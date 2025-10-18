Assam TET Result 2025
By Prabhat Mishra
Oct 18, 2025, 17:31 IST

Have you ever noticed the bold “X” mark on the last coach of Indian trains? This symbol isn’t random—it ensures passenger safety, confirms complete train passage, and aids visibility during fog or night. Learn the purpose, importance, and emergency role of the “X” mark on Indian Railways coaches.

Have you ever wondered, Why do Indian Trains Have an “X” Mark On the Last Coach?

In India, there are various means of transport for minerals, raw materials, or to carry passengers, but Indian Railways plays a significant role in all doing so. As the Railways are one of the most widely used for transport, also valued for their convenience, affordable in price, and nationwide connectivity.

But, while travelling, have you ever wondered, Why do Indian Trains Have an “X”' Mark On The Last Coach? What was their importance, their significance for markings is the bold “X” on the last coach.

Let’s explore all the necessary details about the “X” mark on the Last Coach.

What is the purpose of the “X” mark on the Last Coach?

The primary function of “X” marks on a train is to confirm that all coaches ensure safe passed from the stations. It also provides a visual cue for railway staff, ensuring the complete movement of trains has been recorded successfully. This “X” mark plays an important role during the low visibility time in winter seasons, like fog, rain or during nighttime operations, where solely relying on signals may not be enough.

a219871c18

Source: Shutterstock

It also ensures the safety and operational marker, and the “X” mark on the Last Coach helps the railways to verify that no coach is left behind, which is easily operable across all the stations.

What is the importance of the “X” mark on the Last Coach in Emergency Situations?

In a rare situation, a coach might accidentally detach from a train. If the “X” marking is missing, and it is not seen as the last coach. The railways are immediately alert to the situation. This prompt detection allows officials to act quickly, locate the missing coach, and prevent potential accidents. Therefore, the "X" plays a vital role in ensuring passenger safety and operational efficiency.

What are the other indicators of the “X” mark on the Last Coach?

While the "X" is a key marker, Indian Railways also uses other indicators to identify the last coach:

  • Daytime Indicator: There has been labelled “LV” (Last Vehicle), which is displayed to clearly mark the end of the train.

  • Nighttime Indicator: A blinking red tail lamp is attached to the last coach, providing visibility when the "X" may not be clearly seen.

These additional markers work alongside the "X" to ensure railway staff can confirm a train’s complete passage at any time, enhancing overall railway safety and efficiency.

71dcc15875ed065ee91825a06e1f8c20

Source: Pinterest 

Reflective Paint for Better Visibility

To make clear visible of “X” mark on the Last Coach in all lighting conditions, railways use reflectives or radium paint to shine clearly.This specialised coating makes the marking easy to spot at night or in fog, allowing station masters and railway officials to reliably identify the last coach.

Conclusion

The “X” on the last coach of Indian trains is more than just a symbol. It is a crucial safety marker, helping railway staff verify the complete passage of trains, respond quickly in emergencies, and maintain smooth and secure operations. Next time you travel by train, look out for the “X” — it’s a small sign with a big responsibility!


