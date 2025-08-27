GATE 2026 Registration Begins Tomorrow: Apply at gate2026.iitg.ac.in, Check Steps, Documents Required

GATE 2026 registration date: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati will begin the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 Admission registrations from August 28, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website at gate2026.iitg.ac.in. Earlier, the registrations were to begin from August 25, 2025 but in the latest revision, candidates have received an extension of 3 days, where they will begin the registration process from August 28, 2025 online on the official website. Candidates seeking admission in MTech or PhD programmes in IITs, NITs, or other top institutions across India can check the detailed steps here.
GATE 2026 Key Highlights
Students can check the important highlights of GATE 2026 exam here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Exam name
|
Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE)
|
Board name
|
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati
|
Academic year
|
2026-27
|
Official website
|
Level
|
Postgraduate
|
Frequency
|
Annual
|
Scale
|
Nationwide
|
Programmes
|
MTech
PhD
|
Stream
|
Engineering
Technology
Architecture
Science
Commerce
Arts
Humanities
|
Previous Registration dates
|
August 25 - September 25, 2025
|
Revised Registration dates
|
August 28 - September 28, 2025
|
Exam dates
|
February 7, 8 ,14, and 15, 2026
|
Result date
|
March 19, 2026
|
Application mode
|
Online
|
Duration of exam
|
3 hours
|
Number of Papers
|
30
|
Language
|
English
|
Sections
|
General Aptitude (GA)
Selected Subject(s)
|
Type of Questions
|
Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ)
Multiple Select Questions (MSQ)
Numerical Answer Type (NAT)
|
Marking Scheme
|
Correct: 1 or 2
Incorrect: negative marking (1 mark MCQ: -⅓ ; 2 mark MCQ: -⅔)
|
Registration fee (per paper)
|
Regular (August 28 - September 28, 2025):
With late fee (September 28 - October 09, 2025):
When will GATE 2026 Registration begin?
IIT Guwahati will begin the GATE 2026 registration from August 28, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website at gate2026.iitg.ac.in to register online. Initially, the GATE 2026 application date was August 25, 2025. The updated GATE 2026 registration last date is September 25, 2025, without any late fee. Candidates have until October 9, 2025 to apply online, given they will need to pay a late fee of INR 1500 for female, SC, ST, and PwD categories and INR 2500 for all categories otherwise. The entire registration process online and candidates will need to provide their correct personal and academic details for the postgraduate exam. The GATE 2026 registration dates change was notified on the official website.
GATE 2026 Exam Date and Detailed Schedule
Related Stories
According to the notification on the exam dates of GATE 2026, although the dates are liable to change, candidates can find the following revised exam schedule here:
|
Event
|
Day
|
Date
|
Opening Date of GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS)
|
Thursday
|
August 28, 2025
|
Closing Date of online registration process
|
Sunday
|
September 28, 2025
|
Closing Date of online registration process - With Late Fee
|
Thursday
|
October 09, 2025
|
GATE 2026 Examinations
|
Saturday
Sunday
Saturday
Sunday
|
February 07, 2026
February 08, 2026
February 14, 2026
February 15, 2026
|
Announcement of results
|
Thursday
|
March 19, 2026
What is the GATE 2026 Eligibility Criteria?
Candidates must satisfy the following eligibility criteria laid down to apply for GATE 2026:
- Candidates must be currently enrolled in the third year or higher of an undergraduate degree program.
- Or candidates must have completed a qualifying degree in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, Arts, or Humanities from a recognised institution.
- Candidates must hold certifications officially recognised by MoE, AICTE, UGC, or UPSC equivalent to BE/ BTech/ BArch/ BPlanning.
- An international degree equivalent to the Indian standard of a bachelors is also valid.
Candidates can check the detailed GATE 2026 eligibility criteria for different streams here.
What is the GATE 2026 Syllabus?
GATE 0226 exam will be conducted for Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, Arts, and Humanities streams for postgraduate applicants across the country. Domestic as well as international candidates are eligible to apply, satisfying the aforementioned criteria. The syllabus is carefully formulated by the university for the exams as per the requirements of each stream and subject. Candidates can check the detailed GATE 2026 syllabus and exam pattern code-wise here:
|
GATE Test Paper
|
Code
|
GATE Test Paper
|
Code
GATE 2026 Application Documents List
Applicants must make sure that the uploaded documents are readable to avoid delays or cancellation of application. Candidates must keep the following data readily available while applying for GATE 2026 online application form:
- Personal Details
- Candiate Name
- Date of Birth
- Personal mobile number
- Name and mobile number of parent or guardian
- Address for communication including PIN code
- Details of the Eligibility degree
- Institute/College name and address with PIN Code
- Choice(s) of GATE test paper(s)
- Choices of three GATE Examination cities from the same zone
- Net-banking/debit card/credit card/UPI/wallet details for fee payment
GATE 2026 Admit Card and Score Card will contain the same photograph that you have submitted at the time of application. Candidates can check the comprehensive guidelines for photographs for online GATE 2026 application, including details on photograph quality, percentage of face coverage, image background, face angle and visibility, format and aspect ratio, resolution, file size, and provisions on head coverings.
How to Register for GATE 2026?
GATE 2026 application will begin from August 28, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website by clicking on the APPLICATION PORTAL link, where the GOAPS portal will generate an enrollment ID and password, and the rest steps are as follows:
- Visit the official website at gate2026.iitg.ac.in
- On the homepage, click on ‘APPLICATION PORTAL’ button
- The GOAPS portal will generate your enrollment ID and password
- Now fill the personal and academic details
- Choose your exam cities and paper combination and other details
- Upload the scanned documents in prescribed format
- Pay online for the application fee as mentioned
- Check your details and press ‘Submit’
- Download the form and keep for future reference
DIRECT LINK - GATE 2026 INFORMATION BROCHURE
What is GATE 2026 Two Paper Combinations?
GATE 2026 will have a two-paper combination format for the upcoming exams. It must be noted that this year, a new sectional paper has been introduced under Engineering Sciences, named Energy Science (XE-I). The following table carries the test paper codes allowed as the second paper for the candidate’s choice of the first paper:
|
Code of the First Paper
|
Code of the Second Paper
|
Code of the First Paper
|
Code of the Second Paper
|
AE
|
CE, ME, XE
|
GG
|
GE
|
AG
|
CE
|
IN
|
BM, EC, EE, ME
|
AR
|
CE, GE
|
MA
|
CS, DA, PH, ST
|
BM
|
BT, IN
|
ME
|
AE, DA, IN, NM, PI, XE
|
BT
|
BM, XL
|
MN
|
-
|
CE
|
AE, AG, AR, ES, GE, NM, XE
|
MT
|
XE
|
CH
|
ES, PE, XE
|
NM
|
CE, ME
|
CS
|
DA, EC, GE, MA, PH, ST
|
PE
|
CH
|
CY
|
XE, XL
|
PH
|
CS, DA, EC, EE, MA, XE
|
DA
|
CS, EC, EE, MA, ME, PH, ST, XE
|
PI
|
ME, XE
|
EC
|
CS, DA, EE, IN, PH
|
ST
|
CS, DA, MA, XH
|
EE
|
DA, EC, IN, PH
|
TF
|
-
|
ES
|
CE, CH, GE
|
XE
|
AE, CE, CH, CY, DA, ME, MT, PH, PI
|
EY
|
XL
|
XH
|
ST
|
GE
|
AR, CE, CS, ES, GG
|
XL
|
BT, CY, EY
GATE 2026 Exam Centers: Complete List
Zonal Coordinating Institute: IISc
|
Category
|
Particular
|
Institute
|
Indian Institute of Science (IISc)
|
Address
|
Bengaluru-560 012
|
|
helpdesk.gate@iisc.ac.in
|
Phone numbers
|
080-22932644
080-22932392
080-22933333
|
Tentative List of Examination Cities/Towns
|
Zonal Coordinating Institute: IIT Bombay
|
Category
|
Particular
|
Institute
|
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay
|
Address
|
Powai, Mumbai – 400 076
|
|
gateoffice@iitb.ac.in
|
Phone numbers
|
022-25767068
022-25767022
|
Tentative List of Examination Cities/Towns
|
Zonal Coordinating Institute: IIT Delhi
|
Category
|
Particular
|
Institute
|
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi
|
Address
|
Hauz Khas, New Delhi– 110 016
|
|
gateoffice@admin.iitd.ac.in
|
Phone numbers
|
011-26591749
|
Tentative List of Examination Cities/Towns
|
Zonal Coordinating Institute: IIT Guwahati - Organizing Institute for GATE 2026
|
Category
|
Particular
|
Institute
|
Indian Institute ofTechnology (IIT), Guwahati
|
Address
|
Guwahati – 781 039
|
|
gate@iitg.ac.in
|
Phone numbers
|
0361-2586500
|
Tentative List of Examination Cities/Towns
|
Zonal Coordinating Institute: IIT Kanpur
|
Category
|
Particular
|
Institute
|
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur
|
Address
|
Kanpur – 208 016
|
|
gate@iitk.ac.in
|
Phone numbers
|
0512-2596962
0512-2596963
|
Tentative List of Examination Cities/Towns
|
Zonal Coordinating Institute: IIT Kharagpur
|
Category
|
Particular
|
Institute
|
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur
|
Address
|
Kharagpur – 721 302
|
|
gateonline@adm.iitkgp.ac.in
|
Phone numbers
|
03222-282091
03222-282095
|
Tentative List of Examination Cities/Towns
|
Zonal Coordinating Institute: IIT Madras
|
Category
|
Particular
|
Institute
|
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras
|
Address
|
Chennai – 600 036
|
|
gate@iitm.ac.in
|
Phone numbers
|
044-22578200
|
Tentative List of Examination Cities/Towns
|
Zonal Coordinating Institute: IIT Roorkee
|
Category
|
Particular
|
Institute
|
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee
|
Address
|
Roorkee – 247 667
|
|
gate@iitr.ac.in
|
Phone numbers
|
01332-284531
|
Tentative List of Examination Cities/Towns
|
Important Points for GATE 2026 Exam Cities:
- Candidates must choose three cities from the list and all the chosen cities must fall in the same GATE 2026 zone. The university reserves the right to add a new city or remove an existing one, and allot a different city from the selected ones.
- GATE 2026 will ONLY be conducted in centres within India. Foreign nationals and Indian citizens residing abroad may appear for GATE 2026 and must pay an application fee of INR 2000 and choose examination cities within India.
GATE 2026 Exam Schedule
GATE 2026 exam will be held in two sessions nationwide. Candidates can check the following table carrying all the important dates related to the GATE 2026 exam:
|
Date
|
Session
|
Time (IST)
|
Saturday, February 7, 2026
|
Forenoon Session – FN
|
9:30 AM - 12:30 PM
|
Afternoon Session – AN
|
2:30 PM - 5:30 PM
|
Sunday, February 8, 2026
|
Forenoon Session – FN
|
9:30 AM - 12:30 PM
|
Afternoon Session – AN
|
2:30 PM - 5:30PM
|
Saturday, February 14, 2026
|
Forenoon Session – FN
|
9:30 AM - 12:30 PM
|
Afternoon Session – AN
|
2:30 PM - 5:30 PM
|
Sunday, February 15, 2026
|
Forenoon Session – FN
|
9:30 AM - 12:30 PM
|
Afternoon Session – AN
|
2:30 PM - 5:30 PM
DIRECT LINK - GATE 2026 POSTER
GATE 2026 Application Fees
The exam fee is set by the university as per test paper, in case a student wants to opt for two papers, they will need to pay twice the fee. Candidates can check the registration fee set by the authorities category-wise to register for exam:
|
Category (per paper)
|
Regular Period
August 25 - September 25, 2025
|
Extended Period
September 26 - October 6, 2025
|
Female/SC/ST/PwD (Persons with Benchmark Disability)
|
INR 1000
|
INR 1500
|
All other candidates including foreign nationals
|
INR 2000
|
INR 2500
GATE 2026 Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme
IIT Guwahati will conduct GATE 2026 exam for 30 subject papers and the exam pattern will follow the mentioned syllabus. Candidates can check the detailed marking scheme here:
|
Event
|
Details
|
Stream
|
Engineering
Technology
Architecture
Science
Commerce
Arts
Humanities
|
Duration of exam
|
3 hours
|
Number of Papers
|
30
|
Language
|
English
|
Sections
|
General Aptitude (GA)
Selected Subject(s)
|
Type of Questions
|
Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ)
Multiple Select Questions (MSQ)
Numerical Answer Type (NAT)
|
Total marks
|
100
|
Marks distribution
|
General Aptitude (GA) = 15 marks
Selected test paper = 85 marks
|
Marking Scheme
|
In order to be fully prepared for the upcoming GATE 2026 exam, students are advised to practice the GATE 2026 previous year question papers and mock tests to improve accuracy and practice time management.
In case of any issues with registration or any part of the admission, candidates can reach out the the authorities at +91 3612586500 from 9:30 AM to 1:00 PM and 2:00 PM to 5:30 PM, Monday to Friday or reach out via email at helpdesk.gate@iitg.ac.in.
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation