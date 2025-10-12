UPPSC Question Paper 2025: Download PCS Prelims Set Wise GS, CSAT Paper PDF

UPPSC PCS Question Paper 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) conducting the PCS examination in two shifts, i.e., General Studies 1 was conducted between 09:30 am and 11: 30 am, while General Studies 2 will be conducted between 2:30 pm and 4:30 pm. Candidates preparing for the upcoming UPPSC Exam can check this page for the UPPSC Prelims Question Paper 2025. The question papers for both exams can be downloaded from the direct links provided below. The question papers are provided in a PDF. Candidates can click on the PDF link to download the question papers.

UPPSC PCS Question Paper 2025

The UPPSC PCS question paper will assist candidates in understanding the important topics and the relative importance of each question in the examination. Those who plan to take the examination soon might evaluate their preparation by solving the questions from the pdfs provided below. The UPPSC question paper helps in getting insights into the topics that are repeatedly asked in the examination. By understanding the structure of the previous year's paper, students will be able to enhance their understanding of exam-relevant subjects and modify their approach accordingly. This page provides a precise link to download the previous question paper PDF for UPPSC .