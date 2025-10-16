MP Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Released at esb.mp.gov.in, Check Steps to Download Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

MP Police Constable Admit Card 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Employment Service Board (MPESB) will release the MP Police Constable Admit Card 2025. Candidates who have applied for the Police Constable Recruitment Exam will be able to download their hall ticket from the official website, esb.mp.gov.in. Candidates will be able to access their admit card by providing their application number and date of birth. It is mandatory for candidates to carry their admit card to the exam centre along with their valid photo ID.
MP Police Constable Admit Card 2025 PDF Download
MPESB will soon release the MP Police Constable Admit Card 2025. Candidates can download the hall ticket in PDF format using their Registration Number and Date of Birth. Before downloading the MP Police Constable Admit Card, candidates must check all the details mentioned in it. Candidates can click on MP Police Admit Card 2025 by clicking on the direct link below.
|
MP Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Link
|
Click Here
esb.mp.gov.in admit card 2025 Download Link
The MP Police Constable Admit Card 2025 is expected to get released in the third week of October 2025. Candidates will be able to download the admit card from the official website, esb.mp.gov.in. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 30, 2025. The admit card contains important details such as the registration number, roll number, candidate's name, photo and signature, as well as examination centre details.
Also Check in Hindi,
MP Police Constable Admit Card 2025
MP Police Constable Admit Card 2025: Overview
The Madhya Pradesh Staff Selection Board (MPESB) will release the MP Police Constable Admit Card 2025 on its official website. This hall ticket is required for all selection stages i.e. written exam, physical efficiency test, and medical examination. Check the table below for MP Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Key Highlights
|
Description
|
Information
|
Name of organisation
|
Madhya Pradesh Staff Selection Board (MPESB)
|
designation
|
MP Police Constable
|
Exam Date
|
October 30, 2025
|
Category
|
General/SC/ST/OBC
|
Job Location
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
official website
MP Police Constable Exam Date
The MP Police Constable Exam will be conducted on October 30, 2025. Check the table below for the exam date
|
Exam Shift
|
Reporting Time
|
Important Instructions
|
Answer marking time
|
First
|
7:30 am to 8:30 am
|
09:20 to 09:30 (10 minutes)
|
09:30 AM to 11:30 AM (2 hours)
|
Second
|
12:30 pm to 1:30 pm
|
02:20 to 02:30 (10 minutes)
|
02:30 PM to 04:30 PM (2 hours)
How to download the MP Police Constable Admit Card 2025?
Candidates will be able to download the MP Police Admit Card 2025 by clicking on the direct link provided in this article or they can follow the simple steps listed below
Visit the official MP Police website, esb.mp.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the link “MP Police Constable Admit Card 2025”
Now select your respective field.
Enter registration number, password and verification code.
Fill in other required details (name, gender, etc.).
The admit card will appear on the screen.
Download and save the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation