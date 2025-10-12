Bihar STET Admit Card 2025
Focus
Quick Links
Live

UPPSC PCS Exam Analysis 2025 Live: Check GS Paper 1 & CSAT Paper 2 Review, Difficulty Level, and Good Attempts

Meenu Solanki
By Meenu Solanki
Oct 12, 2025, 12:32 IST

UPPSC PCS 2025 Exam Analysis Live: The UPPSC PCS Prelims 2025 is being held today in two shifts for GS Paper 1 and CSAT Paper 2. Get the latest updates on UPPSC Prelims paper review, section-wise difficulty level, good attempts, and expected cut-off to assess exam trends and plan further preparation.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

HIGHLIGHTS

  • The first shift of UPPSC PCS Prelims 2025 exam concluded at 11:30 am. The difficulty level of the exam was moderate.
  • Get detailed section-wise analysis of GS Paper 1 and CSAT Paper 2 for UPPSC PCS Prelims 2025.
  • Know the overall difficulty level, safe attempts, and question distribution.

UPPSC Exam Analysis 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has begun conducting the UPPSC PCS 2025 exam. The UP PCS Prelims is being held in two shifts today, October 12 — General Studies Paper 1 from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM and GS Paper 2 (CSAT) from 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM. Candidates appearing for the exam can check the detailed paper review here.

Going through the UPPSC PCS Prelims Exam Analysis helps candidates understand the section-wise difficulty level, good attempts, and questions asked in the exam. It also assists them in predicting the expected cut-off marks and preparing for the Mains exam accordingly. 

UPPSC PCS 2025 Exam Analysis

The first shift of the UPPSC PCS Prelims Exam 2025 has been conducted successfully. The overall difficulty level of the paper was Easy to Moderate, with a balanced distribution of questions across all sections. Candidates can find the detailed paper review, including question types, number of questions, and section-wise analysis by experts, below.

UPPSC PCS Difficulty Level 2025

The UPPSC Prelims exam is held in offline mode, comprising 150 multiple choice questions. The section-wise difficulty level will be mentioned here. The overall difficulty level of the UPPSC PCS Prelims was Moderate, with a few sections leaning towards Difficult.

Sections

 Number of questions asked

Difficulty Level

Indian Polity and Governance

 25-30

Moderate to Difficult

 Environment

 15-18

Easy to Moderate

Current Affairs

 22-25

Easy to Moderate

Science

 10-13

Easy to Moderate

History of India & Indian National Movement

 25-30

Moderate to Difficult

Economy

 10-14

Moderate to Difficult

Geography

 12-18

Moderate to Difficult

Uttar Pradesh State-specific

 4-7

Easy to Moderate

Total

150

Moderate
LIVE UPDATES
Click here to refreshRefresh
  • Oct 12, 2025, 12:23 IST

    UPPSC PCS Prelims Difficulty Level 2025 Section-wise

    UPPSC PCS Prelims GS Paper 1 was easy to moderate in difficulty level. The maximum number of questions were based on Polity and History, followed by Current Affairs and Environment.

    Indian Polity and Governance

    		 25-30

    Moderate to Difficult

     Environment

    		 15-18

    Easy to Moderate

    Current Affairs

    		 22-25

    Easy to Moderate

    Science

    		 10-13

    Easy to Moderate

    History of India & Indian National Movement

    		 25-30

    Moderate to Difficult

    Economy

    		 10-14

    Moderate to Difficult

    Geography

    		 12-18

    Moderate to Difficult

    Uttar Pradesh State-specific

    		 4-7

    Easy to Moderate

    Total

    150

    Moderate
  • Oct 12, 2025, 11:51 IST

    UPPSC Exam Analysis 2025: GS Paper 1 2025 Difficulty Level (Easy to Moderate)

    Based on candidate feedback, the overall difficulty level of GS Paper 1 was Easy to Moderate. Questions were balanced across History, Geography, Polity, Economy, Current Affairs, and General Science.

  • Oct 12, 2025, 11:50 IST

    UPPSC PCS Exam Analysis 2025: Shift 1 Exam Concludes

    The first shift of the UPPSC PCS Prelims Exam 2025 has concluded. GS Paper 1 was held from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM across multiple exam centres in Uttar Pradesh. Candidates can now check the section-wise paper review and difficulty level here.

  • Oct 12, 2025, 10:18 IST

    UPPSC PCS Prelims 2025 Shift 1 Exam Ongoing

    The first shift of the UPPSC PCS Prelims Exam 2025 is currently being conducted at various centres across Uttar Pradesh. GS Paper 1 began at 9:30 AM and will continue till 11:30 AM.

Meenu Solanki
Meenu Solanki

Assistant Manager

Meenu Solanki dons many hats – writer, graphic designer, editor, and SEO expert. She has over 6 years of experience in crafting creative yet impactful content for various domains. She specializes in writing informative content and study materials for SSC, banking, teaching, and railway exams. Writing aside, she finds solace in the world of books, exploring nature's beauty, and sipping coffee that fuels her creativity.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News