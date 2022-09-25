Harmanpreet Kaur Biography: Birth, Age, Education, Family, Cricket Career, Net Worth, And More

Harmanpreet Kaur Biography: Harmanpreet Kaur is an Indian cricket player and captain of the Indian Women’s Cricket Team. Learn more about Harmanpreet Kaur’s birth, age. family, career and net worth here.

Harmanpreet Kaur: Latest News

Harmanpreet Kaur is in news for becoming the first captain to win a series by whitewashing England in England, and also for supporting the dismissal of Charlie Dean by Deepti Sharma in the final match of the series against England.

Harmanpreet Kaur: Birth, Early Life, Family

Harmanpreet was born on 8th March 1989 in Moga, Punjab to Harmandar Singh Bhullar and Satinder Kaur. Her father was a Volleyball and Basketball player.

Harmanpreet Kaur’s family comprises of her father, mother and younger sister Hemjeet.

Harmanpreet started playing cricket when she joined Gian Jyoti School Academy which was 30 km away from her home.

Virender Sehwag inspired Harmanpreet Kaur during her learning stages of cricket.

Harmanpreet Kaur: Career

Harmanpreet Kaur started her international cricket career at the age of 20 against Pakistan in the 2009 World Cup at Bradman Oval, Bowral in March 2009.

She made her Twenty 20 debut in June 2009 against England in ICC Women’s World Twenty 20 at County Ground, Taunton.

She was previously the captain of the Indian Women’s Cricket Team in 2012, and again in 2022 she is leading the Indian Women's Side

Harmanpreet Kaur - Playing Style

Harmanpreet Kaur is a middle-order batsman and right-arm off-break bowler. She has played in various international leagues, including BBL and The Hundred.

Harmanpreet Kaur- Achievements and Awards

Harmanpreet Kaur led the Indian team in their first-ever whitewash of England cricket team in England in the recently concluded series played in September 2022.

She was also awarded the Arjuna Award in 2017 for excellence in sports.

Harmanpreet Kaur: Net Worth

Harmanpreet Kaur's net worth is estimated to be around 5 crores.