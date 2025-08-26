GATE 2026 Syllabus Available at gate2026.iitg.ac.in: Check Detailed Syllabus for ME, M.Tech, and Ph.D Courses Here

The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IITG) has released the GATE Syllabus 2026 on the official website at gate2026.iitg.ac.in, as the exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026, and GATE Registration 2026 will start from 28 August.
The GATE exam is conducted to help students get admission into higher studies like ME, M.Tech, and Ph.D. courses in top colleges of India. GATE score is also used by many Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) to hire candidates for jobs such as Engineer Trainee, Management Trainee, and other technical roles.
GATE 2026 Exam Pattern will consist of a Computer-Based Test (CBT) covering General Aptitude along with the candidate’s chosen subject. With a total of 30 test papers. Check this article to download the GATE Syllabus 2025 PDFs.
GATE Syllabus 2026: Key Highlights
Candidates preparing for the GATE 2026 exam can check the table below for the GATE Syllabus 2026 for detailed information:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026
|
Conducting Body
|
Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IITG)
|
Mode of Examination
|
Computer Based Test (CBT)
|
Language of Examination
|
English
|
Duration
|
3 Hours
|
Number of Papers (Subjects)
|
30 Test Papers
|
Sections
|
General Aptitude (GA) + Candidate’s Selected Subject(s)
|
Type of Questions
|
(a) Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ)
(b) Multiple Select Questions (MSQ)
(c) Numerical Answer Type (NAT)
|
Abilities Tested
|
(a) Recall
(b) Comprehension
(c) Application
(d) Analysis & Synthesis
|
Marks Distribution (Most Papers)
|
GA: 15 marks
Engineering Mathematics: 13 marks
Subject Questions: 72 marks
Total: 100 marks
|
Marks Distribution (AR, CY, DA, EY, GE, GG, MA, PH, ST, XH, XL)
|
GA: 15 marks
Subject Questions: 85 marks
Total: 100 marks
|
Marking Scheme
|
Questions carry either 1 or 2 marks
|
Negative Marking
|
1-mark MCQ: one-third mark
2-mark MCQ: two-third mark
MSQ & NAT: No negative marking
No partial marking in MSQ
|
Exam Frequency
|
Conducted Once Every Year
|
Official Website
|
gate.iitg.ac.in
GATE Syllabus 2026 PDF
Candidates looking for the GATE 2026 Syllabus PDF can check the subject-wise links below. The table provides the complete list of test papers along with their respective paper codes: Click on the CODE links to download the syllabus:
|
GATE Test Paper
|
Code
|
GATE Test Paper
|
Code
|
Aerospace Engineering
|
Geology & Geophysics
|
Agricultural Engineering
|
Instrumentation Engineering
|
Architecture and Planning
|
Mathematics
|
Biomedical Engineering
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
Biotechnology
|
Mining Engineering
|
Civil Engineering
|
Metallurgical Engineering
|
Chemical Engineering
|
Naval Architecture & Marine Engineering
|
Computer Science & Information Technology
|
Petroleum Engineering
|
Chemistry
|
Physics
|
Data Science & Artificial Intelligence
|
Production & Industrial Engineering
|
Electronics & Communication Engineering
|
Statistics
|
Electrical Engineering
|
Textile Engineering & Fibre Science
|
Environmental Science & Engineering
|
Engineering Sciences
|
Ecology and Evolution
|
Humanities & Social Sciences
|
Geomatics Engineering
|
Life Sciences
GATE Exam Pattern 2026
Check the table GATE 2026 exam will be conducted for a total of 100 marks with a duration of 180 minutes. It includes General Aptitude, compulsory sections, and optional sections, depending on the chosen paper. Check the detailed exam pattern below:
|
Paper Code
|
General Aptitude (GA) Marks
|
Subject: Compulsory Section
|
Subject: Optional Section(s)
|
Total Marks
|
Total Time* (Minutes)
|
AE, AG, BM, BT, CE, CH, CS, EC, EE, ES, IN, ME, MN, MT, NM, PE, PI, TF; Subject marks in these papers include questions on Engineering Mathematics (13 marks), which are paper-specific.
|
15
|
85
|
--
|
100
|
180
|
CY, DA, EY, MA, PH, ST
|
15
|
85
|
--
|
100
|
180
|
AR: Part A is Common and Compulsory. Part B1/B2 can be selected during the exam. B1 - Architecture or B2 - Planning
|
15
|
60
|
25
|
100
|
180
|
GE: Part A is Common and Compulsory. Part B1/B2 can be selected during the exam. B1 - Surveying and Mapping or B2 - Image Processing and Analysis
|
15
|
55
|
30
|
100
|
180
|
GG: Part A is Common and Compulsory. Part B1/B2 must be chosen at the time of application. B1 - Geology or B2 - Geophysics
|
15
|
25
|
60
|
100
|
180
|
XE: Section A (Engineering Mathematics) is Common and Compulsory. Applicants must select any TWO of the other sections during the exam.
|
15
|
15
|
2 x 35
|
100
|
180
|
XH: Section B1 (Reasoning and Comprehension) is Common and Compulsory. Applicants must select any ONE of the other sections at the time of application.
|
15
|
25
|
60
|
100
|
180
|
XL: Section P (Chemistry) is Common and Compulsory. Applicants must select any TWO of the other sections during the exam.
|
15
|
25
|
2 x 30
|
100
|
180
GATE Syllabus 2026 Subject List
Check the GATE Syllabus 2026 Subject List below:
|
GATE Syllabus 2026 Subjects List
|
1
|
Aerospace Engineering
|
AE
|
2
|
Agricultural Engineering
|
AG
|
3
|
Architecture and Planning
|
AR
|
4
|
Biotechnology
|
BT
|
5
|
Civil Engineering
|
CE
|
6
|
Chemical Engineering
|
CH
|
7
|
Computer Science and Information Technology
|
CS
|
8
|
Chemistry
|
CY
|
9
|
Electronics and Communication Engineering
|
EC
|
10
|
Electrical Engineering
|
EE
|
11
|
Ecology and Evolution
|
EY
|
12
|
Geology and Geophysics
|
GG
|
13
|
Instrumentation Engineering
|
IN
|
14
|
Mathematics
|
MA
|
15
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
ME
|
16
|
Mining Engineering
|
MN
|
17
|
Metallurgical Engineering
|
MT
|
18
|
Petroleum Engineering
|
PE
|
19
|
Physics
|
PH
|
20
|
Production and Industrial Engineering
|
PI
|
21
|
Textile Engineering and Fiber Science
|
TF
|
22
|
Statistics
|
ST
|
23
|
Biomedical Engineering
|
BM
|
24
|
Engineering Sciences
|
XE
|
25
|
Life Sciences
|
XL
|
26
|
Humanities and Social Sciences
|
XH
|
27
|
Environmental Science and Engineering
|
ES
|
28
|
Geomatics Engineering
|
GE
|
29
|
Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering
|
NM
|
30
|
Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (NEW)
|
DA
