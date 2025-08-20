CGBSE Supplementary Results 2025
[UPDATED] Top 10 Countries Of Foreign-Born U.S. Billionaires In 2025

In 2025, the U.S. has a record 125 foreign-born billionaires from 41 countries, holding $1.3 trillion. India leads with 12, followed by Israel and Taiwan (11 each). Taiwan and Iran saw the fastest growth. These top 10 countries account for nearly two-thirds of America's foreign-born billionaires, significantly impacting U.S. wealth and innovation.

BySneha Singh
Aug 20, 2025, 10:00 EDT
Top 10 Countries Of Foreign-Born U.S. Billionaires In 2025

The United States has always been a magnet for global wealth. In 2025, Forbes reports that 125 foreign-born billionaires are living in America, the highest number ever recorded. These billionaires hail from 41 different countries, collectively holding a massive $1.3 trillion in wealth.

Interestingly, nearly one-third of the world’s 2,700+ billionaires live in the U.S., making it a hub for wealth migration. Among them are some of the biggest names in business: Elon Musk (South Africa), Sergey Brin (Russia), and Jensen Huang (Taiwan).

List of Top 10 Countries Of Foreign-Born U.S. Billionaires In 2025

Here’s a look at the Top 10 countries of origin for America’s foreign-born billionaires in 2025:

Country

Number of Billionaires

India

12

Israel

11

Taiwan

11

Canada

9

China

8

Germany

6

Iran

6

France

5

Hungary

4

Ukraine

4

  • India 

India has emerged as the leading source of foreign-born billionaires in the U.S., overtaking Israel in 2025. The count rose from 7 in 2022 to 12 in 2025.

Notable names: Jay Chaudhry (Zscaler CEO, $17.9B), Sundar Pichai (Alphabet CEO), Satya Nadella (Microsoft CEO), Nikesh Arora (Palo Alto Networks CEO).

  • Israel 

Israel continues to be a powerhouse of wealth creation, with 11 billionaires in 2025, up slightly from 10 in 2022. Many Israeli-born billionaires have strong ties to tech and venture capital.

  • Taiwan 

Taiwan has seen the biggest jump, from 4 in 2022 to 11 in 2025. A key figure here is Jensen Huang, co-founder and CEO of Nvidia, whose fortune soared with the AI and semiconductor boom.

  • Canada 

Canada ranks fourth with 9 foreign-born billionaires, showing steady growth compared to 8 in 2022. Strong business and cultural ties with the U.S. make this no surprise.

  • China 

China had 8 billionaires in the U.S. in 2025, up from 7 in 2022. The U.S. tech and investment ecosystem continues to attract wealthy entrepreneurs of Chinese origin.

  • Germany 

Germany holds steady with 6 billionaires, the same as 2022. Known for industrialists and investors, German-born billionaires maintain a strong presence in U.S. business.

  • Iran 

Iran saw a sharp rise from 2 billionaires in 2022 to 6 in 2025. This surge highlights the increasing influence of Iranian-origin entrepreneurs in the tech and finance sectors.

  • France 

France retains its position with 5 billionaires, unchanged from 2022. French-born billionaires in the U.S. are often linked to luxury, fashion, and finance.

  • Hungary 

Hungary continues to contribute 4 billionaires to the U.S. pool, maintaining its 2022 numbers.

  • Ukraine

Ukraine’s presence has inched up from 3 in 2022 to 4 in 2025, driven by strong representation in tech and energy.

Key Facts

  • India now leads the chart, overtaking Israel.

  • Taiwan and Iran showed the fastest growth in billionaire numbers.

  • Nearly two-thirds of America’s 125 foreign-born billionaires come from these top 10 countries.

  • Collectively, these billionaires are reshaping U.S. wealth and innovation.

