WBJEE 2025 Counselling Registration Begins Tomorrow at wbjeeb.nic.in/wbjee; Details Here

WBJEE Counselling 2025: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) will start the WBJEE Counselling 2025 registration on August 28, 2025. Students can apply online by visiting the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.
The last date to register, change choices, and lock options is September 1, 2025. After this, the Round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on September 3, 2025. Students who get a seat will have to pay the seat acceptance fee between September 3 and September 7, 2025.
Any student who has the required eligibility and has a rank in WBJEE 2025 or JEE Main 2025 can apply for counselling.
There will be two rounds of counselling, Allotment and Upgradation. Students must register in Round 1 to get a seat. If they do not register, they will not be considered for seat allotment in any round.
To apply, students have to pay a registration fee of Rs. 500. Please note that this fee is non-refundable.
Click here: WBJEE 2025 Counselling Notification PDF
Steps to Register for WBJEE Counselling 2025
Students can check the following steps to register for WBJEE Counselling 2025:
-
Go to the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in
-
Click on the WBJEE Counselling 2025 registration link
-
Enter your details and create an account
-
Submit the details and log in again
-
Fill the application form carefully and pay the fee
-
Submit the form and download the confirmation page
-
Keep a printout of the confirmation for future use
The WBJEE Result 2025 and the final answer key were declared on August 22, 2025. The entrance exam was earlier held on April 27, 2025, in two shifts from 11 AM to 1 PM and from 2 PM to 4 PM.
Click here: SCHEDULE OF COUNSELLING FOR WBJEE-2025
Login Details Required WBJEE Counselling 2025
Candidates who want to register for WBJEE Counselling 2025 must log in using their application number and password. Without these details, they cannot access the counselling portal.
Candidates who qualified in JEE Main 2025 can also take part in the counselling. They will be considered for the 10% seats in self-financing colleges.
The counselling process will only be done online through the official website. No other method will be accepted.
The WBJEE 2025 seat allotment will be based on the student’s rank, category, seat availability, and the order of college/course choices. So, candidates should choose their preferences very carefully.
