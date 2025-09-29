Electricity-Producing States: Electricity is the backbone of India’s economic growth and industrial development. With rising energy demands, rapid urbanisation, and expanding infrastructure, several Indian states have emerged as major powerhouses, contributing significantly to the country’s total electricity generation. From thermal and hydroelectric projects to solar and wind energy, India’s electricity sector is evolving fast and certain states are leading this transformation. Top 10 Electricity-Producing States in India (2025) Rank State Share of India’s Total Power Generation (%) 1 Gujarat ~12.61% 2 Maharashtra ~10.71% 3 Rajasthan ~10.29% 4 Tamil Nadu ~7.63% 5 Karnataka ~6.30% 6 Uttar Pradesh ~5.88% 7 Andhra Pradesh ~5.25% 8 Madhya Pradesh ~4.62% 9 Telangana ~3.78% 10 Haryana ~2.94%

Note: Data source – indiadatamap.com Gujarat Gujarat tops the list as the largest electricity-producing state in India, contributing about 12.61% of the total power generation. The state has developed a robust mix of thermal, hydro, and renewable power plants. With massive solar parks like Charanka and vast wind farms, Gujarat is also a leader in clean and green energy generation. Maharashtra Maharashtra ranks second, producing around 10.71% of India’s electricity. Home to major power plants like Tarapur Atomic Power Station and Chandrapur Super Thermal Power Station, Maharashtra powers a significant portion of India’s industrial belt and metropolitan areas, ensuring stable electricity supply to its vast economy. Rajasthan Rajasthan stands third with 10.29% of the country’s total electricity generation. Blessed with high solar irradiance, it hosts some of the largest solar power plants in the world, including the Bhadla Solar Park. The state is also expanding its wind energy and thermal power capacity, making it a vital contributor to India’s energy future.

Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu generates about 7.63% of the nation’s electricity and is known as a pioneer in renewable energy generation in India, especially in wind power. The state’s extensive renewable infrastructure, along with conventional thermal projects, helps meet the power demand of industries and urban centers alike. Karnataka Karnataka produces 6.30% of India’s electricity and is one of the top states in solar and wind energy generation. Its emphasis on sustainable development and renewable energy projects has significantly boosted its power output and contributed to India’s green energy targets. Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh contributes 5.88% to India’s electricity production. As the most populous state, it is expanding its thermal and hydroelectric capacity to meet rising demand. Several new projects are under development, positioning UP as a major power supplier in northern India.