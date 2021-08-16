Class 10 English Footprints without Feet MCQs for Chapter 8 - The Hack Driver (Published by CBSE)

MCQs for Class 10 English Chapter 8 - The Hack Driver are provided here with answers. These questions by the CBSE Board are helpful for the revision of the chapter and for the exam board preparations.

Multiple Choice Questions based on an extract

(A) After graduating with honours, I became a junior assistant clerk in a magnificent law firm. I was sent, not to prepare legal briefs, but to serve summons, like a cheap private detective. I had to go to dirty and shadowy corners of the city to seek out my victims. Some of the larger and more selfconfident ones even beat me up. I hated this unpleasant work, and the side of city life it revealed to me.

i. The law firm that the narrator joined was

a) splendid.

b) philanthropic.

c) reputable.

d) contemporary.

Answer: a) splendid.

ii. ‘Like a cheap private detective’ is a reference to the fact that the speaker?

a) wasn’t drawing as good a salary as a detective.

b) was upset about working in the private sector.

c) wasn’t trying to be an established detective.

d) was disappointed with his allotted work.

Answer: d) was disappointed with his allotted work.

iii. Which of the following options was NOT a part of this unpleasant work?

a) searching for law-breakers.

b) serving summons.

c) getting beaten up.

d) preparing legal documents.

Answer: d) preparing legal documents.

iv. The shadowy corners of the city conjure up images of places?

a) with many trees to provide shade.

b) where crime is not uncommon.

c) which receive absolutely no sunlight.

d) with tall buildings and their shadows.

Answer: b) where crime is not uncommon.

v. Choose the option that is NOT TRUE. The speaker found this side of the city life unpleasant because it revealed people who had

a) robbed others of their belongings.

b) threatened others.

c) swindled the innocent.

d) served summons for a case.

Answer: a) robbed others of their belongings.

(B) Fritz looked at me, hiding behind Bill. He hesitated, and then admitted, “Yes, he was in here a little while ago. Guess he’s gone over to Gustaff’s to get a shave.”

“Well, if he comes in, tell him I’m looking for him.”

We drove to Gustaff’s barber shop. Again, Bill went in first, and I lingered at the door. He asked not only the Swede but two customers if they had seen Lutkins. The Swede had not. He said angrily, “I haven’t seen him, and don’t care to. But if you find him you can just collect that dollar thirty-five, he owes me.” One of the customers thought he had seen Lutkins walking down Main Street, this side of the hotel.

i. Fritz’s hesitation was on account of wanting to

a) take a moment to comprehend and fall in with the prank.

b) understand what was being asked and answer accordingly.

c) pretend ignorance at the question asked to waste time.

d) confirm that it was him being addressed, before replying.

Answer: a) take a moment to comprehend and fall in with the prank.

ii. The narrator lingered at the door while Bill went in first and made enquiries. Pick up the option that does not correctly use the word ‘linger’ in the sentence:

a) It's best if you can linger in the lobby while I get my luggage.

b) I blurted out the final question that had been lingering in my mind.

c) If a customer lingers over a product, the cameras zoom in to record facial expressions.

d) Mom reminded us that household business cannot be lingered hastily.

Answer: d) Mom reminded us that household business cannot be lingered hastily.

iii. The narrator hovered near the door because he

a) wanted to eavesdrop on the conversation.

b) didn’t trust Bill to enquire sternly.

c) had been asked to remain there by Bill.

d) found the interior too stuffy.

Answer: c) had been asked to remain there by Bill.

iv. One person mentioned that he had seen Lutkins walking down Main Street. This was an example of

a) being taken to the cleaners.

b) sending someone on a wild goose chase.

c) stretching the truth.

d) Making scales fall off someone’s eyes.

Answer: b) sending someone on a wild goose chase.

v. The extract is an example of writing in the style of a/n

a) personal narrative.

b) biography.

c) historical fiction.

d) research article.

Answer: a) personal narrative.

