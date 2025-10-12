UPPSC Answer Key 2025: Download Unofficial Answer Key Here

Bihar STET Admit Card 2025
By Mohd Salman
Oct 12, 2025, 18:26 IST

UPPSC Answer 2025: The UPPSC conducted the PCS Prelims 2025 exam on September 12. Unofficial answer keys from leading coaching institutes will be available for download. Official answer keys will be released by the UPPSC soon after the exam. Candidates can use the answer keys to calculate their scores by comparing their responses with the correct answers.

UPPSC PCS Answer Key 2025
UPPSC Answer Key 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) conducts the Provincial Civil Service (PCS) prelims 2025 exam on September 12, 2025 for papers 1 and 2. Candidates who have appeared in the UPPSC examination today can download the answer key. Coaching institutes release UPPSC prelims answer keys for candidates to match their answer options.

The top coaching institutes are going to provide the answer keys and full solutions for each set A, B, C, and D one by one. The answer keys supplied by tutoring institutes are unofficial. The UPPSC will release the official answer keys after the exam. UPPSC provides the preliminary prelims answer key first, allowing any discrepancies to be disputed.
With the help of the UPPSC prelims answer key, candidates can match their responses with the correct answers to the questions asked in the exam. Based on the number of correct and incorrect responses, candidates can calculate their scores in the UPPSC exam.

UPPSC Question Paper 2025

UPPSC Prelims Unofficial Answer Key 2025

The coaching institute's UPPSC prelims answer keys are unofficial and can be used by candidates to check and match the number of correct and incorrect responses. Based on the attempted questions, candidates can calculate their probable marks with the help of the UPPSC answer key. The examination authority, UPPSC, also releases the official answer key after the examination process is completed.

UPPSC Prelims Answer Key 2025 PDF

Candidates can download the UPPSC Prelim Answer Key from this article. The response sheet is being provided in a PDF for all the sets, such as sets A, B, C and D. The aspiring candidates for the future examination can download the UPPSC Prelims answer from the links given below.

Name of Paper

PDF Download

UPPSC Prelims Paper 1

Click Here

UPPSC Prelims Paper 2

Click Here

UPPSC Prelims Exam Pattern 2025

The UPPSC prelims examination consists of two papers, i.e. General Studies and General Aptitude Test, and each paper will be of 2 hours of duration. Check the details below for the UPPSC prelims exam pattern.
The UPPSC Prelims Exam comprises objective-type multiple-choice questions.
There are two papers in the UPPSC state service prelims exam pattern, i.e., General Studies and General Aptitude Test.
The exam duration for each paper shall be 2 hours.
There shall be no negative marking for incorrect answers in the UPPSC Prelims exam.

Subject

Nature of Paper

No. of Questions

Exam Duration

Marks

Paper I - General Studies

Merit Ranking (Marks will be counted in Final merit)

150

2 Hours

200

Paper II - General Studies (CSAT)

Qualifying in nature

100

2 Hours

200

