SSC CGL Answer Key 2025
Focus
Quick Links

MP Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Released at esb.mp.gov.in, Check Steps to Download Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

By Mohd Salman
Oct 16, 2025, 18:26 IST

The MP Police Constable Admit Card 2025 will be released by MPESB on esb.mp.gov.in in the third week of October. Candidates can download it using their registration number and date of birth. The exam is scheduled for October 30, 2025, in two shifts across Madhya Pradesh

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
MP Police Constable Admit Card 2025
MP Police Constable Admit Card 2025

MP Police Constable Admit Card 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Employment Service Board (MPESB) will release the MP Police Constable Admit Card 2025. Candidates who have applied for the Police Constable Recruitment Exam will be able to download their hall ticket from the official website, esb.mp.gov.in. Candidates will be able to access their admit card by providing their application number and date of birth. It is mandatory for candidates to carry their admit card to the exam centre along with their valid photo ID.

MP Police Constable Admit Card 2025 PDF Download

MPESB will soon release the MP Police Constable Admit Card 2025. Candidates can download the hall ticket in PDF format using their Registration Number and Date of Birth. Before downloading the MP Police Constable Admit Card, candidates must check all the details mentioned in it. Candidates can click on MP Police Admit Card 2025 by clicking on the direct link below.

MP Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Link

Click Here

esb.mp.gov.in admit card 2025 Download Link

The MP Police Constable Admit Card 2025 is expected to get released in the third week of October 2025. Candidates will be able to download the admit card from the official website, esb.mp.gov.in. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 30, 2025. The admit card contains important details such as the registration number, roll number, candidate's name, photo and signature, as well as examination centre details.

Also Check in Hindi,

MP Police Constable Admit Card 2025

MP Police Constable Admit Card 2025: Overview

The Madhya Pradesh Staff Selection Board (MPESB) will release the MP Police Constable Admit Card 2025 on its official website. This hall ticket is required for all selection stages i.e. written exam, physical efficiency test, and medical examination. Check the table below for MP Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Key Highlights

Description

Information

Name of organisation

Madhya Pradesh Staff Selection Board (MPESB)

designation

MP Police Constable

Exam Date

October 30, 2025

Category

General/SC/ST/OBC

Job Location

Madhya Pradesh

official website

esb.mp.gov.in

MP Police Constable Exam Date

The MP Police Constable Exam will be conducted on October 30, 2025. Check the table below for the exam date

Exam Shift

Reporting Time

Important Instructions

Answer marking time

First

7:30 am to 8:30 am

09:20 to 09:30 (10 minutes)

09:30 AM to 11:30 AM (2 hours)

Second

12:30 pm to 1:30 pm

02:20 to 02:30 (10 minutes)

02:30 PM to 04:30 PM (2 hours)

How to download the MP Police Constable Admit Card 2025?

Candidates will be able to download the MP Police Admit Card 2025 by clicking on the direct link provided in this article or they can follow the simple steps listed below
Visit the official MP Police website, esb.mp.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the link “MP Police Constable Admit Card 2025”
Now select your respective field.
Enter registration number, password and verification code.
Fill in other required details (name, gender, etc.).
The admit card will appear on the screen.
Download and save the admit card
Take a printout for future reference

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News