CBSE Class 10 English First Flight Book MCQs and Answers (Published by CBSE)

Class 10 English First Flight MCQs with Answers provided here are published by the CBSE Board. Get the chapter-wise multiple choice questions to prepare for your CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021-2022.

Check the Multiple Choice Questions for CBSE Class 10 English First Flight Book. You will get the chapter-wise MCQ questions for Class 10 English First Flight with answers. These MCQs have been taken from the Class 10 English Question Bank which is published by the CBSE Board. All these questions are important for the CBSE Class 10 English Exam 2021-2022. These questions will help you to do a quick revision for all the concepts present in each chapter and prepare well for the final exams.

Chapter-wise MCQs for CBSE Class 10 English First Flight Textbook are:

MCQs for Chapter 1 - A Letter to God

MCQs for Chapter 2 - Nelson Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom

MCQs for Chapter 3 - Two Stories about Flying

MCQs for Chapter 4 - From the Diary of Anne Frank

MCQs for Chapter 5 - The Hundred Dresses–I

MCQs for Chapter 6 - The Hundred Dresses–II

MCQs for Chapter 7 - Glimpses of India

MCQs for Chapter 8 - Mijbil the Otter

MCQs for Chapter 9 - Madam Rides the Bus

MCQs for Chapter 10 - The Sermon at Benares

MCQs for Chapter 11 - The Proposal

(Keep visiting this article for getting the MCQs of the remaining chapters)

MCQs for Class 10 English First Flight Book are published by the CBSE Board on its official website. These MCQs are based on the extracts taken from each chapter. From the current academic session, the Board is going to implement the new examination scheme introducing the 'Objective Type Questions' Based Term 1 Exam and 'Subjective Type Questions' Based Term 2 Exam. The MCQ questions provided in this article are helpful for both the tests as these will not only help you in preparing the MCQs for the Term 1 exam but also revise the chapters to attempt the short answer type questions appropriately in the Term 2 exam. It will take only a few minutes for practicing the MCQs of each chapter. You can check the answer at the end of each question. So, CBSE Class 10 English First Flight MCQs form a perfect resource for exam preparations and score high marks.

You may also check the following resources for the preparations of CBSE Class 10 English Exam 2021-2022: