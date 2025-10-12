UPPSC Answer Key 2025: Download Unofficial Answer Key Here

UPPSC Answer Key 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) conducts the Provincial Civil Service (PCS) prelims 2025 exam on September 12, 2025 for papers 1 and 2. Candidates who have appeared in the UPPSC examination today can download the answer key. Coaching institutes release UPPSC prelims answer keys for candidates to match their answer options.

The top coaching institutes are going to provide the answer keys and full solutions for each set A, B, C, and D one by one. The answer keys supplied by tutoring institutes are unofficial. The UPPSC will release the official answer keys after the exam. UPPSC provides the preliminary prelims answer key first, allowing any discrepancies to be disputed.

With the help of the UPPSC prelims answer key, candidates can match their responses with the correct answers to the questions asked in the exam. Based on the number of correct and incorrect responses, candidates can calculate their scores in the UPPSC exam.