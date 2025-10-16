India Meteorological Department commonly referred to as IMD is among the most significant scientific organizations for the nation. It is important in the study, observation, and prediction of weather patterns in India. The work of the department goes way beyond telling whether it is going to rain tomorrow. It gives early warnings in case of the extreme weather conditions such as the cyclones, heat waves, heavy rain and cold waves so that governments and individuals can be prepared. Its services also help farmers know when to plant or pick their crops, help pilots determine the safety of their flights and sailors at sea in case of a storm. The department maintains regional centers in various regions of the country which monitor the local weather changes and update them on a constant basis. The organization is also the one which works with various meteorological organizations all over the world in order to research long-term climate changes and their effects on the Indian monsoon system.

Besides predictions, IMD conducts useful research in the areas of climate science, atmospheric dynamics and seasonal changes. It publishes comprehensive reports about the rainfall, temperatures, and cyclone patterns that help scientists, policymakers, and environmental planners to know how climate change is defining the future. That is why we present you with a quiz that is meant to allow you to discover some interesting facts about the IMD, its history, and the important role it has in the weather system of India. 1. What is the establishment year of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD)? A) 1857 B) 1875 C) 1905 D) 1911 Answer: B) 1875 Explanation: IMD was formed in 1875 when Britain was in power hence it is one of the oldest weather organizations in the globe. 2. What is the headquarters of the India Meteorological Department?

A) Mumbai B) Kolkata C) New Delhi D) Chennai Answer: C) New Delhi Explanation: IMD has its headquarters in New Delhi where it coordinates the country forecasting and management. 3. Who is the father of the Indian Meteorological Department? A) Sir Gilbert Walker B) Henry F. Blanford C) John Eliot D) C. V. Raman Answer: B) Henry F. Blanford Explanation: Henry F. Blanford, a British meteorologist, became the first Imperial Meteorological Reporter and is regarded as the founder of IMD. 4. What is the ministry of the India Meteorological Department? A) Ministry of Home Affairs B) Ministry of Science and Technology. C) Ministry of Earth Sciences D) Ministry of Environment Answer: C) Ministry of Earth Sciences. Explanation: IMD is under the ministry of Earth Sciences which manages weather, ocean and climate related services.

5. What is the name of the IMD scientist who has made a famous discovery of the Southern Oscillation? A) C. V. Raman B) Sir Gilbert Walker C) Meghnad Saha D) S. K. Banerjee Answer: B) Sir Gilbert Walker Explanation: Sir Gilbert Walker who served as a director in IMD knew about the Southern Oscillation associated with the El Niino phenomenon. 6. Which is the principal satellite of IMD in order to draw weather predictions? A) INSAT series B) GSAT series C) Cartosat series D) Astrosat Answer: A) INSAT series Explanation: INSAT satellites give information about the weather, and IMD can monitor clouds, storms, and cyclones. 7. What is the official website of the India Meteorological Department? A) www.imd.gov.in B) www.imdindia.org C) www.meteoindia.gov.in D) mausam.imd.gov.in/ Answer: D) mausam.imd.gov.in/ Explanation: The government IMD web site avails the weather forecasts, radar images and cyclone warnings to the populace.

8. What kind of radar does IMD mostly rely on to measure the intensity of rain-fall? A) Doppler Weather Radar B) Microwave Radar C) Laser Radar D) Infrared Radar Answer: A) Doppler Weather Radar is the best choice. Explanation: Doppler Weather Radars are used by IMD to identify real-time rainfall, wind patterns, and thunderstorms. 9. What phenomenon does IMD research to predict monsoon rains variance? A) El Niño and La Niña B) Aurora Borealis C) Cyclone belts D) Tides Answer: A) El Niño and La Niña Explanation: These phenomena occurring in the oceans affect the distribution of rain and assist IMD predict the power and the time of the monsoon. 10. What is the international organization that IMD partners with in carrying out climate research? A) World Meteorological Organization (WMO). B) UNESCO C) WHO D) NASA