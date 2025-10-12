UPPSC Question Paper 2025: Download PCS Prelims Set Wise GS, CSAT Paper PDF

UPPSC PCS Question Paper 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) conducting the PCS examination in two shifts, i.e., General Studies 1 was conducted between 09:30 am and 11: 30 am, while General Studies 2 will be conducted between 2:30 pm and 4:30 pm. Candidates preparing for the upcoming UPPSC Exam can check this page for the UPPSC Prelims Question Paper 2025. The question papers for both exams can be downloaded from the direct links provided below. The question papers are provided in a PDF. Candidates can click on the PDF link to download the question papers.
UPPSC PCS Question Paper 2025
The UPPSC PCS question paper will assist candidates in understanding the important topics and the relative importance of each question in the examination. Those who plan to take the examination soon might evaluate their preparation by solving the questions from the pdfs provided below. The UPPSC question paper helps in getting insights into the topics that are repeatedly asked in the examination. By understanding the structure of the previous year's paper, students will be able to enhance their understanding of exam-relevant subjects and modify their approach accordingly. This page provides a precise link to download the previous question paper PDF for UPPSC .
UPPSC Question Paper 2025 PDF Download
UPPSC PCS Paper 1 had 150 questions of 200 marks. The time duration of the exam is 2 hours. The candidates can download SET A, SET B, SET C and SET D through the table given below:
|
UPPSC GS SET A Question Paper
|
Download Question Paper PDF
|
UPPSC GS SET B Question Paper
|
Download Question Paper PDF
|
UPPSC GS SET C Question Paper
|
Download Question Paper PDF
|
UPPSC GS SET D Question Paper
|
Download Question Paper PDF
UPPSC PCS Question Paper 2025 Highlights
The exam is conducted in two shifts, i.e., GS Paper 1 in the morning shift and GS Paper 2 in the afternoon shift. Candidates will be able to download the UPPSC Question Papers 2025 for GS and CSAT from here. You can check all the details about the UPPSC Prelims exam in the table below:
|
UPPSC Syllabus 2025 Overview
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC)
|
Exam Name
|
Combined State / Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) Services Examination-2025
|
Vacancies
|
200
|
Category
|
UPPSC PCS syllabus and exam pattern
|
Selection Process
|
Prelims, Mains, and Interview
|
Maximum Marks
|
250
|
Duration
|
2 hours for each paper
UPPSC Exam Pattern 2025
The UPPSC PCS exam format comprises three stages of selection: preliminary, main, and interview. The preliminary test is an objective-type exam that will be conducted for a duration of 2 hours. Check the table below for the UPPSC exam pattern.
|
Paper
|
Subject
|
Maximum Marks
|
Number of Questions
|
Paper 1
|
General Studies I
|
200 marks
|
150
|
Paper 2
|
General Studies II (CSAT)
|
200 marks
|
100
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation