In India, there are various means of transport for minerals, raw materials, or to carry passengers, but Indian Railways plays a significant role in all doing so. As the Railways are one of the most widely used for transport, also valued for their convenience, affordable in price, and nationwide connectivity.

But, while travelling, have you ever wondered, Why do Indian Trains Have an “X”' Mark On The Last Coach? What was their importance, their significance for markings is the bold “X” on the last coach.

Let’s explore all the necessary details about the “X” mark on the Last Coach.

What is the purpose of the “X” mark on the Last Coach?

The primary function of “X” marks on a train is to confirm that all coaches ensure safe passed from the stations. It also provides a visual cue for railway staff, ensuring the complete movement of trains has been recorded successfully. This “X” mark plays an important role during the low visibility time in winter seasons, like fog, rain or during nighttime operations, where solely relying on signals may not be enough.