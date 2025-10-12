Bihar STET Admit Card 2025
Focus
Quick Links

UPPSC Question Paper 2025: Download PCS Prelims Set Wise GS, CSAT Paper PDF

By Mohd Salman
Oct 12, 2025, 11:52 IST

The UPPSC PCS Question Paper 2025 for Prelims is now available in PDF format. Conducted in two shifts, GS Paper 1 and CSAT, it helps candidates analyze key topics, exam structure, and repeated patterns. Download SET-wise question papers to enhance preparation and understand the UPPSC exam pattern effectively.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
UPPSC Question Paper 2025
UPPSC Question Paper 2025

UPPSC PCS Question Paper 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) conducting the PCS examination in two shifts, i.e., General Studies 1 was conducted between 09:30 am and 11: 30 am, while General Studies 2 will be conducted between 2:30 pm and 4:30 pm. Candidates preparing for the upcoming UPPSC Exam can check this page for the UPPSC Prelims Question Paper 2025. The question papers for both exams can be downloaded from the direct links provided below. The question papers are provided in a PDF. Candidates can click on the PDF link to download the question papers.

UPPSC PCS Question Paper 2025

The UPPSC PCS question paper will assist candidates in understanding the important topics and the relative importance of each question in the examination. Those who plan to take the examination soon might evaluate their preparation by solving the questions from the pdfs provided below. The UPPSC question paper helps in getting insights into the topics that are repeatedly asked in the examination. By understanding the structure of the previous year's paper, students will be able to enhance their understanding of exam-relevant subjects and modify their approach accordingly. This page provides a precise link to download the previous question paper PDF for UPPSC .

UPPSC Question Paper 2025 PDF Download

UPPSC PCS Paper 1 had 150 questions of 200 marks. The time duration of the exam is 2 hours. The candidates can download SET A, SET B, SET C and SET D through the table given below:

UPPSC GS SET A Question Paper

Download Question Paper PDF

UPPSC GS SET B Question Paper

Download Question Paper PDF

UPPSC GS SET C Question Paper

Download Question Paper PDF

UPPSC GS SET D Question Paper

Download Question Paper PDF

UPPSC PCS Question Paper 2025 Highlights

The exam is conducted in two shifts, i.e., GS Paper 1 in the morning shift and GS Paper 2 in the afternoon shift. Candidates will be able to download the UPPSC Question Papers 2025 for GS and CSAT from here. You can check all the details about the UPPSC Prelims exam in the table below:

UPPSC Syllabus 2025 Overview

Exam Conducting Body

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC)

Exam Name

Combined State / Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) Services Examination-2025

Vacancies

200

Category

UPPSC PCS syllabus and exam pattern

Selection Process

Prelims, Mains, and Interview

Maximum Marks

250

Duration

2 hours for each paper

UPPSC Exam Pattern 2025

The UPPSC PCS exam format comprises three stages of selection: preliminary, main, and interview. The preliminary test is an objective-type exam that will be conducted for a duration of 2 hours. Check the table below for the UPPSC exam pattern.

Paper

Subject

Maximum Marks

Number of Questions

Paper 1

General Studies I

200 marks

150

Paper 2

General Studies II (CSAT)

200 marks

100

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News