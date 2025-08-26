Kerala School Onam Vacations: Holidays Start Tomorrow, Schools to Reopen on September 8

Kerala Onam Vacations: Onam is a culturally important festival in Kerala. Schools across the state including government and private schools will be celebrating Onam after which schools will be closed for a period of 10 days.

Onam vacations in schools will begin tomorrow, August 27, 2025. Schools will celebrate Onam with the usual Ona Sadhya, and other Onam games locally called Ona Kalli. Students dress up in traditional attire to celebrate the coming of King Mahabali.

Onam Vacation in Schools

Schools in Kerala typically close for Onam Vacations for a period of 10 days. This year Onam falls on September 5, 2025. Schools will close on August 27 and will reopen on September 8, 2025. Schools are also conducting their Half Yearly exams which will conclude today or tomorrow following which Onam will be celebrated in schools. The results of the half yearly exams will be announced after the onam vacation as soon as schools reopen.