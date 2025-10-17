Assam TET Result 2025
Assam TET Result 2025 OUT at madhyamik.assam.gov.in, Check Merit PDF - Link Here

By Mohd Salman
Oct 17, 2025, 11:24 IST

Assam TET Result 2025 was released on October 17 at 10:30 AM by DSE Assam. Candidates can check their Graduate and Postgraduate Teacher results and download the merit list PDF from madhyamik.assam.gov.in using their application number and password.

Assam TET Result 2025: The Directorate of Secondary Education (DSE), Assam, has released the Assam TET Result 2025 on October 17, 2025 at 10:30 am. Candidates who have attempt the Graduate Teacher and Post Graduate Teacher can check their results and download the merit list pdf from the official website, madhyamik.assam.gov.in

Along with the Assam TET result 2025 PDF, DSE Assam has also activated the direct download link for candidates to check their individual scorecards. Candidates are advised to keep their application number and password ready to log in and download the Assam TET merit list 2025 as soon as it is released on the official website, madhyamik.assam.gov.in at 10:30 am on October 17, 2025

Assam TET Result 2025 OUT

DSE Assam has activated the link to check the Assam TET on its official website, madhyamik.assam.gov.in. Candidates can check the GT and PGT results after providing their application number and password. Click on the direct link below to check the Assam TET Result 2025.

Assam TET Result 2025 Click Here

 

Assam TET Result 2025

The final result and Merit List PDF for the Assam TET Result 2025 (TET-cum-Recruitment Test for Graduate Teacher (GT) and Post-Graduate Teacher (PGT) posts) was released on October 17, 2025, at 10:30 AM. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results and download their marksheets on the official website of the Directorate of Secondary Education (DSE), Assam, at madhyamik.assam.gov.in.

 

Assam TET Result 2025: Overview

DSE Assam will release Assam TET 2024 Result to recruit eligible candidates for 9717 vacancies of Graduate Teachers and Post Graduate Teachers. The results will get released at 10:30 am on October 7, 2025. Check the table below for brief overview

Aspect

Details

Exam Name

TET cum Recruitment Test – 2024 (Assam TET)

Conducting Authority

Directorate of Secondary Education (DSE), Assam

Posts

Graduate Teacher (GT) and Post-Graduate Teacher (PGT)

Total Vacancies

9,717

Exam Date

January 19, 2025

Result Status

Final Result Release

Assam TET Result 2025 Date (Final)

October 17, 2025 (10:30 AM)

Official Website

madhyamik.assam.gov.in

Credentials Required

Application Number and Password

How to Check Assam TET Result 2025?

Candidates can check Assam TET Result 2025 by clicking on the direct link provided above or they can follow the simple steps listed below

  • Visit the official website, madhyamik.assam.gov.in
  • On the homepage click on careers button
  • Now click on Assam TET Result 2025 
  • Enter your application number and password and click on the submit button
  • Assam TET result will be displayed on screen
  • Download the save the result for future reference. 

