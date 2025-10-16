BTSC JE Eligibility 2025: Age Limit, Qualification, & Work Experience

BTSC JE Eligibility 2025: The Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has invited online applications for 2747 Junior Engineer (JE) posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website. Before submitting the application form, candidates must carefully review the BTSC JE eligibility criteria to ensure they meet all the requirements.
To be eligible, applicants must be Indian citizens, fall within the prescribed age limit, and possess the required educational qualifications from a recognised institution. Failing to meet any of the eligibility conditions will lead to the rejection of the application. Scroll on to check BTSC JE Eligibility, Age Limit, Qualification and other important details here.
BTSC JE Eligibility 2025
The Bihar Technical Service Commission prescribes the eligibility criteria for Junior Engineer in its official recruitment notification. BTSC JE Eligibility includes details about age limit, educational qualification, nationality and many more. Candidates must meet all the eligibility criteria to avoid disqualification from the selection process. Here, we have outlined the BTSC JE 2025 eligibility criteria for all categories in detail.
Bihar BTSC JE Eligibility 2025 Overview
|
Bihar JE Eligibility Criteria 2025 Highlights
|
Recruitment Authority
|
Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC)
|
Posts Name
|
Junior Engineers
|
Vacancies
|
2747
|
BTSC JE Selection Process
|
Written Exam & Document Verification
|
BTSC Official Website
|
btsc.bihar.gov.in
BTSC JE Age Limit
Age limit is a crucial component of the eligibility criteria for the BTSC JE Recruitment 2025. Candidates must be between 18 and 37 years of age to be eligible for the exam. The upper age limit for female candidates belonging to UR category is 40. Applicants from reserved categories are entitled to age relaxations as per the government norms.
|
BTSC JE Age Limit 2025
|
Category
|
Minimum Age
|
Maximum Age
|
General (Male)
|
18 years
|
37 years
|
General (Female)
|
18 years
|
40 years
|
OBC / EBC (Male & Female)
|
18 years
|
40 years
|
SC / ST (Male & Female)
|
18 years
|
42 years
BTSC Junior Engineer Age Relaxation
Candidates belonging to reserved categories are entitled to age relaxation as per the official guidelines. The category-wise age relaxation details are provided in the table below:
|
Category
|
Age Relaxation
|
SC/ST
|
5 Years
|
OBC-NCL
|
3 Years
|
PwBD applicant (Gen)
|
10 Years
|
PwBD applicant (SC/ST)
|
15 Years
|
PwBD applicant (OBC-NCL)
|
13 Years
|
BTSC Employees
|
08 Years
BTSC JE Educational Qualification
Aspirants must possess a 3-year Diploma in Engineering in the relevant discipline (Civil / Mechanical / Electrical) from a recognized institute or university. Additionally, they must have a working knowledge of Bihar.
Bihar BTSC JE Eligibility 2025: Experience
To be eligibility, candidates must have a minimum of 1 year of job/field experience as a Junior Engineer under any department or organisation. Candidates with more field experience will receive higher marks during Stage 2 of the selection process.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation