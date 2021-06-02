Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

NCERT Solutions for Class 10 English First Flight and Footprints Without Feet are provided here. Get the best-explained answers for all exercise questions.

Created On: Jun 2, 2021 20:37 IST
NCERT Solutions for Class 10 English will help you get simple and accurate answers to all the exercise questions. You may get the NCERT Solutions for both the Class 10 English Textbooks - First Flight and Footprints Without Feet. Answers to all questions have been prepared according to the CBSE marking scheme. All the NCERT Solutions are created by the subject experts. You can refer to these model answers to learn the right technique for writing appropriate answers in your English exam.

Chapter-wise NCERT Solutions for Class 10 English are provided below.

NCERT Solutions for Class 10 English Textbook - First Flight (Prose)

Chapter 1 - A Letter to God

NCERT Solutions

Chapter 2 - Nelson Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom

NCERT Solutions

Chapter 3 - Two Stories about Flying

NCERT Solutions

Chapter 4 - From the Diary of Anne Frank

NCERT Solutions

Chapter 5 - The Hundred Dresses – I

NCERT Solutions

Chapter 6 - The Hundred Dresses – II

NCERT Solutions

Chapter 7 - Glimpses of India

NCERT Solutions

Chapter 8 - Mijbil the Otter

NCERT Solutions

Chapter 9 - Madam Rides the Bus

NCERT Solutions

Chapter 10 - The Sermon at Benares

NCERT Solutions

Chapter 11 - The Proposal

NCERT Solutions

NCERT Solutions for Class 10 English Textbook - First Flight (Poetry)

Chapter 1 - Dust of Snow

NCERT Solutions

Chapter 2 - Fire and Ice

NCERT Solutions

Chapter 3 - A Tiger in the Zoo

NCERT Solutions

Chapter 4 - How to Tell Wild Animals

NCERT Solutions

Chapter 5 - The Ball Poem

NCERT Solutions

Chapter 6 - Amanda

NCERT Solutions

Chapter 7 - Animals

NCERT Solutions

Chapter 8 - The Trees

NCERT Solutions

Chapter 9 - Fog

NCERT Solutions

Chapter 10 - The Tale of Custard the Dragon

NCERT Solutions

Chapter 11 - For Anne Gregory

NCERT Solutions

NCERT Solutions for Class 10 English Supplementary Reader - Footprints without Feet

Chapter 1 - A Triumph of Surgery

NCERT Solutions

Chapter 2 - The Thief’s Story

NCERT Solutions

Chapter 3 - The Midnight Visitor

NCERT Solutions

Chapter 4 - A Question of Trust

NCERT Solutions

Chapter 5 - Footprints without Feet

NCERT Solutions

Chapter 6 - The Making of a Scientist

NCERT Solutions

Chapter 7 - The Necklace

NCERT Solutions

Chapter 8 - The Hack Driver

NCERT Solutions

Chapter 9 - Bholi

NCERT Solutions

Chapter 10 - The Book that Saved the Earth

NCERT Solutions

NCERT Solutions by Jagran Josh have been updated for the current academic session. These solutions are quite simple to understand and are sure to provide you with the best learning experience. You may also get access to the latest NCERT Books and exclusive NCERT Solutions for all other major subjects of 10. Links are provided below:

NCERT Books for Class 10 All Subjects (Latest Textbooks for 2021-2022)

NCERT Solutions for Class 10 All Subjects (Updated for 2021-2022)
