Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 School Holiday, Closed on August 27; Check States Wise List Here

Ganesh Chaturthi School Holiday: Ganesh Chaturthi is a famous festival in India that celebrates Lord Ganesha, the God of wisdom and good beginnings. People celebrate it with prayers, decorations, music, dance, and processions. The festival is enjoyed by everyone, children, parents, and even grandparents.

Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 27, 2025. The festival goes on for ten days and ends with Anant Chaturdashi, when idols of Lord Ganesha are taken for immersion in rivers or seas.

Schools in the Jammu division will be closed on August 26, 2025, due to bad weather.

Will All Schools Remain Closed on Ganesh Chaturthi 2025?

No, not all schools in India will remain closed. Ganesh Chaturthi is not a national holiday like Independence Day or Republic Day. Holidays for this festival depend on each state government. Some states declare it as a holiday for schools and colleges, while others may not.