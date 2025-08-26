ICSI Result 2025 Live Updates
Focus
Quick Links
News

GATE 2026 Syllabus Available at gate2026.iitg.ac.in: Check Detailed Syllabus for ME, M.Tech, and Ph.D Courses Here

Aayesha Sharma
By Aayesha Sharma
Aug 26, 2025, 14:50 IST

GATE Syllabus 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IITG) has released the GATE 2026 syllabus and exam pattern at gate2026.iitg.ac.in. The exam will be held on February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026 ,in CBT mode with 30 test papers. GATE scores are used for ME/M.Tech/Ph.D. admissions and PSU recruitments. Check this article to download the GATE 2026 Syllabus PDF.

GATE 2026 Syllabus Released at gate2026.iitg.ac.in
GATE 2026 Syllabus Released at gate2026.iitg.ac.in
Register for Result Updates

The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IITG) has released the GATE Syllabus 2026 on the official website at gate2026.iitg.ac.in, as the exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026, and GATE Registration 2026 will start from 28 August. 

The GATE exam is conducted to help students get admission into higher studies like ME, M.Tech, and Ph.D. courses in top colleges of India. GATE score is also used by many Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) to hire candidates for jobs such as Engineer Trainee, Management Trainee, and other technical roles

GATE 2026 Exam Pattern will consist of a Computer-Based Test (CBT) covering General Aptitude along with the candidate’s chosen subject. With a total of 30 test papers. Check this article to download the GATE Syllabus 2025 PDFs.

GATE Syllabus 2026: Key Highlights

Candidates preparing for the GATE 2026 exam can check the table below for the GATE Syllabus 2026 for detailed information:

Particulars

Details

Exam Name

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026

Conducting Body

Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IITG)

Mode of Examination

Computer Based Test (CBT)

Language of Examination

English

Duration

3 Hours

Number of Papers (Subjects)

30 Test Papers

Sections

General Aptitude (GA) + Candidate’s Selected Subject(s)

Type of Questions

(a) Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ)

(b) Multiple Select Questions (MSQ)

(c) Numerical Answer Type (NAT)

Abilities Tested

(a) Recall

(b) Comprehension

(c) Application

(d) Analysis & Synthesis

Marks Distribution (Most Papers)

GA: 15 marks

Engineering Mathematics: 13 marks

Subject Questions: 72 marks

Total: 100 marks

Marks Distribution (AR, CY, DA, EY, GE, GG, MA, PH, ST, XH, XL)

GA: 15 marks

Subject Questions: 85 marks

Total: 100 marks

Marking Scheme

Questions carry either 1 or 2 marks

Negative Marking

1-mark MCQ: one-third mark

2-mark MCQ: two-third mark

MSQ & NAT: No negative marking

No partial marking in MSQ

Exam Frequency

Conducted Once Every Year

Official Website

gate.iitg.ac.in

Related Stories

GATE Syllabus 2026 PDF

Candidates looking for the GATE 2026 Syllabus PDF can check the subject-wise links below. The table provides the complete list of test papers along with their respective paper codes: Click on the CODE links to download the syllabus:

GATE Test Paper

Code

GATE Test Paper

Code

Aerospace Engineering

AE

Geology & Geophysics

GG

Agricultural Engineering

AG

Instrumentation Engineering

IN

Architecture and Planning

AR

Mathematics

MA

Biomedical Engineering

BM

Mechanical Engineering

ME

Biotechnology

BT

Mining Engineering

MN

Civil Engineering

CE

Metallurgical Engineering

MT

Chemical Engineering

CH

Naval Architecture & Marine Engineering

NM

Computer Science & Information Technology

CS

Petroleum Engineering

PE

Chemistry

CY

Physics

PH

Data Science & Artificial Intelligence

DA

Production & Industrial Engineering

PI

Electronics & Communication Engineering

EC

Statistics

ST

Electrical Engineering

EE

Textile Engineering & Fibre Science

TF

Environmental Science & Engineering

ES

Engineering Sciences

XE

Ecology and Evolution

EY

Humanities & Social Sciences

XH

Geomatics Engineering

GE

Life Sciences

XL

GATE Exam Pattern 2026

Check the table GATE 2026 exam will be conducted for a total of 100 marks with a duration of 180 minutes. It includes General Aptitude, compulsory sections, and optional sections, depending on the chosen paper. Check the detailed exam pattern below:

Paper Code

General Aptitude (GA) Marks

Subject: Compulsory Section

Subject: Optional Section(s)

Total Marks

Total Time* (Minutes)

AE, AG, BM, BT, CE, CH, CS, EC, EE, ES, IN, ME, MN, MT, NM, PE, PI, TF; Subject marks in these papers include questions on Engineering Mathematics (13 marks), which are paper-specific.

15

85

--

100

180

CY, DA, EY, MA, PH, ST

15

85

--

100

180

AR: Part A is Common and Compulsory. Part B1/B2 can be selected during the exam. B1 - Architecture or B2 - Planning

15

60

25

100

180

GE: Part A is Common and Compulsory. Part B1/B2 can be selected during the exam. B1 - Surveying and Mapping or B2 - Image Processing and Analysis

15

55

30

100

180

GG: Part A is Common and Compulsory. Part B1/B2 must be chosen at the time of application. B1 - Geology or B2 - Geophysics

15

25

60

100

180

XE: Section A (Engineering Mathematics) is Common and Compulsory. Applicants must select any TWO of the other sections during the exam.

15

15

2 x 35

100

180

XH: Section B1 (Reasoning and Comprehension) is Common and Compulsory. Applicants must select any ONE of the other sections at the time of application.

15

25

60

100

180

XL: Section P (Chemistry) is Common and Compulsory. Applicants must select any TWO of the other sections during the exam.

15

25

2 x 30

100

180

GATE Syllabus 2026 Subject List

Check the GATE Syllabus 2026 Subject List below:

GATE Syllabus 2026 Subjects List

1

Aerospace Engineering

AE

2

Agricultural Engineering

AG

3

Architecture and Planning

AR

4

Biotechnology

BT

5

Civil Engineering

CE

6

Chemical Engineering

CH

7

Computer Science and Information Technology

CS

8

Chemistry

CY

9

Electronics and Communication Engineering

EC

10

Electrical Engineering

EE

11

Ecology and Evolution

EY

12

Geology and Geophysics

GG

13

Instrumentation Engineering

IN

14

Mathematics

MA

15

Mechanical Engineering

ME

16

Mining Engineering

MN

17

Metallurgical Engineering

MT

18

Petroleum Engineering

PE

19

Physics

PH

20

Production and Industrial Engineering

PI

21

Textile Engineering and Fiber Science

TF

22

Statistics

ST

23

Biomedical Engineering

BM

24

Engineering Sciences

XE

25

Life Sciences

XL

26

Humanities and Social Sciences

XH

27

Environmental Science and Engineering

ES

28

Geomatics Engineering

GE

29

Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering

NM

30

Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (NEW)

DA

Also read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Holiday: Schools Closed on August 27 in These States; Details Here

To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram community!

Aayesha Sharma
Aayesha Sharma

Content Writer

Aayesha Sharma is a content writer at Jagran Josh, specializing in Education News. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Institute of Management Studies, Ghaziabad. Passionate about creating impactful content, Aayesha enjoys reading and writing in her free time. For any quiery, you can reach her at aayesha.sharma@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News