NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Choice Filling Extended, Apply at mcc.nic.in

NEET UG Round 3 Choice Filling: The Medical Counselling Committee has extended the last date for candidates to enter the choices for the NEET UG round 3 Allotment. Earlier, MCC issued a notification regarding the addition of seats to the NEET UG round 3 seat matrix. Candidates have now been given until 11:55 PM today to complete the NEET UG round 3 choice filling.

After completing the NEET UG 2025 round 3 choice filling, candidates can lock their choices for allotment. The choice locking facility will open for candidates from 4 PM today. It must be noted that locking the choices for round 3 seat allotment is mandatory.

NEET UG 2025 round 3 choice filling link is available on the candidate login on the official website - mcc.nic.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to complete the choice filling and choice locking process.