CBSE Class 10 English Footprints Without Feet MCQs with Answers (All Chapters): Published by CBSE

Chapter-wise multiple choice questions for all chapters of Class 10 NCERT English Footprints Without Feet book are provided here. Check these MCQs (published by CBSE) to prepare for your Term-Wise Board Exam 2021-2022.

Class 10 English MCQs from the supplementary reader 'Footprints Without Feet' are available here. The chapter-wise multiple choice questions and answers are published by the CBSE Board for class 10 English. All the questions are based on extracts from the chapters of Footprints Without Feet NCERT book. These questions will be quite helpful for understanding the concepts very well and prepare for the CBSE Class 10 English Term 1 Board Exam 2021-2022.

Find below the chapter-wise MCQs for CBSE Class 10 English Footprints Without Feet Textbook:

Chapter 1 - A Triumph of Surgery

Chapter 2 - The Thief’s Story

Chapter 3 - The Midnight Visitor

Chapter 4 - A Question of Trust

Chapter 5 - Footprints without Feet

Chapter 6 - The Making of a Scientist

Chapter 7 - The Necklace

Chapter 8 - The Hack Driver

Chapter 9 - Bholi

Chapter 10 - The Book That Saved the Earth

Also Check Revised CBSE Class 10 Syllabus for Term 1 & Term 2 of 2021-2022 Session (All Subjects)

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has introduced a special assessment scheme for Class 10 from the current academic session 2021-2022. The examination pattern has also been changed terminating the annual board exam. According to the new pattern, there will be two exams at the end of two terms; Term 1 and Term 2. The CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Exam (to be held in November-December 2021) will have MCQ based question paper. MCQs of different types will be asked in the exam. So, the Class 10 English Footprints Without Feet MCQs (By CBSE) are best to understand in what way the MCQs from the supplementary book can be asked in the term 1 exam. Students can easily practice these questions in a very short time and do a quick revision of all chapters at the time of the exam.

You may also check the following resources for the preparations of CBSE Class 10 English Exam 2021-2022: