RBI Grade B Exam Analysis 2025: Phase 1 Exam Begins, Check Section Wise Question Paper Review, Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

RBI Grade B Exam Analysis 2025: Day 1 of the RBI Grade B Phase 1 exam has concluded, and it’s time to discuss the much-awaited analysis. Thousands of aspirants appeared for the exam to fulfil their dream of joining the banking sector. If you are one of them and preparing for RBI Grade B Day 2, scheduled for October 19, you must go through the detailed analysis. Being familiar with the exam analysis will give you a clear idea about the types of questions asked, important topics, and the overall difficulty level. Read on to check the RBI Grade B Today Exam Analysis below.
RBI Grade B Exam Analysis 2025
The RBI Grade B Day 2 exam is scheduled to begin at 2 PM and conclude at 4 PM. Candidates appearing for the CBT are advised to go through the comprehensive RBI Grade B exam analysis to understand the paper’s difficulty level, question types, exam pattern, and the expected number of good attempts. Reviewing this analysis will help them strategize effectively and make the most of their last-minute preparation.
RBI Grade B Difficulty Level 2025
RBI Grade B exam held on October 19, 2025, was reported to be moderate in difficulty, according to candidates’ feedback. Among all the sections, the English Language section was considered the easiest. Check the section-wise RBI Grade B difficulty level in the table given below.
Sections
Difficulty Level
General Awareness
Moderate
English Language
Easy to Moderate
Reasoning Ability
Moderate
Quantitative Aptitude
Moderate to Difficult
Total
Moderate
RBI Grade B Good Attempts
Based on the feedback from candidates, the overall number of good attempts in the RBI Grade B exam ranged between 80 and 88 questions. Among the sections, General Awareness had the highest number of good attempts, while Quantitative Aptitude was found to be the most challenging.
Sections
Good Attempts
General Awareness
42- 45
English Language
14-17
Reasoning Ability
20-23
Quantitative Aptitude
8-10
Overall
80 – 88
RBI Grade B Analysis 2025 English
The English Language section in the RBI Grade B Exam 2025 was easy to moderate in difficulty. Most questions were based on Reading Comprehension, followed by Cloze Test and Error Spotting.
Topics
No. of Questions
Reading Comprehension
9
Spotting Errors
5
Cloze Test (Replacement-Based)
6
Phrase Replacement
4
Word Usage
3
Theme Based
3
Total
30
RBI Grade B Exam Analysis 2025 Reasoning
The Reasoning Ability section in the RBI Grade B Exam 2025 was of moderate to difficult level. Most of the questions were puzzle-based, covering topics like Parallel Row, Box-based, and Month-Date puzzles.
Topics
No. of Questions
Parallel Row SA- 5 persons each row /5 same flowers in each row
|
27
Box-based Puzzle (variable- colour)
Certain Circular SA Colour Variable
Selection-Based puzzle- 3 cities/8 persons/Number of items
Month-Date based puzzle (5 months, 2 dates + 10 persons)
Directions (2 persons, 4 lines paragraph)
|
4
Input-Output (Numbers + Words)
4
Syllogism (4 to 5 statements + 5 conclusions)
5
Number Pairing
1
Coding
1
Word Based (12 letters)
1
Meaningful Word
1
Data Sufficiency
5
Critical Reasoning
10
Total
60
