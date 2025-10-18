NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Choice Filling Extended, Apply at mcc.nic.in

Key Points
- Choice Filling window available until 11.55 PM today, October 18
- Round 3 seat allotment date to be issued shortly at mcc.nic.in
- The choice locking window to open at 4 PM today
NEET UG Round 3 Choice Filling: The Medical Counselling Committee has extended the last date for candidates to enter the choices for the NEET UG round 3 Allotment. Earlier, MCC issued a notification regarding the addition of seats to the NEET UG round 3 seat matrix. Candidates have now been given until 11:55 PM today to complete the NEET UG round 3 choice filling.
After completing the NEET UG 2025 round 3 choice filling, candidates can lock their choices for allotment. The choice locking facility will open for candidates from 4 PM today. It must be noted that locking the choices for round 3 seat allotment is mandatory.
NEET UG 2025 round 3 choice filling link is available on the candidate login on the official website - mcc.nic.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to complete the choice filling and choice locking process.
|Notification - Choice Filling for Round-3 of UG Counselling 2025 has been extended up to 11:55 PM on 18.10.2025. The Choice Locking will get activated at 04:00 PM on 18.10.2025 and will be available up to 11:55 P. M on 18.10.2025.
How to Enter Choices for NEET UG round 3 Allotment
The link for candidates to enter their choices for the third round of counselling is now open at mcc.nic.in. Follow the steps provided below to enter the choices
Step 1: Visit the official website of NEET UG counselling
Step 2: Click on the Candidate Activity link
Step 3: Log in with the NEET UG application number and password
Step 4: Click on the choice filling link
Step 5: Enter the choice of course and college in the order of preference
Step 6: Lock the choices
Step 7: Save and click on submit
NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Additional Seats
As per the official notification shared, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) of DGHS has received information from the institutes to ADD seats in the seat matrix of Round-3 of UG Counselling 2025. Candidates have been given the facility to include the additional seats in their round 3 seat allotment choices. Students can check the course and institute-wise seats for various categories and include the same in their third round seat allotment.
NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Additional Seats - Click Here
