GATE 2026 Registration Begins Tomorrow: Apply at gate2026.iitg.ac.in, Check Steps, Documents Required

GATE 2026 registration date: Registrations for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 admissions will begin on August 28, 2025. Interested candidates can register online at gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

GATE 2026 registration date: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati will begin the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 Admission registrations from August 28, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website at gate2026.iitg.ac.in. Earlier, the registrations were to begin from August 25, 2025 but in the latest revision, candidates have received an extension of 3 days, where they will begin the registration process from August 28, 2025 online on the official website. Candidates seeking admission in MTech or PhD programmes in IITs, NITs, or other top institutions across India can check the detailed steps here. GATE 2026 Key Highlights Students can check the important highlights of GATE 2026 exam here: Overview Details Exam name Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) Board name Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Academic year 2026-27 Official website gate2026.iitg.ac.in Level Postgraduate Frequency Annual Scale Nationwide Programmes MTech PhD Stream Engineering Technology Architecture Science Commerce Arts Humanities Previous Registration dates August 25 - September 25, 2025 Revised Registration dates August 28 - September 28, 2025 Exam dates February 7, 8 ,14, and 15, 2026 Result date March 19, 2026 Application mode Online Duration of exam 3 hours Number of Papers 30 Language English Sections General Aptitude (GA) Selected Subject(s) Type of Questions Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) Multiple Select Questions (MSQ) Numerical Answer Type (NAT) Marking Scheme Correct: 1 or 2 Incorrect: negative marking (1 mark MCQ: -⅓ ; 2 mark MCQ: -⅔) Registration fee (per paper) Regular (August 28 - September 28, 2025): Female, SC, ST, and PwD: INR 1000

Other: INR 2000 With late fee (September 28 - October 09, 2025): Female, SC, ST, and PwD: INR 1500

Other: INR 2500

When will GATE 2026 Registration begin? IIT Guwahati will begin the GATE 2026 registration from August 28, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website at gate2026.iitg.ac.in to register online. Initially, the GATE 2026 application date was August 25, 2025. The updated GATE 2026 registration last date is September 25, 2025, without any late fee. Candidates have until October 9, 2025 to apply online, given they will need to pay a late fee of INR 1500 for female, SC, ST, and PwD categories and INR 2500 for all categories otherwise. The entire registration process online and candidates will need to provide their correct personal and academic details for the postgraduate exam. The GATE 2026 registration dates change was notified on the official website. GATE 2026 Exam Date and Detailed Schedule

According to the notification on the exam dates of GATE 2026, although the dates are liable to change, candidates can find the following revised exam schedule here: Event Day Date Opening Date of GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) Thursday August 28, 2025 Closing Date of online registration process Sunday September 28, 2025 Closing Date of online registration process - With Late Fee Thursday October 09, 2025 GATE 2026 Examinations Saturday Sunday Saturday Sunday February 07, 2026 February 08, 2026 February 14, 2026 February 15, 2026 Announcement of results Thursday March 19, 2026 What is the GATE 2026 Eligibility Criteria? Candidates must satisfy the following eligibility criteria laid down to apply for GATE 2026: Candidates must be currently enrolled in the third year or higher of an undergraduate degree program.

Or candidates must have completed a qualifying degree in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, Arts, or Humanities from a recognised institution.

Candidates must hold certifications officially recognised by MoE, AICTE, UGC, or UPSC equivalent to BE/ BTech/ BArch/ BPlanning.

An international degree equivalent to the Indian standard of a bachelors is also valid.

GATE 2026 Application Documents List Applicants must make sure that the uploaded documents are readable to avoid delays or cancellation of application. Candidates must keep the following data readily available while applying for GATE 2026 online application form: Personal Details Candiate Name Date of Birth Personal mobile number Name and mobile number of parent or guardian

Address for communication including PIN code

Details of the Eligibility degree

Institute/College name and address with PIN Code

Choice(s) of GATE test paper(s)

Choices of three GATE Examination cities from the same zone

Net-banking/debit card/credit card/UPI/wallet details for fee payment GATE 2026 Admit Card and Score Card will contain the same photograph that you have submitted at the time of application. Candidates can check the comprehensive guidelines for photographs for online GATE 2026 application, including details on photograph quality, percentage of face coverage, image background, face angle and visibility, format and aspect ratio, resolution, file size, and provisions on head coverings.

How to Register for GATE 2026? GATE 2026 application will begin from August 28, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website by clicking on the APPLICATION PORTAL link, where the GOAPS portal will generate an enrollment ID and password, and the rest steps are as follows: Visit the official website at gate2026.iitg.ac.in On the homepage, click on ‘APPLICATION PORTAL’ button The GOAPS portal will generate your enrollment ID and password Now fill the personal and academic details Choose your exam cities and paper combination and other details Upload the scanned documents in prescribed format Pay online for the application fee as mentioned Check your details and press ‘Submit’ Download the form and keep for future reference DIRECT LINK - GATE 2026 INFORMATION BROCHURE What is GATE 2026 Two Paper Combinations?

GATE 2026 will have a two-paper combination format for the upcoming exams. It must be noted that this year, a new sectional paper has been introduced under Engineering Sciences, named Energy Science (XE-I). The following table carries the test paper codes allowed as the second paper for the candidate’s choice of the first paper: Code of the First Paper Code of the Second Paper Code of the First Paper Code of the Second Paper AE CE, ME, XE GG GE AG CE IN BM, EC, EE, ME AR CE, GE MA CS, DA, PH, ST BM BT, IN ME AE, DA, IN, NM, PI, XE BT BM, XL MN - CE AE, AG, AR, ES, GE, NM, XE MT XE CH ES, PE, XE NM CE, ME CS DA, EC, GE, MA, PH, ST PE CH CY XE, XL PH CS, DA, EC, EE, MA, XE DA CS, EC, EE, MA, ME, PH, ST, XE PI ME, XE EC CS, DA, EE, IN, PH ST CS, DA, MA, XH EE DA, EC, IN, PH TF - ES CE, CH, GE XE AE, CE, CH, CY, DA, ME, MT, PH, PI EY XL XH ST GE AR, CE, CS, ES, GG XL BT, CY, EY

GATE 2026 Exam Centers: Complete List Zonal Coordinating Institute: IISc Category Particular Institute Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Address Bengaluru-560 012 Email helpdesk.gate@iisc.ac.in Phone numbers 080-22932644 080-22932392 080-22933333 Tentative List of Examination Cities/Towns Andaman and Nicobar Island : Port Blair

Andhra Pradesh : Ananthapuramu, Kurnool

: Ananthapuramu, Kurnool Karnataka : Bagalkot, Ballari (Bellary), Belagavi (Belgaum), Bengaluru North, Bidar, Bengaluru South, Chikballapur, Chikkamagaluru, Davanagere, Hassan, Hubballi/Dharwad, Kalaburagi (Gulbarga), Kolar, Mandya , Mangaluru (Mangalore), Manipal-Udupi, Mysuru (Mysore), Shivamogga (Shimoga), Tumakuru (Tumkur)

: Bagalkot, Ballari (Bellary), Belagavi (Belgaum), Bengaluru North, Bidar, Bengaluru South, Chikballapur, Chikkamagaluru, Davanagere, Hassan, Hubballi/Dharwad, Kalaburagi (Gulbarga), Kolar, Mandya , Mangaluru (Mangalore), Manipal-Udupi, Mysuru (Mysore), Shivamogga (Shimoga), Tumakuru (Tumkur) Kerala : Angamaly, Payyanur, Vatakara, Kannur, Kasaragod, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta, Thrissur, Wayanad

: Angamaly, Payyanur, Vatakara, Kannur, Kasaragod, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta, Thrissur, Wayanad Telangana: Hyderabad, Nalgonda, Narsapur/Medak

Zonal Coordinating Institute: IIT Bombay Category Particular Institute Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay Address Powai, Mumbai – 400 076 Email gateoffice@iitb.ac.in Phone numbers 022-25767068 022-25767022 Tentative List of Examination Cities/Towns Goa : Madgaon, Mapusa, Panaji

Gujarat :Ahmedabad, Anand, Bhavnagar, Bhuj, Gandhinagar, Jamnagar, Mehsana, Rajkot, Surat, Vadodara

:Ahmedabad, Anand, Bhavnagar, Bhuj, Gandhinagar, Jamnagar, Mehsana, Rajkot, Surat, Vadodara Maharashtra: Ahilyanagar (Ahmednagar), Akola, Amravati, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (Aurangabad), Baramati, Chandrapur, Dhule, Jalgaon, Kolhapur, Latur, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nanded, Nashik, Navi Mumbai, Panvel - Rasayani, Pune, Ratnagiri, Sangamner - Loni, Sangli, Satara, Solapur, Thane, Vasai - Palghar, Wardha Zonal Coordinating Institute: IIT Delhi Category Particular Institute Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi Address Hauz Khas, New Delhi– 110 016 Email gateoffice@admin.iitd.ac.in Phone numbers 011-26591749 Tentative List of Examination Cities/Towns Haryana : Faridabad, Gurugram, Hisar

Jammu and Kashmir : Jammu-Samba, Srinagar

: Jammu-Samba, Srinagar Ladakh : Leh

: Leh Madhya Pradesh : Indore, Ujjain

: Indore, Ujjain New Delhi : New Delhi

: New Delhi Rajasthan : Ajmer, Alwar, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Dausa, Hanumangarh, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Sikar, Udaipur

: Ajmer, Alwar, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Dausa, Hanumangarh, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Sikar, Udaipur Uttar Pradesh: Greater NOIDA, Mathura

Zonal Coordinating Institute: IIT Guwahati - Organizing Institute for GATE 2026 Category Particular Institute Indian Institute ofTechnology (IIT), Guwahati Address Guwahati – 781 039 Email gate@iitg.ac.in Phone numbers 0361-2586500 Tentative List of Examination Cities/Towns Arunachal Pradesh : Naharlagun-Itanagar

Assam : Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Jorhat, Silchar, Tezpur

: Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Jorhat, Silchar, Tezpur Bihar : Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Purnea

: Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Purnea Jharkhand : Bokaro Steel City, Dhanbad

: Bokaro Steel City, Dhanbad Manipur : Imphal

: Imphal Meghalaya : Shillong

: Shillong Mizoram : Aizawl

: Aizawl Nagaland : Dimapur-Kohima

: Dimapur-Kohima Sikkim : Gangtok

: Gangtok Tripura : Agartala

: Agartala West Bengal: Asansol, Durgapur, Burdwan, Kalyani, Siliguri Zonal Coordinating Institute: IIT Kanpur Category Particular Institute Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur Address Kanpur – 208 016 Email gate@iitk.ac.in Phone numbers 0512-2596962 0512-2596963 Tentative List of Examination Cities/Towns Madhya Pradesh : Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Sagar, Satna

Uttar Pradesh: Agra, Aligarh, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Jhansi, Kanpur, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi

Zonal Coordinating Institute: IIT Kharagpur Category Particular Institute Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur Address Kharagpur – 721 302 Email gateonline@adm.iitkgp.ac.in Phone numbers 03222-282091 03222-282095 Tentative List of Examination Cities/Towns Andhra Pradesh : Bhimavaram, Eluru, Kakinada-Surampalem, Rajamahendravaram (Rajahmundry), Srikakulam, Tadepalligudem, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram

Chhattisgarh : Bhilai-Durg, Bilaspur, Raipur

: Bhilai-Durg, Bilaspur, Raipur Jharkhand : Hazaribag, Jamshedpur, Ranchi

: Hazaribag, Jamshedpur, Ranchi Odisha : Balasore-Bhadrak, Baripada, Bhubaneswar, Brahmapur, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Rourkela, Sambalpur

: Balasore-Bhadrak, Baripada, Bhubaneswar, Brahmapur, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Rourkela, Sambalpur West Bengal: Bankura, Berhampore, Hooghly, Howrah, Kharagpur-Midnapur, Kolaghat, Kolkatta, Suri Zonal Coordinating Institute: IIT Madras Category Particular Institute Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras Address Chennai – 600 036 Email gate@iitm.ac.in Phone numbers 044-22578200 Tentative List of Examination Cities/Towns Andhra Pradesh : Chirala-Bapatla, Chittoor, Guntur, Kadapa, Nandyala, Nellore, Ongole, Tirupati

Kerala : Alappuzha, Aluva-Ernakulam, Attingal, Chengannur, Kanjirapally, Kollam, Kothamangalam, Kottayam, Muvattupuzha, Thiruvananthapuram

: Alappuzha, Aluva-Ernakulam, Attingal, Chengannur, Kanjirapally, Kollam, Kothamangalam, Kottayam, Muvattupuzha, Thiruvananthapuram Pondicherry : Puducherry

: Puducherry Tamil Nadu : Chennai, Coimbatore, Cuddalore, Dindigul, Erode, Kanyakumari-Nagercoil, Karaikudi, Krishnagiri, Madurai, Namakkal, Ooty, Pollachi, Ramanathapuram, Salem, Thanjavur, Theni, Thoothukudi, Tiruchirapalli, Tirunelveli, Vellore, Virudhunagar

: Chennai, Coimbatore, Cuddalore, Dindigul, Erode, Kanyakumari-Nagercoil, Karaikudi, Krishnagiri, Madurai, Namakkal, Ooty, Pollachi, Ramanathapuram, Salem, Thanjavur, Theni, Thoothukudi, Tiruchirapalli, Tirunelveli, Vellore, Virudhunagar Telangana: Adilabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, Kodad, Kothagudem, Nizamabad, Suryapet, Warangal

Zonal Coordinating Institute: IIT Roorkee Category Particular Institute Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee Address Roorkee – 247 667 Email gate@iitr.ac.in Phone numbers 01332-284531 Tentative List of Examination Cities/Towns Haryana : Ambala, Kurukshetra

Himachal Pradesh : Baddi, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra-Dharamshala, Mandi, Palampur, Shimla-Solan, Una

: Baddi, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra-Dharamshala, Mandi, Palampur, Shimla-Solan, Una Punjab : Amritsar, Bathinda, Jalandhar-Phagwara, Ludhiana, Mohali-Chandigarh, Patiala, Pathankot

: Amritsar, Bathinda, Jalandhar-Phagwara, Ludhiana, Mohali-Chandigarh, Patiala, Pathankot Uttarakhand : Dehradun, Haldwani, Roorkee

: Dehradun, Haldwani, Roorkee Uttar Pradesh: Ghaziabad, Meerut, Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar, NOIDA, Saharanpur Important Points for GATE 2026 Exam Cities: Candidates must choose three cities from the list and all the chosen cities must fall in the same GATE 2026 zone. The university reserves the right to add a new city or remove an existing one, and allot a different city from the selected ones.

GATE 2026 will ONLY be conducted in centres within India. Foreign nationals and Indian citizens residing abroad may appear for GATE 2026 and must pay an application fee of INR 2000 and choose examination cities within India.

GATE 2026 Exam Schedule GATE 2026 exam will be held in two sessions nationwide. Candidates can check the following table carrying all the important dates related to the GATE 2026 exam: Date Session Time (IST) Saturday, February 7, 2026 Forenoon Session – FN 9:30 AM - 12:30 PM Afternoon Session – AN 2:30 PM - 5:30 PM Sunday, February 8, 2026 Forenoon Session – FN 9:30 AM - 12:30 PM Afternoon Session – AN 2:30 PM - 5:30PM Saturday, February 14, 2026 Forenoon Session – FN 9:30 AM - 12:30 PM Afternoon Session – AN 2:30 PM - 5:30 PM Sunday, February 15, 2026 Forenoon Session – FN 9:30 AM - 12:30 PM Afternoon Session – AN 2:30 PM - 5:30 PM DIRECT LINK - GATE 2026 POSTER GATE 2026 Application Fees The exam fee is set by the university as per test paper, in case a student wants to opt for two papers, they will need to pay twice the fee. Candidates can check the registration fee set by the authorities category-wise to register for exam:

Category (per paper) Regular Period August 25 - September 25, 2025 Extended Period September 26 - October 6, 2025 Female/SC/ST/PwD (Persons with Benchmark Disability) INR 1000 INR 1500 All other candidates including foreign nationals INR 2000 INR 2500 GATE 2026 Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme IIT Guwahati will conduct GATE 2026 exam for 30 subject papers and the exam pattern will follow the mentioned syllabus. Candidates can check the detailed marking scheme here: Event Details Stream Engineering Technology Architecture Science Commerce Arts Humanities Duration of exam 3 hours Number of Papers 30 Language English Sections General Aptitude (GA) Selected Subject(s) Type of Questions Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) Multiple Select Questions (MSQ) Numerical Answer Type (NAT) Total marks 100 Marks distribution General Aptitude (GA) = 15 marks Selected test paper = 85 marks Marking Scheme Correct: 1 or 2

Incorrect: negative marking (1 mark MCQ: -⅓ ; 2 mark MCQ: -⅔), none for MSQs and NATs