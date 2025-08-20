[UPDATED] Top 10 Countries Of Foreign-Born U.S. Billionaires In 2025

The United States has always been a magnet for global wealth. In 2025, Forbes reports that 125 foreign-born billionaires are living in America, the highest number ever recorded. These billionaires hail from 41 different countries, collectively holding a massive $1.3 trillion in wealth.
Interestingly, nearly one-third of the world’s 2,700+ billionaires live in the U.S., making it a hub for wealth migration. Among them are some of the biggest names in business: Elon Musk (South Africa), Sergey Brin (Russia), and Jensen Huang (Taiwan).
List of Top 10 Countries Of Foreign-Born U.S. Billionaires In 2025
Here’s a look at the Top 10 countries of origin for America’s foreign-born billionaires in 2025:
|
Country
|
Number of Billionaires
|
India
|
12
|
Israel
|
11
|
Taiwan
|
11
|
Canada
|
9
|
China
|
8
|
Germany
|
6
|
Iran
|
6
|
France
|
5
|
Hungary
|
4
|
Ukraine
|
4
-
India
India has emerged as the leading source of foreign-born billionaires in the U.S., overtaking Israel in 2025. The count rose from 7 in 2022 to 12 in 2025.
Notable names: Jay Chaudhry (Zscaler CEO, $17.9B), Sundar Pichai (Alphabet CEO), Satya Nadella (Microsoft CEO), Nikesh Arora (Palo Alto Networks CEO).
-
Israel
Israel continues to be a powerhouse of wealth creation, with 11 billionaires in 2025, up slightly from 10 in 2022. Many Israeli-born billionaires have strong ties to tech and venture capital.
-
Taiwan
Taiwan has seen the biggest jump, from 4 in 2022 to 11 in 2025. A key figure here is Jensen Huang, co-founder and CEO of Nvidia, whose fortune soared with the AI and semiconductor boom.
-
Canada
Canada ranks fourth with 9 foreign-born billionaires, showing steady growth compared to 8 in 2022. Strong business and cultural ties with the U.S. make this no surprise.
-
China
China had 8 billionaires in the U.S. in 2025, up from 7 in 2022. The U.S. tech and investment ecosystem continues to attract wealthy entrepreneurs of Chinese origin.
-
Germany
Germany holds steady with 6 billionaires, the same as 2022. Known for industrialists and investors, German-born billionaires maintain a strong presence in U.S. business.
-
Iran
Iran saw a sharp rise from 2 billionaires in 2022 to 6 in 2025. This surge highlights the increasing influence of Iranian-origin entrepreneurs in the tech and finance sectors.
-
France
France retains its position with 5 billionaires, unchanged from 2022. French-born billionaires in the U.S. are often linked to luxury, fashion, and finance.
-
Hungary
Hungary continues to contribute 4 billionaires to the U.S. pool, maintaining its 2022 numbers.
-
Ukraine
Ukraine’s presence has inched up from 3 in 2022 to 4 in 2025, driven by strong representation in tech and energy.
Key Facts
-
India now leads the chart, overtaking Israel.
-
Taiwan and Iran showed the fastest growth in billionaire numbers.
-
Nearly two-thirds of America’s 125 foreign-born billionaires come from these top 10 countries.
-
Collectively, these billionaires are reshaping U.S. wealth and innovation.
