ATMA Admit Card 2025 for August Exam Release Today at atmaaims.com; Direct Link Here

The ATMA August 2025 admit card will be released today, August 28, 2025. Students who have registered for the exam can download their admit card by logging in with their PID number and date of birth on the official website at atmaaims.com. The admit card is expected to be available after 5 PM.
The ATMA 2025 exam will be held on August 30, 2025, in computer-based mode. Students must take a printout of the hall ticket because it is compulsory to carry it to the exam centre. Without the admit card, entry will not be allowed. Check this article to download the ATMA Admit Card 2025 once released.
How to Download ATMA 2025 Admit Card?
Students who are appearing for the ATMA 2025 August exam can download their admit card by following these simple steps:
Step 1: Visit the official ATMA website at atmaaims.com.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “Candidate Login” tab.
Step 3: Select the exam date from the given options.
Step 4: Enter your PID number and password to log in.
Step 5: ATMA admit card 2025 will appear on the screen.
Step 6: Download it and take a printout, as it is compulsory for the exam centre.
Details Mentioned on ATMA 2025 Admit Card
Students will find these details on their ATMA Admit Card 2025:
-
PID number
-
Roll number
-
Password
-
Applicant’s name and address
-
Candidate’s photograph
-
Space for pasting another photograph
-
Exam centre address
-
Important exam day instructions
-
Candidate’s signature
Make sure all these details are correct. If candidates see any mistakes, contact the exam authority immediately.
ATMA 2025 Exam Day Guidelines
Students appearing for the ATMA August 2025 exam must follow the given guidelines for the exam day:
-
Carry two coloured printouts of your ATMA admit card – this is compulsory to enter the exam hall.
-
Bring one original government ID proof along with its photocopy.
-
Keep two coloured printouts of your ATMA application form with you.
-
Do not use unfair means, cheating can cancel your exam.
-
Do not carry gadgets like mobile phones, calculators, tablets, or laptops.
-
Reach the exam centre at least 1 hour before the exam. Reporting time is 1:00 PM.
