CBSE Class 10 English MCQs for Chapter 4 - From the Diary of Anne Frank (Published by CBSE)

MCQs for CBSE Class 10 English Chapter 4 - From the Diary of Anne Frank are available here with answers. These questions are published by the CBSE Board itself for Class 10 English.

CBSE Class 10 MCQs for Chapter 'From the Diary of Anne Frank' are basically provided to prepare the objective type questions for board exams. The English MCQs provided in this article are taken from the question bank published by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for Class 10 English subject. Answers for all the questions have been provided for the convenience of students. Practice these English MCQs to score well in the Objective Type Paper of CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021-2022.

Multiple Choice Questions based on an extract.

(A) “’Paper has more patience than people’ I thought of this saying on one of those days when I was feeling a little depressed and was sitting at home with my chin in my hands, bored and listless, wondering whether to stay in or go out. I finally stayed where I was, brooding: Yes, paper does have more patience, and since I’m not planning to let anyone else read this stiff backed notebook grandly referred to as a ‘diary’, unless I should ever find a real friend, it probably won’t make a bit of difference.”

i. ‘Paper has more patience than people.’ What does this imply? This implies that Anne

a) believed in the power of writing more than speaking to people.

b) felt that she could pour her heart out on paper without any hindrance.

c) had more faith in sharing her thoughts and feelings with paper.

d) felt that she could share her feelings openly on paper.

Answer: b) felt that she could pour her heart out on paper without any hindrance.

ii. Pick out the emoticon which clearly brings out the meaning of ‘listless’ as used in the extract?

a) Option (i)

b) Option (ii)

c) Option (iii)

d) Option (iv)

Answer: c) Option (iii)

iii. Pick the option that is ODD one out with reference to the meaning of ‘patience’.

a) option (i)

b) option (ii)

c) option (iii)

d) option (iv)

Answer: a) option (i)

iv. If the diary were a ‘real friend’, what qualities would Anne expect it to have? Pick the option that lists these correctly.

1. optimistic

2. good listener

3. confidant

4. energetic

5. non-judgemental

6. outgoing

7. ambitious

Choose the correct option from the following:

a) 1 & 4

b) 5, 6 & 7

c) 2, 3 & 5

d) 3 & 7

Answer: c) 2, 3 & 5

v. Pick out the sentence that brings out the meaning of ‘brooding’ as used in the extract?

e) The mysterious house on the hill is still brooding above the village.

f) The people at the stock market always keep brooding about the gains.

g) He was brooding over the matter and took a long time to decide.

h) Suspense and drama were brooding at the site of the investigation.

Answer: g) He was brooding over the matter and took a long time to decide.

vi. (Extra practice Q) Anne doesn’t plan to let anyone else read her diary as

a) she is secretive about her life.

b) it’s about her intimate feelings.

c) she is unwilling to share it with anyone.

d) she wants to cherish these moments herself.

Answer: b) it’s about her intimate feelings.

vii. (Extra practice Q) Pick the option that lists the image that most appropriately corresponds to ‘chatterbox’.

a) image (i)

b) image (ii)

c) image (iii)

d) image (iv)

Answer: b) image (ii)

(B) “Mr Keesing had a good laugh at my arguments, but when I proceeded to talk my way through the next lesson, he assigned me a second essay. This time it was supposed to be on ‘An Incorrigible Chatterbox’. I handed it in, and Mr Keesing had nothing to complain about for two whole lessons. However, during the third lesson, he’d finally had enough. “Anne Frank, as a punishment for talking in class, write an essay entitled-‘Quack, Quack, Quack, said Mistress Chatterbox’.”

i. What convincing argument was made by Anne?

a) She was talkative just like any other student in the class.

b) She had the right to be talkative, as it was a classroom and not a prison.

c) She had inherited the trait from her mother, so couldn’t stop being talkative.

d) She found it impossible to be quiet like the others as she couldn’t change herself.

Answer: c) She had inherited the trait from her mother, so couldn’t stop being talkative.

ii. What does ‘had a good laugh’ imply, in the context of Mr. Keesing?

It means that he

a) celebrated his ability to make Anne write the essay.

b) ridiculed Anne in front of the whole class.

c) pulled up Anne for her arguments in the essay.

d) realised the humour in it and was amused.

Answer: d) realised the humour in it and was amused.

iii. Based on this extract, pick the option with the list of words that best describe Mr Keesing.

a) jovial and creative

b) strict and innovative

c) tolerant and strict

d) innovative and jovial

Answer: b) strict and innovative

iv. Why do you think Mr Keesing chose the title - ‘An Incorrigible Chatterbox’ - for Anne, to write on?

This was so because he expected

a) Anne to express her inability to elaborate on such a topic.

b) that this would embarrass Anne and would check her indiscipline.

c) her to apologise and not repeat her talkative behaviour.

d) Anne to explore her creative writing skills.

Answer: b) that this would embarrass Anne and would check her indiscipline.

v. How did Anne feel when she was punished the third time by Mr Keesing?

She

a) was happy as she had to write three essays on the same topic.

b) enjoyed making fun of Mr. Keesing in her own way.

c) was worried as she had run out of original ideas for her essay.

d) was thrilled at another opportunity to showcase her writing abilities.

Answer: c) was worried as she had run out of original ideas for her essay.

