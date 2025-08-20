[UPDATED] Top 10 Countries Of Foreign-Born U.S. Billionaires In 2025

The United States has always been a magnet for global wealth. In 2025, Forbes reports that 125 foreign-born billionaires are living in America, the highest number ever recorded. These billionaires hail from 41 different countries, collectively holding a massive $1.3 trillion in wealth. Interestingly, nearly one-third of the world’s 2,700+ billionaires live in the U.S., making it a hub for wealth migration. Among them are some of the biggest names in business: Elon Musk (South Africa), Sergey Brin (Russia), and Jensen Huang (Taiwan). Check out: Top 10 America’s Richest Immigrants [2025] – See Who Made the List List of Top 10 Countries Of Foreign-Born U.S. Billionaires In 2025 Here’s a look at the Top 10 countries of origin for America’s foreign-born billionaires in 2025: Country Number of Billionaires India 12 Israel 11 Taiwan 11 Canada 9 China 8 Germany 6 Iran 6 France 5 Hungary 4 Ukraine 4

India India has emerged as the leading source of foreign-born billionaires in the U.S., overtaking Israel in 2025. The count rose from 7 in 2022 to 12 in 2025. Notable names: Jay Chaudhry (Zscaler CEO, $17.9B), Sundar Pichai (Alphabet CEO), Satya Nadella (Microsoft CEO), Nikesh Arora (Palo Alto Networks CEO). Israel Israel continues to be a powerhouse of wealth creation, with 11 billionaires in 2025, up slightly from 10 in 2022. Many Israeli-born billionaires have strong ties to tech and venture capital. Taiwan Taiwan has seen the biggest jump, from 4 in 2022 to 11 in 2025. A key figure here is Jensen Huang, co-founder and CEO of Nvidia, whose fortune soared with the AI and semiconductor boom. Canada Canada ranks fourth with 9 foreign-born billionaires, showing steady growth compared to 8 in 2022. Strong business and cultural ties with the U.S. make this no surprise.

China China had 8 billionaires in the U.S. in 2025, up from 7 in 2022. The U.S. tech and investment ecosystem continues to attract wealthy entrepreneurs of Chinese origin. Germany Germany holds steady with 6 billionaires, the same as 2022. Known for industrialists and investors, German-born billionaires maintain a strong presence in U.S. business. Iran Iran saw a sharp rise from 2 billionaires in 2022 to 6 in 2025. This surge highlights the increasing influence of Iranian-origin entrepreneurs in the tech and finance sectors. France France retains its position with 5 billionaires, unchanged from 2022. French-born billionaires in the U.S. are often linked to luxury, fashion, and finance. Hungary Hungary continues to contribute 4 billionaires to the U.S. pool, maintaining its 2022 numbers.