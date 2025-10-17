Assam TET Result 2025
XAT 2026 Mock Test 2 Schedule Out, Register by Oct 26 at xatonline.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Oct 17, 2025, 14:55 IST

XAT 2026 mock test 2 registrations open at xatonline.in. Candidates can apply for the mock test until October 26. Check the test schedule here

XAT 2026 Mock Test 2 Schedule Out
XAT 2026 Mock Test 2 Schedule Out
Key Points

  • XAT 2026 Mock Test 2 Registrations Commence at xatonline.in
  • XAT 2026 mock test 2 from October 29 to November 1, 2025
  • XAT 2026 exam will be held on January 4, 2026. Registration open till Dec 5

XAT 2026 Registration:  XLRI Jamshedpur will be conducting the XAT 2026 round 2 mock test from October 29 to November 1, 2025. Candidates appearing for the XAT 2026 exams can attempt the mock tests through the link on the official website. The last date for candidates to apply for XAT 2026 is October 26, 2025. 

The link for the XAT 2026 mock test will be shared only with those candidates who have completed their registrations by the given deadline. The XAT 2026 mock test 1 was conducted from September 27 to 28, 2025. 

 The XAT 2026 mock tests are conducted in the online mode. Candidates preparing to appear for the XAT 2026 exams can appear for the mock test through the link on the official website. The mock tests help candidates understand the examination pattern and also give them an idea of the preparation status, the types of questions asked, the difficulty level, exam pattern, time management, and rate their overall performance in the exams. 

XAT 2026 Mock Test Registration - Click Here

XAT 2026 Mock Test 2 Registration

The XAT 2026 mock test registration link is now live on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to register

Step 1: Visit the official website of XAT 2026

Step 2: Click on the XAT registration link

Step 3: Enter the registration details

Step 4: Fill out the necessary information

Step 5: Submit the registration fee

Step 6: Save and click on submit

