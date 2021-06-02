NCERT Solutions for Class 10 English
NCERT Solutions for Class 10 English First Flight and Footprints Without Feet are provided here. Get the best-explained answers for all exercise questions.
NCERT Solutions for Class 10 English will help you get simple and accurate answers to all the exercise questions. You may get the NCERT Solutions for both the Class 10 English Textbooks - First Flight and Footprints Without Feet. Answers to all questions have been prepared according to the CBSE marking scheme. All the NCERT Solutions are created by the subject experts. You can refer to these model answers to learn the right technique for writing appropriate answers in your English exam.
Chapter-wise NCERT Solutions for Class 10 English are provided below.
NCERT Solutions for Class 10 English Textbook - First Flight (Prose)
|
Chapter 1 - A Letter to God
|
Chapter 2 - Nelson Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom
|
Chapter 3 - Two Stories about Flying
|
Chapter 4 - From the Diary of Anne Frank
|
Chapter 5 - The Hundred Dresses – I
|
Chapter 6 - The Hundred Dresses – II
|
Chapter 7 - Glimpses of India
|
Chapter 8 - Mijbil the Otter
|
Chapter 9 - Madam Rides the Bus
|
Chapter 10 - The Sermon at Benares
|
Chapter 11 - The Proposal
NCERT Solutions for Class 10 English Textbook - First Flight (Poetry)
|
Chapter 1 - Dust of Snow
|
Chapter 2 - Fire and Ice
|
Chapter 3 - A Tiger in the Zoo
|
Chapter 4 - How to Tell Wild Animals
|
Chapter 5 - The Ball Poem
|
Chapter 6 - Amanda
|
Chapter 7 - Animals
|
Chapter 8 - The Trees
|
Chapter 9 - Fog
|
Chapter 10 - The Tale of Custard the Dragon
|
Chapter 11 - For Anne Gregory
NCERT Solutions for Class 10 English Supplementary Reader - Footprints without Feet
|
Chapter 1 - A Triumph of Surgery
|
Chapter 2 - The Thief’s Story
|
Chapter 3 - The Midnight Visitor
|
Chapter 4 - A Question of Trust
|
Chapter 5 - Footprints without Feet
|
Chapter 6 - The Making of a Scientist
|
Chapter 7 - The Necklace
|
Chapter 8 - The Hack Driver
|
Chapter 9 - Bholi
|
Chapter 10 - The Book that Saved the Earth
NCERT Solutions by Jagran Josh have been updated for the current academic session. These solutions are quite simple to understand and are sure to provide you with the best learning experience. You may also get access to the latest NCERT Books and exclusive NCERT Solutions for all other major subjects of 10. Links are provided below:
