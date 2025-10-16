Optical illusion puzzles have been there for centuries and these are fun challenges that are designed to play tricks on our eyes and brains. Optical illusions work on a simple principle where it creates confusion for our eyes. These visual illusions occur because of our brain's ability to decipher patterns and fill the gap with the already available information which is based on past experiences. Optical illusions often use clever use of colours, lines, shadows, and angles to confuse your perception. Apart from being a leisure activity, optical illusions help to sharpen observation skills and improve the attention span. These puzzles are designed to be enjoyed by people of all ages. That is why, today we bring you another challenging optical illusion that will make you scratch your head for the correct answer.

Take a good look at the image below, you will witness an image filled with the number 7105 in an inverted format, but looks can be quite deceiving. There is an odd number which is 7103 that is hiding in this image very cleverly and your challenge is to find the number. Wait! Wait! Before you dive into this puzzle and look for the answer we have a twist for you that will make this puzzle a bit more exciting. You need to find the hidden odd number within a time limit of 11 seconds. Do you have the observation skills of Sherlock? If yes, then start your clocks and find the hidden odd number before 11 seconds finish! Optical Illusion: Find the Hidden Odd Number 7103 in 11 Seconds

Source: Times Entertainment So, how are you doing Sherlock? Did you find the hidden number that is hiding mischievously in this image? Come on, it is right in front of your eyes waiting for you. Here are some tips for you that will help you find the number: Zoom in on the image: The basic instinct to find a hidden object/animal in an image is to zoom in so that the elements can be clear. Shift Your Perspective: You can rotate the image in any direction and try to look for the number. Hurry up! The time limit is about to be over soon! 3… 2… and 1! Oh no! The time limit has finished. So, did you spot the hidden number? If you did, congratulations champion! Your observation skills have paid off quite well. If you weren’t able to find the hidden number then don’t worry just scroll back to the top and try to find the right answer.