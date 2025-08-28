ATMA Admit Card 2025 for August Exam Release Today at atmaaims.com; Direct Link Here

The ATMA August 2025 admit card will be released today, August 28, 2025. Students who have registered for the exam can download their admit card by logging in with their PID number and date of birth on the official website at atmaaims.com. The admit card is expected to be available after 5 PM.

The ATMA 2025 exam will be held on August 30, 2025, in computer-based mode. Students must take a printout of the hall ticket because it is compulsory to carry it to the exam centre. Without the admit card, entry will not be allowed. Check this article to download the ATMA Admit Card 2025 once released.

How to Download ATMA 2025 Admit Card?

Students who are appearing for the ATMA 2025 August exam can download their admit card by following these simple steps:

Step 1: Visit the official ATMA website at atmaaims.com.