BTSC JE Eligibility 2025: Age Limit, Qualification, & Work Experience

BTSC JE Eligibility 2025: The Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has invited online applications for 2747 Junior Engineer (JE) posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website. Before submitting the application form, candidates must carefully review the BTSC JE eligibility criteria to ensure they meet all the requirements.

To be eligible, applicants must be Indian citizens, fall within the prescribed age limit, and possess the required educational qualifications from a recognised institution. Failing to meet any of the eligibility conditions will lead to the rejection of the application. Scroll on to check BTSC JE Eligibility, Age Limit, Qualification and other important details here.

BTSC JE Eligibility 2025

The Bihar Technical Service Commission prescribes the eligibility criteria for Junior Engineer in its official recruitment notification. BTSC JE Eligibility includes details about age limit, educational qualification, nationality and many more. Candidates must meet all the eligibility criteria to avoid disqualification from the selection process. Here, we have outlined the BTSC JE 2025 eligibility criteria for all categories in detail.