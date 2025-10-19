Assam TET Result 2025
RBI Grade B Exam Analysis 2025: Phase 1 Exam Begins, Check Section Wise Question Paper Review, Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

By Meenu Solanki
Oct 19, 2025, 08:28 IST

RBI Grade B Phase 1 Exam 2025 commenced on October 18 and 19, with thousands of aspirants appearing across the country. As per the candidates’ feedback, the overall difficulty level of the exam was moderate, with the English Language section being the easiest and Reasoning Ability the most challenging. Check section-wise RBI Grade B Analysis, difficulty level, and the number of good attempts to help aspirants evaluate their performance and prepare effectively for the next phase.

RBI Grade B Exam Analysis 2025: Day 1 of the RBI Grade B Phase 1 exam has concluded, and it’s time to discuss the much-awaited analysis. Thousands of aspirants appeared for the exam to fulfil their dream of joining the banking sector. If you are one of them and preparing for RBI Grade B Day 2, scheduled for October 19, you must go through the detailed analysis. Being familiar with the exam analysis will give you a clear idea about the types of questions asked, important topics, and the overall difficulty level. Read on to check the RBI Grade B Today Exam Analysis below.

The RBI Grade B Day 2 exam is scheduled to begin at 2 PM and conclude at 4 PM. Candidates appearing for the CBT are advised to go through the comprehensive RBI Grade B exam analysis to understand the paper’s difficulty level, question types, exam pattern, and the expected number of good attempts. Reviewing this analysis will help them strategize effectively and make the most of their last-minute preparation.

RBI Grade B Difficulty Level 2025

RBI Grade B exam held on October 19, 2025, was reported to be moderate in difficulty, according to candidates’ feedback. Among all the sections, the English Language section was considered the easiest. Check the section-wise RBI Grade B difficulty level in the table given below.

Sections 

Difficulty Level

General Awareness

Moderate

English Language

Easy to Moderate

Reasoning Ability

Moderate

Quantitative Aptitude

Moderate to Difficult

Total

Moderate

RBI Grade B Good Attempts

Based on the feedback from candidates, the overall number of good attempts in the RBI Grade B exam ranged between 80 and 88 questions. Among the sections, General Awareness had the highest number of good attempts, while Quantitative Aptitude was found to be the most challenging.

Sections

Good Attempts

General Awareness

42- 45

English Language

14-17

Reasoning Ability

20-23

Quantitative Aptitude

8-10

Overall

80 – 88

RBI Grade B Analysis 2025 English

The English Language section in the RBI Grade B Exam 2025 was easy to moderate in difficulty. Most questions were based on Reading Comprehension, followed by Cloze Test and Error Spotting.

Topics

No. of Questions

Reading Comprehension

9

Spotting Errors

5

Cloze Test (Replacement-Based)

6

Phrase Replacement

4

Word Usage

3

Theme Based

3

Total

30

RBI Grade B Exam Analysis 2025 Reasoning

The Reasoning Ability section in the RBI Grade B Exam 2025 was of moderate to difficult level. Most of the questions were puzzle-based, covering topics like Parallel Row, Box-based, and Month-Date puzzles.

Topics

No. of Questions

Parallel Row SA- 5 persons each row /5 same flowers in each row

27

Box-based Puzzle (variable- colour)

Certain Circular SA Colour Variable

Selection-Based puzzle- 3 cities/8 persons/Number of items

  Month-Date based puzzle (5 months, 2 dates + 10 persons)

Directions (2 persons, 4 lines paragraph)

4

Input-Output (Numbers + Words)

4

Syllogism (4 to 5 statements + 5 conclusions)

5

Number Pairing

1

Coding

1

Word Based (12 letters)

1

Meaningful Word

1

Data Sufficiency

5

Critical Reasoning

10

Total

60

