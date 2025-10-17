Assam TET Result 2025 OUT at madhyamik.assam.gov.in, Check Merit PDF - Link Here

Assam TET Result 2025: The Directorate of Secondary Education (DSE), Assam, has released the Assam TET Result 2025 on October 17, 2025 at 10:30 am. Candidates who have attempt the Graduate Teacher and Post Graduate Teacher can check their results and download the merit list pdf from the official website, madhyamik.assam.gov.in

Along with the Assam TET result 2025 PDF, DSE Assam has also activated the direct download link for candidates to check their individual scorecards. Candidates are advised to keep their application number and password ready to log in and download the Assam TET merit list 2025 as soon as it is released on the official website, madhyamik.assam.gov.in at 10:30 am on October 17, 2025

Assam TET Result 2025 OUT

DSE Assam has activated the link to check the Assam TET on its official website, madhyamik.assam.gov.in. Candidates can check the GT and PGT results after providing their application number and password. Click on the direct link below to check the Assam TET Result 2025.