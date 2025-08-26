ICSI Result 2025 Live Updates
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 School Holiday, Closed on August 27; Check States Wise List Here

Aug 26, 2025, 15:15 IST

Ganesh Chaturthi School Holiday 2025: Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 27. The ten-day festival ends with Anant Chaturdashi. Schools in some states like Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh are likely to remain closed, but it is not a national holiday. Final decisions depend on state governments and individual school districts.

Ganesh Chaturthi School Holiday: Ganesh Chaturthi is a famous festival in India that celebrates Lord Ganesha, the God of wisdom and good beginnings. People celebrate it with prayers, decorations, music, dance, and processions. The festival is enjoyed by everyone, children, parents, and even grandparents.

Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 27, 2025. The festival goes on for ten days and ends with Anant Chaturdashi, when idols of Lord Ganesha are taken for immersion in rivers or seas.

Schools in the Jammu division will be closed on August 26, 2025, due to bad weather.

Will All Schools Remain Closed on Ganesh Chaturthi 2025?

No, not all schools in India will remain closed. Ganesh Chaturthi is not a national holiday like Independence Day or Republic Day. Holidays for this festival depend on each state government. Some states declare it as a holiday for schools and colleges, while others may not.

States Likely to Have a Holiday on August 27, 2025

Ganesh Chaturthi is very popular in the western and southern states of India. Schools in these states are most likely to stay closed:

  • Maharashtra

  • Goa

  • Karnataka

  • Telangana

  • Andhra Pradesh

  • Gujarat

  • Madhya Pradesh

However, the final decision depends on each state’s education department or the school’s own circular. Private schools may stay open or arrange extra classes later.

So, parents and students should check the school notice board or official announcements closer to the festival date.

Last Week of August 2025 School Holidays – State-Wise List & Details

School Holiday August 26 (Today): Schools Closed in Jammu Division, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab Due to Rain and Ganesh Chaturthi

