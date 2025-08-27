Schools Holiday on 27th August
GATE 2026 Registration Begins Tomorrow: Apply at gate2026.iitg.ac.in, Check Steps, Documents Required

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Aug 27, 2025, 16:22 IST

GATE 2026 registration date: Registrations for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 admissions will begin on August 28, 2025. Interested candidates can register online at gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

GATE 2026 Registration starts tomorrow, complete details here.
GATE 2026 registration date: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati will begin the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 Admission registrations from August 28, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website at gate2026.iitg.ac.in. Earlier, the registrations were to begin from August 25, 2025 but in the latest revision, candidates have received an extension of 3 days, where they will begin the registration process from August 28, 2025 online on the official website. Candidates seeking admission in MTech or PhD programmes in IITs, NITs, or other top institutions across India can check the detailed steps here.

GATE 2026 Key Highlights

Students can check the important highlights of GATE 2026 exam here:

Overview 

Details 

Exam name 

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE)

Board name 

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati

Academic year

2026-27

Official website 

gate2026.iitg.ac.in

Level 

Postgraduate 

Frequency 

Annual 

Scale 

Nationwide 

Programmes 

MTech 

PhD

Stream 

Engineering

Technology

Architecture

Science

Commerce

Arts 

Humanities

Previous Registration dates 

August 25 - September 25, 2025

Revised Registration dates 

August 28 - September 28, 2025

Exam dates

February 7, 8 ,14, and 15, 2026

Result date 

March 19, 2026

Application mode 

Online 

Duration of exam 

3 hours

Number of Papers

30 

Language

English

Sections

General Aptitude (GA)

Selected Subject(s)

Type of Questions

Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ)

Multiple Select Questions (MSQ)

Numerical Answer Type (NAT)

Marking Scheme 

Correct: 1 or 2

Incorrect: negative marking (1 mark MCQ: -⅓ ; 2 mark MCQ: -⅔)

Registration fee (per paper)

Regular (August 28 - September 28, 2025):

 

  • Female, SC, ST, and PwD: INR 1000
  • Other: INR 2000

With late fee (September 28 - October 09, 2025):

 

  • Female, SC, ST, and PwD: INR 1500
  • Other: INR 2500

When will GATE 2026 Registration begin?

IIT Guwahati will begin the GATE 2026 registration from August 28, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website at gate2026.iitg.ac.in to register online. Initially, the GATE 2026 application date was August 25, 2025. The updated GATE 2026 registration last date is September 25, 2025, without any late fee. Candidates have until October 9, 2025 to apply online, given they will need to pay a late fee of INR 1500 for female, SC, ST, and PwD categories and INR 2500 for all categories otherwise. The entire registration process online and candidates will need to provide their correct personal and academic details for the postgraduate exam. The GATE 2026 registration dates change was notified on the official website. 

GATE 2026 Exam Date and Detailed Schedule 

According to the notification on the exam dates of GATE 2026, although the dates are liable to change, candidates can find the following revised exam schedule here:

Event

Day

Date

Opening Date of GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS)

Thursday

August 28, 2025

Closing Date of online registration process 

Sunday

September 28, 2025

Closing Date of online registration process - With Late Fee

Thursday

October 09, 2025

GATE 2026 Examinations

Saturday

Sunday

Saturday

Sunday

February 07, 2026

February 08, 2026

February 14, 2026

February 15, 2026

Announcement of results

Thursday

March 19, 2026

What is the GATE 2026 Eligibility Criteria?

Candidates must satisfy the following eligibility criteria laid down to apply for GATE 2026:

 

  • Candidates must be currently enrolled in the third year or higher of an undergraduate degree program.
  • Or candidates must have completed a qualifying degree in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, Arts, or Humanities from a recognised institution.
  • Candidates must hold certifications officially recognised by MoE, AICTE, UGC, or UPSC equivalent to BE/ BTech/ BArch/ BPlanning.
  • An international degree equivalent to the Indian standard of a bachelors is also valid.

 

Candidates can check the detailed GATE 2026 eligibility criteria for different streams here.

What is the GATE 2026 Syllabus?

GATE 0226 exam will be conducted for Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, Arts, and Humanities streams for postgraduate applicants across the country. Domestic as well as international candidates are eligible to apply, satisfying the aforementioned criteria. The syllabus is carefully formulated by the university for the exams as per the requirements of each stream and subject. Candidates can check the detailed GATE 2026 syllabus and exam pattern code-wise here:

GATE Test Paper

Code

GATE Test Paper

Code

Aerospace Engineering

AE

Geology & Geophysics

GG

Agricultural Engineering

AG

Instrumentation Engineering

IN

Architecture and Planning

AR

Mathematics

MA

Biomedical Engineering

BM

Mechanical Engineering

ME

Biotechnology

BT

Mining Engineering

MN

Civil Engineering

CE

Metallurgical Engineering

MT

Chemical Engineering

CH

Naval Architecture & Marine Engineering

NM

Computer Science & Information Technology

CS

Petroleum Engineering

PE

Chemistry

CY

Physics

PH

Data Science & Artificial Intelligence

DA

Production & Industrial Engineering

PI

Electronics & Communication Engineering

EC

Statistics

ST

Electrical Engineering

EE

Textile Engineering & Fibre Science

TF

Environmental Science & Engineering

ES

Engineering Sciences

XE

Ecology and Evolution

EY

Humanities & Social Sciences

XH

Geomatics Engineering

GE

Life Sciences

XL

GATE 2026 Application Documents List

Applicants must make sure that the uploaded documents are readable to avoid delays or cancellation of application. Candidates must keep the following data readily available while applying for GATE 2026 online application form:

 

  • Personal Details
    • Candiate Name
    • Date of Birth
    • Personal mobile number
    • Name and mobile number of parent or guardian
  • Address for communication including PIN code
  • Details of the Eligibility degree
  • Institute/College name and address with PIN Code
  • Choice(s) of GATE test paper(s)
  • Choices of three GATE Examination cities from the same zone
  • Net-banking/debit card/credit card/UPI/wallet details for fee payment

 

GATE 2026 Admit Card and Score Card will contain the same photograph that you have submitted at the time of application. Candidates can check the comprehensive guidelines for photographs for online GATE 2026 application, including details on photograph quality, percentage of face coverage, image background, face angle and visibility, format and aspect ratio, resolution, file size, and provisions on head coverings.

How to Register for GATE 2026?

GATE 2026 application will begin from August 28, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website by clicking on the APPLICATION PORTAL link, where the GOAPS portal will generate an enrollment ID and password, and the rest steps are as follows:

 

  1. Visit the official website at gate2026.iitg.ac.in
  2. On the homepage, click on ‘APPLICATION PORTAL’ button
  3. The GOAPS portal will generate your enrollment ID and password
  4. Now fill the personal and academic details
  5. Choose your exam cities and paper combination and other details
  6. Upload the scanned documents in prescribed format
  7. Pay online for the application fee as mentioned
  8. Check your details and press ‘Submit’
  9. Download the form and keep for future reference

 

DIRECT LINK - GATE 2026 INFORMATION BROCHURE

What is GATE 2026 Two Paper Combinations?

GATE 2026 will have a two-paper combination format for the upcoming exams. It must be noted that this year, a new sectional paper has been introduced under Engineering Sciences, named Energy Science (XE-I). The following table carries the test paper codes allowed as the second paper for the candidate’s choice of the first paper:

Code of the First Paper

Code of the Second Paper

Code of the First Paper

Code of the Second Paper

AE

CE, ME, XE

GG

GE

AG

CE

IN

BM, EC, EE, ME

AR

CE, GE

MA

CS, DA, PH, ST

BM

BT, IN

ME

AE, DA, IN, NM, PI, XE

BT

BM, XL

MN

-

CE

AE, AG, AR, ES, GE, NM, XE

MT

XE

CH

ES, PE, XE

NM

CE, ME

CS

DA, EC, GE, MA, PH, ST

PE

CH

CY

XE, XL

PH

CS, DA, EC, EE, MA, XE

DA

CS, EC, EE, MA, ME, PH, ST, XE

PI

ME, XE

EC

CS, DA, EE, IN, PH

ST

CS, DA, MA, XH

EE

DA, EC, IN, PH

TF

-

ES

CE, CH, GE

XE

AE, CE, CH, CY, DA, ME, MT, PH, PI

EY

XL

XH

ST

GE

AR, CE, CS, ES, GG

XL

BT, CY, EY

GATE 2026 Exam Centers: Complete List

Zonal Coordinating Institute: IISc

Category 

Particular 

Institute 

Indian Institute of Science (IISc)

Address 

Bengaluru-560 012

Email

helpdesk.gate@iisc.ac.in

Phone numbers

080-22932644

080-22932392

080-22933333

Tentative List of Examination Cities/Towns

 

  • Andaman and Nicobar Island: Port Blair
  • Andhra Pradesh: Ananthapuramu, Kurnool
  • Karnataka: Bagalkot, Ballari (Bellary), Belagavi (Belgaum), Bengaluru North, Bidar, Bengaluru South, Chikballapur, Chikkamagaluru, Davanagere, Hassan, Hubballi/Dharwad, Kalaburagi (Gulbarga), Kolar, Mandya , Mangaluru (Mangalore), Manipal-Udupi, Mysuru (Mysore), Shivamogga (Shimoga), Tumakuru (Tumkur)
  • Kerala: Angamaly, Payyanur, Vatakara, Kannur, Kasaragod, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta, Thrissur, Wayanad
  • Telangana: Hyderabad, Nalgonda, Narsapur/Medak

 

Zonal Coordinating Institute: IIT Bombay

Category 

Particular 

Institute 

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay

Address 

Powai, Mumbai – 400 076

Email

gateoffice@iitb.ac.in

Phone numbers

022-25767068

022-25767022

Tentative List of Examination Cities/Towns

 

  • Goa: Madgaon, Mapusa, Panaji
  • Gujarat:Ahmedabad, Anand, Bhavnagar, Bhuj, Gandhinagar, Jamnagar, Mehsana, Rajkot, Surat, Vadodara
  • Maharashtra: Ahilyanagar (Ahmednagar), Akola, Amravati, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (Aurangabad), Baramati, Chandrapur, Dhule, Jalgaon, Kolhapur, Latur, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nanded, Nashik, Navi Mumbai, Panvel - Rasayani, Pune, Ratnagiri, Sangamner - Loni, Sangli, Satara, Solapur, Thane, Vasai - Palghar, Wardha

 

Zonal Coordinating Institute: IIT Delhi

Category 

Particular 

Institute 

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi

Address 

Hauz Khas, New Delhi– 110 016

Email

gateoffice@admin.iitd.ac.in

Phone numbers

011-26591749

Tentative List of Examination Cities/Towns

 

  • Haryana: Faridabad, Gurugram, Hisar
  • Jammu and Kashmir: Jammu-Samba, Srinagar
  • Ladakh: Leh
  • Madhya Pradesh: Indore, Ujjain
  • New Delhi: New Delhi
  • Rajasthan: Ajmer, Alwar, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Dausa, Hanumangarh, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Sikar, Udaipur
  • Uttar Pradesh: Greater NOIDA, Mathura

 

Zonal Coordinating Institute: IIT Guwahati - Organizing Institute for GATE 2026

Category 

Particular 

Institute 

Indian Institute ofTechnology (IIT), Guwahati

Address 

Guwahati – 781 039

Email

gate@iitg.ac.in

Phone numbers

0361-2586500

Tentative List of Examination Cities/Towns

 

  • Arunachal Pradesh: Naharlagun-Itanagar
  • Assam: Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Jorhat, Silchar, Tezpur
  • Bihar: Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Purnea
  • Jharkhand: Bokaro Steel City, Dhanbad
  • Manipur: Imphal
  • Meghalaya: Shillong
  • Mizoram: Aizawl
  • Nagaland: Dimapur-Kohima
  • Sikkim: Gangtok
  • Tripura: Agartala
  • West Bengal: Asansol, Durgapur, Burdwan, Kalyani, Siliguri

 

Zonal Coordinating Institute: IIT Kanpur

Category 

Particular 

Institute 

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur

Address 

Kanpur – 208 016

Email

gate@iitk.ac.in

Phone numbers

0512-2596962

0512-2596963

Tentative List of Examination Cities/Towns
  • Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Sagar, Satna
  • Uttar Pradesh: Agra, Aligarh, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Jhansi, Kanpur, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi

Zonal Coordinating Institute: IIT Kharagpur

Category 

Particular 

Institute 

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur 

Address 

Kharagpur – 721 302

Email

gateonline@adm.iitkgp.ac.in

Phone numbers

03222-282091

03222-282095

Tentative List of Examination Cities/Towns

 

  • Andhra Pradesh: Bhimavaram, Eluru, Kakinada-Surampalem, Rajamahendravaram (Rajahmundry), Srikakulam, Tadepalligudem, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram
  • Chhattisgarh: Bhilai-Durg, Bilaspur, Raipur
  • Jharkhand: Hazaribag, Jamshedpur, Ranchi
  • Odisha: Balasore-Bhadrak, Baripada, Bhubaneswar, Brahmapur, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Rourkela, Sambalpur
  • West Bengal: Bankura, Berhampore, Hooghly, Howrah, Kharagpur-Midnapur, Kolaghat, Kolkatta, Suri

 

Zonal Coordinating Institute: IIT Madras

Category 

Particular 

Institute 

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras

Address 

Chennai – 600 036

Email

gate@iitm.ac.in

Phone numbers

044-22578200

Tentative List of Examination Cities/Towns
  • Andhra Pradesh: Chirala-Bapatla, Chittoor, Guntur, Kadapa, Nandyala, Nellore, Ongole, Tirupati
  • Kerala: Alappuzha, Aluva-Ernakulam, Attingal, Chengannur, Kanjirapally, Kollam, Kothamangalam, Kottayam, Muvattupuzha, Thiruvananthapuram
  • Pondicherry: Puducherry
  • Tamil Nadu: Chennai, Coimbatore, Cuddalore, Dindigul, Erode, Kanyakumari-Nagercoil, Karaikudi, Krishnagiri, Madurai, Namakkal, Ooty, Pollachi, Ramanathapuram, Salem, Thanjavur, Theni, Thoothukudi, Tiruchirapalli, Tirunelveli, Vellore, Virudhunagar
  • Telangana: Adilabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, Kodad, Kothagudem, Nizamabad, Suryapet, Warangal

Zonal Coordinating Institute: IIT Roorkee

Category 

Particular 

Institute 

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee

Address 

Roorkee – 247 667

Email

gate@iitr.ac.in

Phone numbers

01332-284531

Tentative List of Examination Cities/Towns
  • Haryana: Ambala, Kurukshetra
  • Himachal Pradesh: Baddi, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra-Dharamshala, Mandi, Palampur, Shimla-Solan, Una
  • Punjab: Amritsar, Bathinda, Jalandhar-Phagwara, Ludhiana, Mohali-Chandigarh, Patiala, Pathankot
  • Uttarakhand: Dehradun, Haldwani, Roorkee
  • Uttar Pradesh: Ghaziabad, Meerut, Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar, NOIDA, Saharanpur

Important Points for GATE 2026 Exam Cities: 

  • Candidates must choose three cities from the list and all the chosen cities must fall in the same GATE 2026 zone. The university reserves the right to add a new city or remove an existing one, and allot a different city from the selected ones.
  • GATE 2026 will ONLY be conducted in centres within India. Foreign nationals and Indian citizens residing abroad may appear for GATE 2026 and must pay an application fee of INR 2000 and choose examination cities within India. 

GATE 2026 Exam Schedule

GATE 2026 exam will be held in two sessions nationwide. Candidates can check the following table carrying all the important dates related to the GATE 2026 exam:

Date

Session 

Time (IST)

Saturday, February 7, 2026

Forenoon Session – FN

9:30 AM - 12:30 PM

Afternoon Session – AN

2:30 PM - 5:30 PM

Sunday, February 8, 2026

Forenoon Session – FN

9:30 AM - 12:30 PM

Afternoon Session – AN

2:30 PM - 5:30PM

Saturday, February 14, 2026

Forenoon Session – FN

9:30 AM - 12:30 PM

Afternoon Session – AN

2:30 PM - 5:30 PM

Sunday, February 15, 2026

Forenoon Session – FN

9:30 AM - 12:30 PM

Afternoon Session – AN

2:30 PM - 5:30 PM

DIRECT LINK - GATE 2026 POSTER

GATE 2026 Application Fees

The exam fee is set by the university as per test paper, in case a student wants to opt for two papers, they will need to pay twice the fee. Candidates can check the registration fee set by the authorities category-wise to register for exam:

Category (per paper)

Regular Period

August 25 - September 25, 2025

Extended Period

September 26 - October 6, 2025

Female/SC/ST/PwD (Persons with Benchmark Disability)

INR 1000

INR 1500

All other candidates including foreign nationals

INR 2000

INR 2500

GATE 2026 Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 

IIT Guwahati will conduct GATE 2026 exam for 30 subject papers and the exam pattern will follow the mentioned syllabus. Candidates can check the detailed marking scheme here:

Event 

Details 

Stream 

Engineering

Technology

Architecture

Science

Commerce

Arts 

Humanities

Duration of exam 

3 hours

Number of Papers

30 

Language

English

Sections

General Aptitude (GA)

Selected Subject(s)

Type of Questions

Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ)

Multiple Select Questions (MSQ)

Numerical Answer Type (NAT)

Total marks 

100

Marks distribution 

General Aptitude (GA) = 15 marks

Selected test paper = 85 marks

Marking Scheme 
  • Correct: 1 or 2
  • Incorrect: negative marking (1 mark MCQ: -⅓ ; 2 mark MCQ: -⅔), none for MSQs and NATs

In order to be fully prepared for the upcoming GATE 2026 exam, students are advised to practice the GATE 2026 previous year question papers and mock tests to improve accuracy and practice time management.

In case of any issues with registration or any part of the admission, candidates can reach out the the authorities at +91 3612586500 from 9:30 AM to 1:00 PM and 2:00 PM to 5:30 PM, Monday to Friday or reach out via email at helpdesk.gate@iitg.ac.in.

To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!

