Rajasthan PTET Result 2025 link has been activated on the official website on July 2, 2025. After the release of results, Vardhman Mahaveer Open University will now start the counselling process. Check the table below for Rajasthan PTET Result 2025 Key Highlights.

Aspect

Details

Exam Name

Rajasthan Pre-Teacher Education Test (PTET) 2025

Conducting Body

Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU), Kota

Exam Date

June 15, 2025

Result Date

July 2, 2025 (Declared)

Courses Offered

2-Year B.Ed & 4-Year Integrated B.A./B.Sc. B.Ed

Official Website

ptetvmoukota2025.in

How to Check Result

Roll Number & Date of Birth

Counselling Process

Starts after result declaration

 

Rajasthan PTET Result 2025 Download Scorecard Link

The Rajasthan PTET 2025 scorecards are now available for download at ptetvmoukota2025.in. Candidates who appeared for the June 15 exam can access their results scorecard by entering their roll number and date of birth. The scorecard includes sectional marks (Mental Ability, Teaching Aptitude, General Awareness, Language Proficiency) from the total score of 600.

Rajasthan PTET Result 2025 Counselling

  • The Rajasthan PTET Counselling 2025 is set to commence in mid-July 2025, after the declaration of results on July 2, 2025. Conducted by Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU), Kota, the counselling process will determine seat allotment for 2-year B.Ed and 4-year integrated B.A./B.Sc. B.Ed. programmes across Rajasthan’s government and private colleges, Check the important information regarding the counselling process here.

  • Candidates must register online and pay a non-refundable counselling fee of Rs 5,000 

  • Applicants must select preferred colleges in order of priority, with seat allotment based on merit, category, and availability

  • The counselling Results will be published in two phases, with candidates required to freeze or opt for upward movement if unsatisfied

  • Shortlisted candidates must submit original mark sheets, caste certificates (if applicable), and domicile proof during college reporting

  • A one-time payment of ₹22,000 is mandatory to secure admission

Rajasthan PTET Result 2025: Helpline Numbers & Support Channels

VMOU has also released the helpline number for candidates who face issue in 

Rajasthan PTET Result 2025. Candidate check here activated dedicated helpline numbers and support channels. These services are available to help with result access issues, scorecard discrepancies, and counselling-related queries.

Helpline Numbers (Operational 10 AM–6 PM, Mon–Sat)

HELP LINE 1:+91-7878-742650

HELP LINE 2:+91-7878-762748

ICICI BANK:8169219014

Email Support

Official ID: ptet2025help@vmou.ac.in (Response within 48 hours)

Grievance Redressal: ptetgrievance@vmou.ac.in (For mark disputes)

Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
