School Holiday August 25 (Today): Schools Closed in Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Jammu Due to Rain and Ganesh Chaturthi

School Holiday: Monsoon season has caused serious disruptions in several states across the country. Many states are facing flood-like situations due to which schools in several regions are to remain closed in the coming week. Schools in Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Jammu division are closed today, August 25, 2025.

Schools in the Jammu division are closed today due to heavy rainfall and worsening weather. Authorities have announced a school holiday in the Jammu region, citing the safety of students and teachers amidst the rough weather. The school holiday is applicable to all government and private schools in the region.

In Rajasthan’s Jaipur, schools will be closed today and tomorrow due to heavy rains. The District Collector Jitendra Soni ordered the closure of all government and private schools for today, August 25 and tomorrow, August 26.

Schools in Uttarakhand, Chamoli district, will be closed today. The district has announced school holidays for all government and private schools and anganwadi centres. The decision was made following the rainfall alert issued by the IMD for various regions in the state, including Chamoli district

Ganesh Chaturthi School Holiday

This year, Ganesh Chaturthi falls on August 27, 2025. States like Maharashtra, Goa, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana celebrate the festival widely. Schools and colleges in Maharashtra are closed for Ganesh Chaturthi and Visarjan puja. The festival is a 10-day celebration from bringing the Ganesh idol home until the Visarjan. This year, the Visarjan falls on Saturday, September 6, 2025, which marks the culmination of the 10-day festival.

