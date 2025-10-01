Walnut Producer: Walnuts are among the most valuable temperate nuts in the world, valued for their nutritional benefits, distinctive flavour, and economic importance. India is one of the largest walnut producers in Asia, and its favourable Himalayan climate makes it ideal for high-quality walnut cultivation. Most of India’s walnut production is concentrated in the northern hill states, particularly Jammu & Kashmir, which dominates the country’s walnut industry.Keep reading more about top walnut-producing states in India in 2025. Top 5 Walnut Producing States in India (2025) Jammu & Kashmir Jammu & Kashmir is by far the largest producer of walnuts in India, contributing over 96% of the country’s total walnut output. The region’s cool temperate climate, fertile soil, and ideal altitude provide perfect conditions for walnut trees. The major walnut-producing districts include Anantnag, Kupwara, Baramulla, Budgam, and Pulwama, where traditional varieties like Kagazi, Wunder, and Hamdan are widely grown. In 2023-24, Jammu & Kashmir produced around 307.11 thousand tonnes of walnuts, maintaining India’s strong position in global walnut markets. The state’s walnuts are known for their thin shells, high oil content, and premium taste, qualities that make them highly sought after in export markets.

Uttarakhand Uttarakhand is the second-largest walnut-producing state in India with an estimated production of 8.37 thousand tonnes. Its share is much smaller than that of Jammu & Kashmir, but the state’s hilly regions, such as Almora, Pithoragarh, and Nainital, are seeing rapid growth in walnut cultivation. Government initiatives promoting horticulture, better irrigation systems, and the introduction of improved walnut varieties have increased yields and encouraged more farmers to switch to walnut farming as a profitable crop. Himachal Pradesh Himachal Pradesh contributes around 1.77 thousand tonnes of walnuts, or 0.56% of India’s total production. The state’s cooler climate and hilly terrain are suitable for walnut cultivation, particularly in districts like Shimla, Kullu, Mandi, and Kinnaur. Farmers here are adopting scientific pruning methods, improved planting material, and integrated pest management techniques, which are steadily improving walnut quality and productivity.

Arunachal Pradesh With production of about 0.41 thousand tonnes, Arunachal Pradesh contributes around 0.13% to India’s total walnut production. Its unique agro-climatic zones and hilly landscape make it a promising region for future expansion of walnut farming. Though still at an early stage, walnut cultivation is growing with support from government horticulture missions and farmer awareness programs. Ladakh Ladakh contributes a small share of about 0.11 thousand tonnes, but its cold desert conditions produce walnuts with a distinctive flavour and high oil content. Walnut cultivation here is relatively new but has significant potential due to the region’s unique climatic advantages. With increasing focus on high-value crops and better infrastructure for cold-chain and transport, Ladakh is expected to see steady growth in walnut farming over the next decade.

Other States of Walnut Production A few other Himalayan and northeastern states like Sikkim and Meghalaya produce walnuts in smaller quantities. Although their combined contribution is negligible compared to leading states, they hold potential for expansion through government support, improved varieties, and training initiatives. Top Walnut Producing States in India Rank State/UT Production (Thousand Tonnes) Share of National Production (%) 1 Jammu & Kashmir 307.11 96.65% 2 Uttarakhand 8.37 2.63% 3 Himachal Pradesh 1.77 0.56% 4 Arunachal Pradesh 0.41 0.13% 5 Ladakh 0.11 0.03% Source: APEDA – Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority, Government of India; Horticulture Division, Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare (2023-24 data, estimates for 2025).

Interesting Facts About Walnuts •Ancient Origins: Walnuts (Juglans regia) have been cultivated in the Himalayan region for centuries and are often called the “royal nut” due to their nutritional richness and historical significance. •Natural Brain Food: The walnut’s brain-shaped kernel is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants, and vitamin E, which support memory, heart health, and brain function. •Global Demand: Indian walnuts are highly valued in European, Middle Eastern, and Southeast Asian markets due to their thin shells, light colour, and rich oil content. •Export Growth: India exports thousands of tonnes of walnuts every year, with major destinations including France, the UK, UAE, and Germany. •Perfect Climate: Walnut trees thrive in areas with cold winters and moderate summers, making the western and northwestern Himalayas ideal for their cultivation.