WBJEE 2025 Counselling Registration Begins Tomorrow at wbjeeb.nic.in/wbjee; Details Here

WBJEE Counselling 2025: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) will start the WBJEE Counselling 2025 registration on August 28, 2025. Students can apply online by visiting the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.

The last date to register, change choices, and lock options is September 1, 2025. After this, the Round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on September 3, 2025. Students who get a seat will have to pay the seat acceptance fee between September 3 and September 7, 2025.

Any student who has the required eligibility and has a rank in WBJEE 2025 or JEE Main 2025 can apply for counselling.

There will be two rounds of counselling, Allotment and Upgradation. Students must register in Round 1 to get a seat. If they do not register, they will not be considered for seat allotment in any round.