XAT 2026 Mock Test 2 Schedule Out, Register by Oct 26 at xatonline.in

XAT 2026 Registration: XLRI Jamshedpur will be conducting the XAT 2026 round 2 mock test from October 29 to November 1, 2025. Candidates appearing for the XAT 2026 exams can attempt the mock tests through the link on the official website. The last date for candidates to apply for XAT 2026 is October 26, 2025.

The link for the XAT 2026 mock test will be shared only with those candidates who have completed their registrations by the given deadline. The XAT 2026 mock test 1 was conducted from September 27 to 28, 2025.

The XAT 2026 mock tests are conducted in the online mode. Candidates preparing to appear for the XAT 2026 exams can appear for the mock test through the link on the official website. The mock tests help candidates understand the examination pattern and also give them an idea of the preparation status, the types of questions asked, the difficulty level, exam pattern, time management, and rate their overall performance in the exams.