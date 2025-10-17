18th October, School Assembly News Headlines Today: Stories on global issues, local news, and school events help children see the world from a wider angle. By considering the relationships between different events and how they could impact our lives, students can engage in critical thinking while they watch these news shows. At school assemblies, a range of topics are discussed, some of which are unrelated to the classroom. View the headlines for each of the following:
National News Headlines for School Assembly
-
India is elected to the UN Human Rights Council again.
-
The Centre ordered drugmakers to upgrade plants after the crisis.
-
Health Minister Nadda calls for sustainable food production.
-
Prime Minister addresses the nation on the anniversary of Digital India, announcing new tech initiatives for rural areas .
-
The Supreme Court issues guidelines on exam reforms for students across India, focusing on reducing stress .
International News Headlines for School Assembly
-
Russia’s cyberattacks on NATO nations rise by 25%.
-
ICE arrests Chicago cop, calls him illegal immigrant.
-
Brazil urges the US to remove new trade tariffs.
-
The United Nations appeals for urgent aid as flood-hit regions in Southeast Asia face a humanitarian crisis .
-
Peace negotiations resume in the Middle East, with hopes for a ceasefire between Israeli and Palestinian delegations .
Sports News Headlines for School Assembly
-
Australia entered the Women’s World Cup semis after a big win.
-
Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag moved into Denmark Open quarters.
-
Ahmedabad eyes Olympics after winning the 2030 Commonwealth Games.
-
India wins the T20 cricket series against Australia in a close finish; Player of the Series awarded to Suryakumar Yadav .
10 Exciting Questions for School Assembly:
-
Question: What is the primary component of Earth's atmosphere?
Answer: Nitrogen.
-
Question: What famous ancient structure was built by the Mayan civilization in Mexico?
Answer: Chichen Itza.
-
Question: Which scientist developed the theory of evolution by natural selection?
Answer: Charles Darwin.
-
Question: What is the standard unit of measurement for resistance in electrical circuits?
Answer: Ohm (Ω).
-
Question: The city of Istanbul is located in which two continents?
Answer: Europe and Asia.
-
Question: Who wrote the children's classic Charlie and the Chocolate Factory?
Answer: Roald Dahl.
-
Question: What is the largest lizard in the world?
Answer: The Komodo Dragon.
-
Question: What is the total number of chromosomes in a typical human cell?
Answer: 46 (23 pairs).
-
Question: The term 'Veto' is derived from which ancient language?
Answer: Latin.
-
Question: What type of fruit is a Granny Smith?
Answer: Apple.
Thought of the day:
"You miss 100% of the shots you don't take.”
Word of the day:
Nefarious
Meaning: wicked, criminal, or villainous; typically used to describe an action or activity that is intensely evil or morally reprehensible.
Example: "The detective spent months tracking down the organized crime syndicate and its nefarious operations. "
Headlines from school assemblies are significant because they inform everyone about world happenings. Reputable sources guarantee correct information, which keeps students informed and gives them a better grasp of current affairs.
