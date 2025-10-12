UPPSC Exam Analysis 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has begun conducting the UPPSC PCS 2025 exam. The UP PCS Prelims is being held in two shifts today, October 12 — General Studies Paper 1 from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM and GS Paper 2 (CSAT) from 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM. Candidates appearing for the exam can check the detailed paper review here.

Going through the UPPSC PCS Prelims Exam Analysis helps candidates understand the section-wise difficulty level, good attempts, and questions asked in the exam. It also assists them in predicting the expected cut-off marks and preparing for the Mains exam accordingly.

UPPSC PCS 2025 Exam Analysis

The first shift of the UPPSC PCS Prelims Exam 2025 has been conducted successfully. The overall difficulty level of the paper was Easy to Moderate, with a balanced distribution of questions across all sections. Candidates can find the detailed paper review, including question types, number of questions, and section-wise analysis by experts, below.

UPPSC PCS Difficulty Level 2025

The UPPSC Prelims exam is held in offline mode, comprising 150 multiple choice questions. The section-wise difficulty level will be mentioned here. The overall difficulty level of the UPPSC PCS Prelims was Moderate, with a few sections leaning towards Difficult.