Which State is the Largest Producer of Silk in India?

Silk Capital of India: Karnataka is the largest producer of silk in India, contributing over 32% of the country’s total silk output. The state is famous for its luxurious mulberry silk, used to make the world-renowned Mysore Silk Sarees. With ideal weather, fertile soil, and strong government support, Karnataka has become the heart of India’s sericulture industry. Why Karnataka Leads in Silk Production? Karnataka’s success in silk production is due to its large mulberry plantations and well-established silkworm rearing and reeling industries. Districts like Ramanagara, Mysuru, Chikkaballapur, and Kolar are major silk hubs. Skilled artisans, modern silk reeling units, and training centres have helped the state maintain its leading position. Types of Silk Produced in India India produces four main types of silk: Mulberry, Tasar, Eri, and Muga. Karnataka specialises in mulberry silk, which accounts for more than 90% of the total Indian silk production. Other states produce Tasar, Eri, and Muga silk, each with a unique texture and sheen.

Top 5 Silk-Producing States in India 1.Karnataka – Karnataka dominates the Indian silk industry, especially in mulberry silk production. The state is home to the famous Mysore Silk Sarees, which have a Geographical Indication (GI) tag. Karnataka’s large plantations, modern silk reeling units, and skilled artisans ensure high-quality silk output. 2.West Bengal – West Bengal is another leading silk producer, mainly producing mulberry silk. The state has traditional weaving clusters and cottage industries that support rural employment. Areas like Murshidabad and Bankura are well known for weaving fine silk fabrics and sarees. 3.Jharkhand – Jharkhand is famous for Tasar silk, a wild silk variety that grows naturally on forest trees. The state’s rural communities depend heavily on sericulture, making it both a livelihood source and a heritage craft. The government promotes Tasar silk training and production centres in several districts.