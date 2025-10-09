NTA Guidelines for Exam Centre Selection: As per media reports, the National Testing Agency has announced major changes for the national-level entrance examinations to be held from the next academic year. According to the details available, candidates appearing for the JEE Main, NEET UG and CUET UG exams from 2026 will no longer be allowed to choose their preferred exam cities to appear for the exams. As a major change, centres will now be allotted to students based on their residential address on their Aadhar Card. An official notification regarding the same is yet to be finalised by the board. Students preparing to appear for these national-level entrance exams are advised to keep visiting the official website for the latest updates.

Reports suggest that the change is being implemented as a measure to curb impersonation and bring in transparency in the examination process. Until now, candidates have been allowed to choose their preferred exam centres to take the exams when filling out the application form. As per the new guidelines, candidates from smaller towns and villages will be assigned exam centres in or around those areas corresponding to their address as mentioned in their Aadhar Card. The NTA has recommended that the Aadhar-linked address be accurate since it is the determining factor for exam centres. The same is to be confirmed by the agency.