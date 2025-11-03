Deepti Sharma Biography: Education, Family Background, Stats, and Net Worth

People in the cricket world know the name Deepti Sharma very well right now, especially after she set a new record at the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. This biography of Deepti Sharma tells the story of the tough all-around player from Agra, Uttar Pradesh, who won the Player of the Tournament award and helped India win its first World Cup. Deepti Sharma's legacy is now based on her historic "double," which made her the first player in both men's and women's World Cups to score more than 200 runs and take more than 20 wickets in one tournament. Deepti Sharma is a true game-changer because she is both a smart right-arm off-spinner and a brave left-handed batter. Her stats show that she is both technically skilled and tough as nails. She is only 28 years old, but she is a perfect example of the trend toward reliable, high-impact all-rounders in modern cricket.

Who is Deepti Sharma? Deepti Sharma is a well-known Indian cricketer who plays for the national team and is known as one of the best all-rounders in the world. She is an important player for the Indian Women's Cricket Team in all three formats: Test, ODI, and T20I. Detail About Deepti Sharma Full Name Deepti Bhagwan Sharma Date of Birth 24 August 1997 Age (as of Nov 2025) 28 Birth Place Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh (or Agra, UP) Role All-rounder (Left-hand bat, Right-arm off break) ODI Debut November 2014 vs South Africa Test Debut June 2021 vs England Key Achievement (2017) World Record 320-run opening stand (188 runs contribution) Key Achievement (2025) Player of the Tournament, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 WPL Team UP Warriorz (bought for ₹2.6 crore) Civil Post Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), UP Police

Early Life and Education Deepti Sharma was born on August 24, 1997, in Uttar Pradesh (sources cite both Saharanpur and Agra). She is the youngest among her siblings. Her father, Bhagwan Sharma, is a retired employee of the Indian Railways, and her mother is named Sushilaa Sharma. Deepti's early interest in cricket, starting at the age of nine, was heavily influenced by her brother, Sumit Sharma, who played cricket at the age-group level for Uttar Pradesh. Her famous journey started when she threw a strong, accurate throw from the boundary rope while watching her brother practice. This caught the attention of a spectator/coach and started her formal cricket career. While specific educational degrees are not mentioned in the context, her post-cricket achievement is notable: she was appointed to the position of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in the Uttar Pradesh Police by the Yogi state government in recognition of her outstanding sporting achievements.

Career Stats of Deepti Sharma Deepti Sharma has proven her value through consistently breaking records and delivering under pressure, particularly as a dependable middle-order batter and a wily off-spinner.15 Format Matches Runs Scored Batting Average Highest Score Wickets Taken Best Bowling Figures ODI 75 2,193 30.04 188 82 6/20 vs SLW T20I 67 974 28.75 78 50 4/10 vs WIW Tests 3 202 40.40 87 4 3/17 World Record Partnership: In 2017, Deepti scored 188 against Ireland, which contributed to a world-record 320-run opening partnership with Punam Raut, the first 300-run stand in Women's ODIs. WPL History: In the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 season, playing for UP Warriorz, she became the first Indian bowler to take a hat-trick (vs Delhi Capitals) and was later awarded the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award for the season.

She is the first player, male or female, to score more than 200 runs and take more than 20 wickets in a single World Cup edition. She ended the tournament with 215 runs and 22 wickets.

2⃣2⃣ wickets 💪

Leading wicket-taker of #CWC25 ✨



Presenting the Player of the Tournament in #TeamIndia's World Cup-winning campaign - The ever dependable Deepti Sharma 🥳



Deepti Sharma's Net Worth While an exact, verified figure for Deepti Sharma's total deepti sharma net worth is private and not available in the context, her income streams primarily include: BCCI Central Contract : She is a centrally contracted player for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), which means she gets a big salary every year.

WPL Salary : The UP Warriorz team paid a lot of money, ₹2.6 crore, to sign her at the Women's Premier League auction in 2023.

DSP Salary : She is a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in the UP Police, which means she gets a government salary of about ₹56,100 per month, plus benefits.

International Leagues: She has also played for teams from other countries, like the London Spirit (The Hundred) and the Sydney Thunder (WBBL), which has helped her make more money.