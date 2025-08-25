WBJEE 2025 Results Announced
School Holiday August 25 (Today): Schools Closed in Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Jammu Due to Rain and Ganesh Chaturthi

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Aug 25, 2025, 10:40 IST

All governmnt and private schools, colleges, and Anganwadi centres in Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Jammu are closed today. Schools are closed due to heavy rainfall, flood like situation daused due to heavy monsoons. Check this page for latest updates

School Holiday August 25 (Today)
School Holiday August 25 (Today)

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Rajasthan Schools closed in Jaipur closed today and tomorrow
  • Schools in Jammu Division closed today, August 25 due to heavy rainfall
  • Schools in Uttarakhand, Chamoli district, will be closed today

School Holiday: Monsoon season has caused serious disruptions in several states across the country. Many states are facing flood-like situations due to which schools in several regions are to remain closed in the coming week. Schools in Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Jammu division are closed today, August 25, 2025.

Schools in the Jammu division are closed today due to heavy rainfall and worsening weather. Authorities have announced a school holiday in the Jammu region, citing the safety of students and teachers amidst the rough weather. The school holiday is applicable to all government and private schools in the region. 

In Rajasthan’s Jaipur, schools will be closed today and tomorrow due to heavy rains. The District Collector Jitendra Soni ordered the closure of all government and private schools for today, August 25 and tomorrow, August 26.

Schools in Uttarakhand, Chamoli district, will be closed today. The district has announced school holidays for all government and private schools and anganwadi centres. The decision was made following the rainfall alert issued by the IMD for various regions in the state, including Chamoli district

Ganesh Chaturthi School Holiday

This year, Ganesh Chaturthi falls on August 27, 2025. States like Maharashtra, Goa, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana celebrate the festival widely. Schools and colleges in Maharashtra are closed for Ganesh Chaturthi and Visarjan puja. The festival is a 10-day celebration from bringing the Ganesh idol home until the Visarjan. This year, the Visarjan falls on Saturday, September 6, 2025, which marks the culmination of the 10-day festival.

LIVE UPDATES
  • Aug 25, 2025, 10:40 IST

    Nagpur School Holiday: Two Day Holiday Announced

    As per a recent order, all Anganwadi centres and government and private schools from Pre-Primary to class 12 will remain closed in Nagpur today and tomorrow due to heavy rainfall. The school holiday has been announced considering the safety of students in the extreme weather condition

  • Aug 25, 2025, 10:23 IST

    Rajasthan School Holiday Announced: School Holiday in Several Districts

    As per an order issued schools in Sikar, Karauli, Kota, Khetal-Tijara, Dungarpur, Chittorgarh, Ajmer, Kotputli-Baharod, Sirohi, Bundi, Bhilwara, Udaipur, Sawai Madhopur and Nagaur in Rajasthan will be closed today. Holiday has also be issued for tomorrow, August 26 in Alwar, Jaipur, Dausa and Didwana-Kuchaman. Schools will also remain closed from 25th August to 27th August in Tonk district.

  • Aug 25, 2025, 09:59 IST

    Ganesh Chaturthi School Holidays

    Ganesh Chaturthi is a major festival celebrated in states like Maharashtra and Goa. Schools in Maharashtra are closed for Ganesh Chaturthi starting August 27, 2025. Schools in Maharashtra are usually closed for the entirity of the Ganesh Chaturthi. 

  • Aug 25, 2025, 09:45 IST

    Himachal Pradesh School Holiday Announced

    Schools and colleges in four districts of Himachal Pradesh will be closed today, August 25, 2025. Students are advised to stay indoors are not venture out until absolutely necessary. As per local meteorological reports, a yellow warning has been issued for two to seven districts in the state until August 30 for heavy rainfall.

  • Aug 25, 2025, 09:29 IST

    Jammu Division School Holiday Today

    Schools in Jammu Division will be closed today, August 25. School holiday has been announced for all government and private schools and educational institutions across the division. 

  • Aug 25, 2025, 09:27 IST

    Uttarakhand School Holiday Today

    Schools in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand will be closed today, August 25 due to heavy rainfall. The order is applicable to all government, non-government, and private schools from Classes 1 to 12, as well as all Anganwadi centres. According to the official notification issued, in view of the forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department, Meteorological Centre Dehradun, and keeping in mind the safety of students, all government, non-government, and private schools (Classes 1 to 12), as well as Anganwadi centres in the district, will remain closed on today.

  • Aug 25, 2025, 09:25 IST

    Rajasthan Schools Closed Today and Tomorrow

    Schools in Jaipur, Rajasthan, will be closed today and tomorrow due to heavy rainfall. School holidays have been announced for all government and private schools and educational institutes across the district.

