GATE 2026 Syllabus Available at gate2026.iitg.ac.in: Check Detailed Syllabus for ME, M.Tech, and Ph.D Courses Here

The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IITG) has released the GATE Syllabus 2026 on the official website at gate2026.iitg.ac.in, as the exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026, and GATE Registration 2026 will start from 28 August.

The GATE exam is conducted to help students get admission into higher studies like ME, M.Tech, and Ph.D. courses in top colleges of India. GATE score is also used by many Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) to hire candidates for jobs such as Engineer Trainee, Management Trainee, and other technical roles.

GATE 2026 Exam Pattern will consist of a Computer-Based Test (CBT) covering General Aptitude along with the candidate’s chosen subject. With a total of 30 test papers. Check this article to download the GATE Syllabus 2025 PDFs.